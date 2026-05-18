5:30 Challenge How to make homemade gnocchi in 30 minutes Ricotta makes homemade gnocchi quick, easy and super-satisfying. Ricotta Gnocchi with Peas and Browned Butter. (Aaliyah Man for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution/food styling by Kate Williams)

By Kate Williams – For the AJC 51 minutes ago Share

Making homemade gnocchi on a weeknight may seem like an impossible task. And if you’re talking about homemade potato gnocchi, you’d be right. Potato gnocchi can take up to two hours and quite a bit of know-how. But ricotta gnocchi, its cheesy cousin, is easier, simpler and — most importantly — quicker to get on the table. You can, in fact, cook this dish in 30 minutes. You just need to multitask. Multitasking makes 30-minute ricotta gnocchi possible There are three basic steps to making ricotta gnocchi: make and shape the dough, boil the gnocchi and combine them with sauce. To get this dish on the table in 30 minutes or less, you’ll want to make the dough while the water heats, then start the sauce while the gnocchi boils so that it’s ready for the hot gnocchi when they come out of the water. None of these tasks is particularly difficult on its own, but if it feels like too much to multitask, you can make the sauce after draining the gnocchi, but know that you may go a bit over the 30-minute mark.

How to drain ricotta quickly for the fluffiest gnocchi The biggest challenge in making ricotta gnocchi is controlling the moisture. Too much and the gnocchi come out dense and chewy; too little and the dough won’t come together. Depending on the brand, ricotta cheese can contain different amounts of liquid, so the best way to ensure consistency is to drain it before making the dough. Some recipes suggest draining the cheese in the refrigerator overnight, but that is a no-go for a 30-minute recipe. Instead, use this trick from J. Kenji Lopez-Alt: Drain the ricotta in less than a minute on paper towels (or a thin, clean dishcloth). Simply spread the cheese in an even layer on paper towels, add some more towels on top, and press firmly to remove the liquid. Then simply scrape the cheese into a mixing bowl. Yes, you can make ricotta gnocchi with just four ingredients (and salt) In addition to the drained ricotta, all you need for gnocchi is flour, grated Parmesan cheese and eggs. These mix together quickly into a dough that’s malleable but still lightly sticky. The dough should be dry enough that you can handle it, but not so dry that it crumbles when rolled. Think: slightly wet Play-Doh. Once mixed, knead the dough gently on a floured work surface before rolling it into eight foot-long snakes. Cutting the snakes into gnocchi is as simple as slicing with a knife or bench scraper into 1- to 1 1/2-inch-long pieces. Save some time by nestling each snake up against the other, then slicing through the whole batch at once.

How you know the ricotta gnocchi are cooked By the time you’re done mixing and shaping the dough, the cooking water should be boiling. Add the gnocchi all at once, along with a cup of frozen peas (no need to thaw them first). The peas add a colorful vegetable to the dish, turning the gnocchi into a full meal. Both take around 3 minutes to cook through. But instead of setting a timer for the full cook time, wait until the gnocchi start to float; this is an indication that the water inside is turning to steam. Once they’re floating, set a timer for 1 minute, then drain the gnocchi and peas. Be sure to scoop out 1/2 cup of the cooking water right before draining; you’ll need this for the sauce.