Politically Georgia Kemp’s Deadline Day brings budget cuts and election shake-ups Your daily jolt of news and analysis from the AJC politics team. Gov. Brian Kemp (center) signs the state's new budget alongside Rick Dunn (left), director of the Governor's Office of Planning and Budget, and first lady Marty Kemp. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

Today’s newsletter highlights Brian Kemp vetoes Colton Moore’s bill.

A Georgia Senate panel subpoenas Stacey Abrams to testify at a Friday hearing.

John Rich joins Georgians fighting massive data centers in their backyards.

Deadline Day fallout Gov. Brian Kemp speaks before signing the state's new budget at the Georgia state Capitol on Tuesday. (Hyosub Shin/AJC) What happened on Deadline Day? A lot. Gov. Brian Kemp signed and vetoed a flood of bills Tuesday, the last day he could take action on legislation the Republican-controlled General Assembly sent to his desk this year. The fallout includes the state budget, metro Atlanta ballots and the campaign trail. Budget bloodbath. We warned you that lawmakers were bracing for a “financial massacre.” And that’s what happened as Kemp killed about $300 million in new spending from the budget to help close a $1.3 billion deficit from a last-minute income tax cut.

On the cutting room floor: money for homeless veterans, K-12 student transportation, airport infrastructure, school safety grants, outdoor recreation projects and other legislative priorities.

That’s not all. Kemp also cited the fiscal squeeze in vetoing measures that would have expanded a timber tax credit, extended tax breaks for museums and fine arts performances, boosted incentives for historic properties, created a Georgia Music Office and steered more money into a state fund that preserves parks, trails and wildlife. Local races. Kemp signed a sweeping elections measure that could reshape local politics across metro Atlanta and make it harder for Democrats to hold onto power in the state’s most populous region. It makes many local races in five Democratic-heavy metro Atlanta counties nonpartisan beginning in 2028, a move Republicans say will depoliticize local offices but Democrats say is aimed at making it harder for them to retain power. Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis and DeKalb County District Attorney Sherry Boston are preparing lawsuits they say will challenge the law’s constitutionality and disproportionate impact on Black elected leaders in Georgia’s most liberal and populous region. “Sadly, thanks to the irresponsible actions of the Republican majorities in the Legislature and Gov. Kemp, taxpayers will be the ones footing the bill to defend it in court,” they said in a joint statement.

Secret claims. The newly signed “Epstein amendment” will make public any settlement involving unlawful workplace conduct claims against members of the Georgia General Assembly, including allegations of sexual harassment, discrimination, discriminatory harassment or retaliation. The provision could quickly become a campaign issue, particularly in races involving sitting lawmakers. It was already a point of contention in the GOP race for lieutenant governor, where state Sen. Blake Tillery pressed his rivals to pledge they would comply with the disclosure requirement even before Kemp signed it. They each did. We’ve already filed our open records request. New information, if there is any, should be available soon — just in time for Election Day. Things to know Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger details what he says was an "active threat" against him during a stop at Peachtree-DeKalb Airport on Tuesday. (Greg Bluestein/AJC) Good morning! Here are three things to know for today:

One thing Democrats and Republicans can agree on is they have no idea who should be Georgia’s next lieutenant governor, the AJC’s David Wickert reports.

Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said he faced an “active threat” during a campaign stop in Macon for his bid for governor, the AJC’s Greg Bluestein, Caroline Silva and Joe Kovac Jr. report.

Brant Frost IV pleaded guilty in federal court on Tuesday to charges associated with the collapse of First Liberty Building & Loan, Bluestein reports. Insult to injury Former state Sen. Colton Moore speaks at a forum for candidates in the running for Georgia's 14th Congressional District in February. (Ben Hendren for the AJC) A few hours before Colton Moore resigned his state Senate seat to run for Congress, his former colleagues gave him a parting gift of sorts by voting to send his first and only bill to the governor’s desk. Moore would lose the special election to replace Marjorie Taylor Greene in Congress, and the seat is now occupied by U.S. Rep. Clay Fuller. Now, Moore has lost his bill, too. Kemp vetoed it on Tuesday, one of 12 measures the governor blocked from becoming law. The bill was a response to a city ordinance in Savannah that makes it illegal for people to leave unsecured guns in their vehicles. Kemp said he supports the idea of the bill. But he vetoed it because he said it would open up police officers to lawsuits.

“Such penalties should be targeted towards the leaders who enact such ordinances, not the officers who are tasked with enforcing them,” Kemp wrote in his veto message. It’s also possible Kemp was settling a score. While Moore is a Republican, he has famously clashed with Kemp and nearly every other Republican leader in Georgia. Likely story Gov. Brian Kemp (center) speaks before signing the state's new budget on Tuesday alongside Rick Dunn (left), director of the Governor's Office of Planning and Budget. (Hyosub Shin/AJC) Kemp was lonely when he signed the state budget on Tuesday. The governor held the ceremony in his office, with just his budget director and his wife by his side. He said lawmakers couldn’t join him because they were on the campaign trail ahead of next week’s primary.

But a more likely explanation is lawmakers are miffed at the governor’s budget vetoes, something Kemp alluded to during his comments to reporters. After all, lots of lawmakers stood with Kemp on Monday when he signed an income-tax cut. The campaign trail must not have been busy that day. Abrams subpoena A Georgia Senate Committee has issued a subpoena for Stacey Abrams to testify at a Friday hearing as it probes campaign finance violations by two groups she founded. (George Walker IV/AP file) The same committee that spent the last two years investigating Willis has now sent subpoenas to Stacey Abrams and two of her closest allies. The AJC’s David Wickert reports that the Senate committee is now looking further into campaign finance violations by two groups founded by Abrams, New Georgia Project and the New Georgia Project Action Fund. Lauren Groh-Wargo and Nsé Ufot also received subpoenas to testify on Friday. Abrams, who ran for governor in 2018 and 2022 and lost to Kemp both times, said in a statement that she will testify but perhaps not on the timeline that the committee wants.

“Today, the Georgia State Senate delivered a subpoena for me to testify in a partisan, performative hearing designed to intimidate and disarm voting rights advocates across Georgia and the nation,” she said in a statement. “Despite the hollow, cynical intent, I will indeed do so on a mutually agreeable date.” Listen up Lt. Gov. Burt Jones, a Republican candidate for Georgia governor, speaks to supporters Tuesday in Smyrna. (Brynn Anderson/AP) Today on the “Politically Georgia” podcast we dig into the race for second place in Georgia’s Democratic and Republican primaries for governor. Both contests are likely headed to a runoff. You can listen and subscribe to “Politically Georgia” for free on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts. Have a question or comment for the show? Email us at politicallygeorgia@ajc.com or give us a call at 770-810-5297 and you could be featured on a future episode.

Data center country Country star John Rich. (Jae C. Hong/AP) Georgians looking for a high-profile voice to help them fight massive data centers coming to their backyards may have finally found their man in country music star John Rich. Rich, who is one half of the country duo Big & Rich, is also close to President Donald Trump — so close that Trump appointed him this year as a “Citizen Advocate for Landowners.” As Rich explained on social media Tuesday night, “I have been asked by President Trump to protect land owners from egregious behavior, including eminent domain.”

That brings us to data centers, since multiple Coweta County residents have reportedly been told by Georgia Power to vacate their property to make way for new transmission lines meant to serve one of several data centers proposed for the county. The situation caught the attention of Rich, who began hammering Georgia Power and Coweta County officials Tuesday night on X. After saying he’d had a productive conversation earlier in the day with U.S. Rep. Brian Jack, who represents the area, Rich wrote last night: “I‘m calling on @GeorgiaPower to connect me with CEO Kim Greene tomorrow. I’ve just received screen shots of your ‘condemnation threat’ letters, and will be posting them on X.” The influx of data center proposals is also at the center of multiple local races on Tuesday’s ballot in Coweta County, so stay tuned. Today in Washington Trump will meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing.

The House has votes scheduled on legislation that would allow for the year-round sale of a higher ethanol gas blend and another that would show support to law enforcement officers. Lawmakers could also vote on a war powers resolution limiting strikes in Iran.

The Senate could vote on a war powers resolution. They could also vote on the nomination of Kevin Warsh as chair of the Federal Reserve. In memoriam Former state Rep. John White in 2005. (Todd Stone/AP)