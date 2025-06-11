If fresh peaches are unavailable, canned sliced peaches in syrup or juice, will also work. Simply drain off their canning liquid (save it for another recipe, like a dessert glaze), and freeze the slices as you would fresh. In a pinch, or if you can’t wait to make your sorbet, you can always use store-bought frozen peach slices.

How to peel and freeze fresh peaches

Freeze fresh peaches when they are at their peak flavor to enjoy them for months to come.

Bring 4 quarts of water to a rolling boil. Place a large bowl filled with ice and cold water next to the stovetop. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Using a paring knife, cut a small “X” on the bottom of each peach. Using tongs or a slotted spoon, and working in batches to avoid overcrowding, place peaches into the boiling water for 30 seconds. Transfer the peaches from the pot of water to the bowl filled with ice water. Repeat until all the peaches have been blanched in the boiling water and placed in the ice water. Allow the peaches to cool in the ice water for 10 minutes. The peach skins should easily slide off. Use a vegetable peeler to remove any remaining peach skin. Discard skins. Cut the peaches in half, removing and discarding the pits. Slice the halves into 1/2-inch thick slices and place them in a large bowl. To prevent browning, toss the peach slices with fresh lemon juice, using a ratio of 1 tablespoon lemon juice to 1 pound of sliced peaches. Spread the peach slices in a single layer on the prepared baking sheet. Place the baking sheet in the freezer for about 2 hours, or until the peach slices are frozen solid. Transfer the frozen peach slices to an airtight container and store in the freezer for 8-10 months. For best flavor, enjoy them within 2 months.

RECIPES

Start with frozen peach slices to make these creamy yet cream- and egg-free recipes. You don’t need an ice cream maker, just a food processor and your freezer.

The amount of added sugar in these recipes is simply a suggestion. Feel free to add more or less depending on the sweetness of your peaches and your taste preferences.

Credit: Aaliyah Man Credit: Aaliyah Man

Peach & Bourbon Sorbet

Bourbon is the base of many Southern cocktails. Bourbon vanilla adds that beloved taste profile to this peach sorbet, which also includes orange juice and maraschino cherries. The result is a sorbet that tastes like a classic cocktail and can be enjoyed all summer long.

2 pounds (about 6 cups) frozen peach slices

1/4 cup orange juice

1 tablespoon bourbon vanilla extract

1/2 cup granulated sugar

1/2 cup whole maraschino cherries, such as Luxardo

1/4 cup maraschino cherry syrup

Fit an 8-cup food processor with the S-blade attachment. With the processor running, add half the frozen peaches through the feed tube, 1 cup at a time, blending until smooth after each addition. Stop the food processor, scrape the sides using a rubber spatula, and add the orange juice, bourbon vanilla extract and sugar. With the processor running, add the remaining frozen peaches, 1 cup at a time, blending until smooth after each addition. Work quickly so that the peaches do not fully defrost. Transfer the peach mixture to an airtight container and gently fold in the maraschino cherries and syrup with a rubber spatula. Cover with a lid and place in the freezer for at least 4 hours before serving. Can be frozen in an airtight container for up to 2 weeks. To serve, allow the sorbet to soften slightly by removing the container from the freezer and placing it on a towel-lined plate 10-15 minutes before serving.

Per serving: 179 calories (percent of calories from fat, 2), 2 grams protein, 45 grams carbohydrates, 42 grams total sugars, 3 grams fiber, trace total fat (trace saturated fat), no cholesterol, 24 milligrams sodium.

Credit: Aaliyah Man Credit: Aaliyah Man

Peach & Brown Butter Pecan Sorbet

Pecans are a mainstay in Southern confectionery, in popular sweets like pralines, pecan pie and, of course, butter pecan ice cream. This recipe folds toasted pecans cooked in browned butter into a flavored peach puree for a frozen treat that is fresh, fruity and buttery in every cool spoonful.

2 pounds (about 6 cups) frozen peach slices

1 teaspoon lemon juice

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

1/2 cup + 2 tablespoons granulated sugar

1 cup Brown Butter Pecans (see recipe)

Fit an 8-cup food processor with the S-blade attachment. With the processor running, add half the frozen peaches through the feed tube, 1 cup at a time, blending until smooth after each addition. Stop the food processor, scrape the sides using a rubber spatula, and add the lemon juice, vanilla extract and sugar. With the processor running, add the remaining frozen peaches, 1 cup at a time, blending until smooth after each addition. Work quickly so that the peaches do not fully defrost. Transfer the peach mixture to an airtight container and gently fold in the Brown Butter Pecans using a rubber spatula. Cover with a lid and place in the freezer for at least 4 hours before serving. Can be frozen in an airtight container for up to 2 weeks. To serve, allow the sorbet to soften slightly by removing the container from the freezer and placing it on a towel-lined plate 10-15 minutes before serving.

Makes 6 (1-cup) servings.

Per serving: 325 calories (percent of calories from fat, 42), 3 grams protein, 47 grams carbohydrates, 44 grams total sugars, 4 grams fiber, 16 grams total fat (3 grams saturated), 10 milligrams cholesterol, 447 milligrams sodium.

Brown Butter Pecans

1 cup pecan halves

2 tablespoons salted butter

1/4 cup dark brown sugar

1 teaspoon salt

Heat oven to 350 degrees. Toast pecans: Spread pecans in a single layer on a dry baking sheet and place in the hot oven. Bake for 10 minutes, remove from the oven and cool completely on the baking sheet. Add the butter to a medium sauté pan over medium-low heat. As the butter melts it will foam up and then subside as the water in the butter cooks out. Using a wooden spoon or rubber spatula, stir the butter occasionally as it turns from light brown to a deeper brown color, about 5 minutes. Remove the pan from the heat. Immediately stir in the toasted pecans, brown sugar and salt. Return the sauté pan to the stovetop over low heat. Cook the pecan mixture, stirring occasionally, until the pecans smell caramelized, about 5 minutes. Be careful not to over-brown the pecans. Spread the Brown Butter Pecans on a plate to cool completely. Store in an airtight container in a cool, dry place for up to 2 weeks.

Makes 6 servings.

Per serving: 183 calories (percent of calories from fat, 73), 2 grams protein, 11 grams carbohydrates, 10 grams total sugars, 2 grams fiber, 16 grams total fat (3 grams saturated), 10 milligrams cholesterol, 426 milligrams sodium.

Credit: Aaliyah Man Credit: Aaliyah Man

Peach & Roasted Sweet Potato Sorbet

Sweet potatoes are a classic ingredient in Southern cooking. Although they’re root vegetables and not fruit, you wouldn’t guess it when you enjoy them roasted and added to a refreshing peach sorbet. The texture and richness of the sweet potato is the perfect counterpoint to the brightness of the peaches. Once frozen, this pairing results in a well-balanced dish.

2 pounds frozen peach slices, about 6 cups

1/4 cup orange juice

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

1/2 cup granulated sugar

1/4 cup dark brown sugar

1 cup Roasted Sweet Potato Pulp (see recipe)

Fit an 8-cup food processor with the S-blade attachment. With the processor running, add half the frozen peaches through the feed tube, 1 cup at a time, blending until smooth after each addition. Stop the food processor, scrape the sides using a rubber spatula, and add the orange juice, vanilla extract, granulated sugar and brown sugar. With the processor running, add the remaining frozen peaches, 1 cup at a time, blending until smooth after each addition. Work quickly so that the peaches do not fully defrost. Transfer the peach mixture to an airtight container and gently stir in the Roasted Sweet Potato Pulp using a fork. Be careful not to overmix. Cover with a lid and place in the freezer for at least 4 hours before serving. Can be frozen in an airtight container for up to 2 weeks. To serve, allow the sorbet to soften slightly by removing the container from the freezer and placing it on a towel-lined plate 10-15 minutes before serving.

Makes 6 (1-cup) servings.

Per serving: 210 calories (percent of calories from fat, 1), 2 grams protein, 52 grams carbohydrates, 43 grams total sugars, 4 grams fiber, 1 gram total fat (trace saturated fat), no cholesterol, 38 milligrams sodium.

Roasted Sweet Potato Pulp

1 large sweet potato, about 12 ounces

Heat oven to 400 degrees. Rinse the sweet potato with cool water and scrub to remove any dirt. Using a fork, poke the sweet potato all over, about 6 times. This allows the steam to escape and prevents the potato from bursting or becoming mushy. Place the potato in the oven and bake until fork-tender, about 45 minutes. Remove from the oven and set aside on a plate to cool. Once cool to the touch, remove and discard the skin. Rake the sweet potato flesh with a fork to break it up. The roasted sweet potato pulp should be slightly lumpy. Keep pulp in a refrigerated, airtight container for up to 3 days, until ready to add to the peach sorbet.

Yields about 1 cup sweet potato pulp.

Per 1 cup: 259 calories (percent of calories from fat, 2), 5 grams protein, 60 grams carbohydrates, 20 grams total sugars, 7 grams fiber, trace total fat (trace saturated fat), no cholesterol, 92 milligrams sodium.

Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on X and @ajcdining on Instagram.