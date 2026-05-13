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A.M. ATL: I-285 closure, Take 2

Plus: Bills? Signed. Case? Sealed.
By
1 hour ago

Morning, y’all! When I was young, I used to practice my signature all the time. It felt like such a marker of adult sophistication. Little did I know adults develop a whole spectrum of signatures, ranging from “Signing My Marriage Certificate with a Fountain Pen” to “Dragging My Non-Dominant Pointer Finger over a Publix Checkout Trackpad.”

Let’s get to it.

THE COST OF THOSE TAX CUTS

Gov. Brian Kemp (center) signs the state's new budget alongside Rick Dunn (left), director of the Governor's Office of Planning and Budget, and first lady Marty Kemp. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)
Gov. Brian Kemp (center) signs the state's new budget alongside Rick Dunn (left), director of the Governor's Office of Planning and Budget, and first lady Marty Kemp. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

Gov. Brian Kemp has signed all the bills he’s going to sign, and vetoed all the bills he’s going to veto. He did end up signing the bill to make certain races in metro Atlanta counties nonpartisan. Expect that one to meet with legal challenges.

🔎 READ MORE: Budget cuts by the numbers

Not signed up yet? What’re you waiting for? Get A.M. ATL in your inbox each weekday morning. And keep scrolling for more news.

I-285 WILL SHUT DOWN FOR REAL THIS WEEKEND

Officials plan to close a portion of I-285, shown here just before the Cascade Road exit, in both directions for construction work this weekend. (Ben Hendren for the AJC)
Officials plan to close a portion of I-285, shown here just before the Cascade Road exit, in both directions for construction work this weekend. (Ben Hendren for the AJC)

Last week, the city braced for a weekend-long shutdown of half of I-285, only to be spared by the specter of bad weather.

Alas, we just delayed our fate. Here are the details for this weekend’s traffic nightmare:

🔎 READ MORE: Nervous? Perhaps studying this map of planned detours will soothe you

TWO JUDGE CANDIDATES SUED THE STATE, BUT WE DON’T KNOW WHY

Jen Jordan and Miracle Rankin, two Democratic-backed candidates for the Georgia Supreme Court, sued a state-funded agency but requested the case be sealed.

The AJC asked a judge to unseal the case, saying Georgia voters have a right to know about the complaint during critical primary elections.

The judge refused, but there’s plenty of context around the suit.

A note on partisanship: Judicial races in Georgia are nonpartisan, but it’s still pretty clear where the lines lie. Jordan and Rankin are challenging two incumbent justices who were appointed by GOP leaders and are currently backed by Kemp and Lt. Gov. Burt Jones.

🔎 READ MORE: What the AJC’s attorney says about the case

MUST-KNOW POLITICS AND BUSINESS

Georgia Power has reached a tentative deal in two cases involving its storm damage and fuel costs that could lower the average residential customer’s monthly bill by about $4.04 starting in June.

⚖️ Brant Frost IV pleaded guilty Tuesday in federal court to a wire fraud charge tied to the collapse of First Liberty Building & Loan, marking a dramatic turn in a saga that has had ripple effects across Georgia GOP politics.

🏛️ A Georgia Senate Committee that spent the last two years investigating Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis has moved on to Stacey Abrams. The committee subpoenaed Abrams to testify at a Friday hearing as it probes campaign finance violations by two groups she founded.

🚴 A City Council member has tabled her proposal to separate “wheels and heels” on Atlanta’s Beltline amid concerns that creating a dedicated bike lane could eliminate the possibility of future light rail along the popular path.

HAPPY SUBSCRIBER WEEK!

(Madison Moats, Broly Su/AJC)
(Madison Moats, Broly Su/AJC)

First of all, shout out to all the A.M. ATL family members I met yesterday in the office during AJC’s Subscriber Week tours! It was a true delight talking to you. Unsurprisingly, everyone was knowledgeable, insightful and very kind. ❤️ (If I knew the tours were going on, I would have brushed my hair.)

AJC Subscriber Week is underway, and there are still a few spots left for exclusive, subscriber-only events. Check them out here.

In fact, tonight I’ll be at Fado Midtown hosting a sports/soccer-themed trivia night alongside former A.M. ATL host and current The Win Column host Tyler Estep!

If you would like to say hi to two former gifted kids with weird brains and too much baseball knowledge, swing by. We are actually cool in person, at least for a time.

NEWS BITES

Jason Collins, former Hawks player and the NBA’s first out gay player, dies at 47

Cancer sucks.

Why are peptides so popular right now?

If you weren’t sure what a peptide was and didn’t want to ask (me too), now’s your chance.

The Falcons will face the Bengals in Madrid next season

Who’s up for a European football getaway?

The tiny Atlanta jail cell that’s survived more than 100 years

The vibes in that box are probably atrocious.

ON THIS DATE

May 13, 2001

Road to freedom. In 1961, a group calling themselves Freedom Riders set forth on a perilous journey — to end segregation and take the civil rights movement into the heart of the Deep South. On Saturday, they went back. Boarding Greyhound buses, six of the original Freedom Riders left Atlanta for a 40th anniversary return through Alabama … “The goal now is to complete what we started in 1961,” said U.S. Rep. John Lewis (D-Ga.), sitting next to his 1961 seat mate, Jim Zwerg, a white former Fisk University student who was savagely beaten 40 years ago. “An interracial democracy, and to build one house, one family. We all must live together.”

It’s always a good day for some John Lewis wisdom.

ONE MORE THING

It’s beautiful weather for the Braves-Cubs series. As I was watching last night, I was reminded anew that Cubs fans are very, very scary. Have you beheld in person all of Wrigley Stadium sing “Go Cubs, Go”? I have, and I am haunted to this day.

Thanks for reading to the very bottom of A.M. ATL. Questions, comments, ideas? Contact us at AMATL@ajc.com.

Until next time.

About the Author

AJ Willingham is an National Emmy, NABJ and Webby award-winning journalist who loves talking culture, religion, sports, social justice, infrastructure and the arts. She lives in beautiful Smyrna-Mableton and went to Syracuse University.

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