A.M. ATL: I-285 closure, Take 2

Morning, y’all! When I was young, I used to practice my signature all the time. It felt like such a marker of adult sophistication. Little did I know adults develop a whole spectrum of signatures, ranging from “Signing My Marriage Certificate with a Fountain Pen” to “Dragging My Non-Dominant Pointer Finger over a Publix Checkout Trackpad.”
Let’s get to it.
THE COST OF THOSE TAX CUTS
Gov. Brian Kemp (center) signs the state's new budget alongside Rick Dunn (left), director of the Governor's Office of Planning and Budget, and first lady Marty Kemp. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)
Gov. Brian Kemp has signed all the bills he’s going to sign, and vetoed all the bills he’s going to veto. He did end up signing the bill to make certain races in metro Atlanta counties nonpartisan. Expect that one to meet with legal challenges.
Kemp also trimmed $300 million from the state budget.
That money, which would have gone to homeless veterans, K-12 student transportation, school safety equipment and other state programs, will be used to cover a deficit caused by the state’s new income and property tax cuts.
(Remember, budgets are a different type of bill. Kemp can veto different parts of the budget individually.)
Kemp says the $300 million will go toward covering a $1.3 billion deficit in the budget he attributed to a Republican-backed income tax bill. That bill promises to return $2.9 billion a year to taxpayers. That’s $2.9 billion less in state revenue a year, too.
TWO JUDGE CANDIDATES SUED THE STATE, BUT WE DON’T KNOW WHY
Jen Jordan and Miracle Rankin, two Democratic-backed candidates for the Georgia Supreme Court, sued a state-funded agency but requested the case be sealed.
The AJC asked a judge to unseal the case, saying Georgia voters have a right to know about the complaint during critical primary elections.
The judge refused, but there’s plenty of context around the suit.
Jordan and Rankin filed suit against the Judicial Qualifications Commission last month. The commission investigates and prosecutes allegations of judicial misconduct.
In 2024, another judicial candidate named John Barrow sued the agency, saying it tried to punish him for what it said were “partisan views.” He wrote a piece for the AJC explaining the issue.
Barrow’s suit failed in part because courts said he shouldn’t have filed it publicly. That’s why this current pair of judges asked for their suit to be sealed.
A note on partisanship: Judicial races in Georgia are nonpartisan, but it’s still pretty clear where the lines lie. Jordan and Rankin are challenging two incumbent justices who were appointed by GOP leaders and are currently backed by Kemp and Lt. Gov. Burt Jones.
First of all, shout out to all the A.M. ATL family members I met yesterday in the office during AJC’s Subscriber Week tours! It was a true delight talking to you. Unsurprisingly, everyone was knowledgeable, insightful and very kind. ❤️ (If I knew the tours were going on, I would have brushed my hair.)
AJC Subscriber Week is underway, and there are still a few spots left for exclusive, subscriber-only events. Check them out here.
In fact, tonight I’ll be at Fado Midtown hosting a sports/soccer-themed trivia night alongside former A.M. ATL host and current The Win Column host Tyler Estep!
If you would like to say hi to two former gifted kids with weird brains and too much baseball knowledge, swing by. We are actually cool in person, at least for a time.
Road to freedom. In 1961, a group calling themselves Freedom Riders set forth on a perilous journey — to end segregation and take the civil rights movement into the heart of the Deep South. On Saturday, they went back. Boarding Greyhound buses, six of the original Freedom Riders left Atlanta for a 40th anniversary return through Alabama … “The goal now is to complete what we started in 1961,” said U.S. Rep. John Lewis (D-Ga.), sitting next to his 1961 seat mate, Jim Zwerg, a white former Fisk University student who was savagely beaten 40 years ago. “An interracial democracy, and to build one house, one family. We all must live together.”
It’s always a good day for some John Lewis wisdom.
ONE MORE THING
It’s beautiful weather for the Braves-Cubs series. As I was watching last night, I was reminded anew that Cubs fans are very, very scary. Have you beheld in person all of Wrigley Stadium sing “Go Cubs, Go”? I have, and I am haunted to this day.
Thanks for reading to the very bottom of A.M. ATL. Questions, comments, ideas? Contact us at AMATL@ajc.com.
AJ Willingham is an National Emmy, NABJ and Webby award-winning journalist who loves talking culture, religion, sports, social justice, infrastructure and the arts. She lives in beautiful Smyrna-Mableton and went to Syracuse University.
AJ Willingham is an National Emmy, NABJ and Webby award-winning journalist who loves talking culture, religion, sports, social justice, infrastructure and the arts. She lives in beautiful Smyrna-Mableton and went to Syracuse University.