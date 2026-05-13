News A.M. ATL: I-285 closure, Take 2 Plus: Bills? Signed. Case? Sealed.

By AJ Willingham 1 hour ago Share

Morning, y’all! When I was young, I used to practice my signature all the time. It felt like such a marker of adult sophistication. Little did I know adults develop a whole spectrum of signatures, ranging from “Signing My Marriage Certificate with a Fountain Pen” to “Dragging My Non-Dominant Pointer Finger over a Publix Checkout Trackpad.” Let’s get to it.

THE COST OF THOSE TAX CUTS Gov. Brian Kemp (center) signs the state's new budget alongside Rick Dunn (left), director of the Governor's Office of Planning and Budget, and first lady Marty Kemp. (Hyosub Shin/AJC) Gov. Brian Kemp has signed all the bills he’s going to sign, and vetoed all the bills he’s going to veto. He did end up signing the bill to make certain races in metro Atlanta counties nonpartisan. Expect that one to meet with legal challenges. Kemp also trimmed $300 million from the state budget.

That money, which would have gone to homeless veterans, K-12 student transportation, school safety equipment and other state programs, will be used to cover a deficit caused by the state’s new income and property tax cuts.

(Remember, budgets are a different type of bill. Kemp can veto different parts of the budget individually.)

Kemp says the $300 million will go toward covering a $1.3 billion deficit in the budget he attributed to a Republican-backed income tax bill. That bill promises to return $2.9 billion a year to taxpayers. That’s $2.9 billion less in state revenue a year, too. 🔎 READ MORE: Budget cuts by the numbers

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I-285 WILL SHUT DOWN FOR REAL THIS WEEKEND Officials plan to close a portion of I-285, shown here just before the Cascade Road exit, in both directions for construction work this weekend. (Ben Hendren for the AJC) Last week, the city braced for a weekend-long shutdown of half of I-285, only to be spared by the specter of bad weather. Alas, we just delayed our fate. Here are the details for this weekend’s traffic nightmare: All north and southbound lanes of I-285 will be closed from Exit 9 at Martin Luther King Jr. Drive to Exit 7 at Cascade Road.

That’s on the southwest side of the perimeter, below I-20.

The closure will last from 7 p.m. Friday, May 15, through 5 a.m. Monday, May 18. 🔎 READ MORE: Nervous? Perhaps studying this map of planned detours will soothe you

TWO JUDGE CANDIDATES SUED THE STATE, BUT WE DON’T KNOW WHY Jen Jordan and Miracle Rankin, two Democratic-backed candidates for the Georgia Supreme Court, sued a state-funded agency but requested the case be sealed. The AJC asked a judge to unseal the case, saying Georgia voters have a right to know about the complaint during critical primary elections. The judge refused, but there’s plenty of context around the suit. Jordan and Rankin filed suit against the Judicial Qualifications Commission last month. The commission investigates and prosecutes allegations of judicial misconduct.

In 2024, another judicial candidate named John Barrow sued the agency, saying it tried to punish him for what it said were “partisan views.” He wrote a piece for the AJC explaining the issue.

Barrow’s suit failed in part because courts said he shouldn’t have filed it publicly. That’s why this current pair of judges asked for their suit to be sealed. A note on partisanship: Judicial races in Georgia are nonpartisan, but it’s still pretty clear where the lines lie. Jordan and Rankin are challenging two incumbent justices who were appointed by GOP leaders and are currently backed by Kemp and Lt. Gov. Burt Jones.

HAPPY SUBSCRIBER WEEK! (Madison Moats, Broly Su/AJC) First of all, shout out to all the A.M. ATL family members I met yesterday in the office during AJC’s Subscriber Week tours! It was a true delight talking to you. Unsurprisingly, everyone was knowledgeable, insightful and very kind. ❤️ (If I knew the tours were going on, I would have brushed my hair.) AJC Subscriber Week is underway, and there are still a few spots left for exclusive, subscriber-only events. Check them out here. In fact, tonight I’ll be at Fado Midtown hosting a sports/soccer-themed trivia night alongside former A.M. ATL host and current The Win Column host Tyler Estep! If you would like to say hi to two former gifted kids with weird brains and too much baseball knowledge, swing by. We are actually cool in person, at least for a time.