live updates

Dream, Angel Reese prepare for big test against defending champion Aces

The AJC has you covered with game-day coverage.
Dream guard Allisha Gray was an All-WNBA selection last season and, with the addition of some new players, Atlanta is positioned to be a title contender. (Miguel Martinez/AJC 2025)
Dream guard Allisha Gray was an All-WNBA selection last season and, with the addition of some new players, Atlanta is positioned to be a title contender. (Miguel Martinez/AJC 2025)
By AJC Sports
48 minutes ago

Several All-Stars. Check.

Big-game vibes at State Farm Arena. Check.

Two high-level teams. Double-check.

The Dream tip off the home slate with a marquee matchup against A’ja Wilson and the Aces on Sunday, with a ton of anticipation for what the Dream can do coming off last season’s impressive 30-win season and the addition of All-Star Angel Reese.

The AJC has you covered with game-day coverage of the Dream and Aces. Check out the live updates from Sunday’s game:

Aces at Dream

Tipoff: 1:30 p.m. Sunday, State Farm Arena

TV/radio: NBC/Peacock

Records: Aces 2-1; Dream 2-0

About the Author

From the sports staff of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

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