Dream, Angel Reese prepare for big test against defending champion Aces

Several All-Stars. Check.
Big-game vibes at State Farm Arena. Check.
Several All-Stars. Check.
Big-game vibes at State Farm Arena. Check.
Two high-level teams. Double-check.
The Dream tip off the home slate with a marquee matchup against A’ja Wilson and the Aces on Sunday, with a ton of anticipation for what the Dream can do coming off last season’s impressive 30-win season and the addition of All-Star Angel Reese.
The AJC has you covered with game-day coverage of the Dream and Aces. Check out the live updates from Sunday’s game:
Tipoff: 1:30 p.m. Sunday, State Farm Arena
TV/radio: NBC/Peacock
Records: Aces 2-1; Dream 2-0