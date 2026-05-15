Dream, Angel Reese prepare for big test against defending champion Aces

Dream guard Allisha Gray was an All-WNBA selection last season and, with the addition of some new players, Atlanta is positioned to be a title contender. (Miguel Martinez/AJC 2025)

Two high-level teams. Double-check.

The Dream tip off the home slate with a marquee matchup against A’ja Wilson and the Aces on Sunday, with a ton of anticipation for what the Dream can do coming off last season’s impressive 30-win season and the addition of All-Star Angel Reese.

The AJC has you covered with game-day coverage of the Dream and Aces. Check out the live updates from Sunday’s game:

Aces at Dream

Tipoff: 1:30 p.m. Sunday, State Farm Arena