Atlanta Weather

Scattered thunderstorms rolling in Sunday could bring winds, hail

Even as rain moves in, significant drought conditions persist throughout the state.
Rain clouds are expected to roll into Middle and North Georgia, as they did pictured here in Atlanta on May 6. The National Weather Service warns of “damaging winds, large hail, frequent lightning, and locally heavy rain" on Sunday afternoon and night. (Ben Hendren for the AJC)
Rain clouds are expected to roll into Middle and North Georgia, as they did pictured here in Atlanta on May 6. The National Weather Service warns of “damaging winds, large hail, frequent lightning, and locally heavy rain" on Sunday afternoon and night. (Ben Hendren for the AJC)
By
36 minutes ago

Scattered thunderstorms colliding with humidity and near-record high temperatures could create severe conditions Sunday afternoon into the night, the National Weather Service predicts.

High temps in Atlanta are expected to reach 88 degrees — not quite hitting the record of 90 degrees but making for a hotter-than-average day for mid-May, according to NWS data.

As the temps climb, storms coming in could produce “damaging winds, large hail, frequent lightning, and locally heavy rain,” the NWS bulletin says. The Level 1 storm risk encompasses most of North and central Georgia.

“Temperatures soaring well above normal, and close to record levels,” said Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Eboni Deon. “As we heat up, we will see scattered storms developing.”

Much of Georgia is still under an extreme and, in some areas, an exceptional drought. Recent rain brought slight improvements, and significant drought conditions are persisting throughout the state, according to the NWS’s drought information statement issued Thursday.

But rainfall totals could improve in the last part of May. Long-range models indicate conditions could become wetter than normal, according to the NWS.

“This does not mean it will rain every day or that there will necessarily be a period of heavy rain,” the Weather Service announcement says. “However, it does suggest increased opportunities for wet weather.”

More rain would be welcome across the state, which has not only battled hotter-than-average temperatures and extreme drought this spring, but also two large wildfires in South Georgia that continue to burn.

Both the Pineland Road fire and the Highway 82 fire were 90% contained last week. Gov. Brian Kemp also lifted the temporary burn ban earlier this month, noting improvements in weather and decreasing fire risks, according to the executive order he issued.

About the Author

Taylor Croft is a reporter on the crime, courts and breaking news team.

More Stories

The Latest

How to Escape From a Sinking Car

Why is floodwater so dangerous?

Everything you need to know about a flash flood

South Georgia wildfires: Storms aid fire efforts as Brantley schools plan to reopen Monday

Keep Reading

Fani Willis vows to sue over new Georgia law that removes party labels in Atlanta-area elections

Kemp calls special session to redraw 2028 maps, overhaul voting process

Election denial is a fault line in Republican primary for Georgia secretary of state

Featured

Discipline Divide

The discipline divide: Students examine why schools punish Black girls more

Man charged with murder in Beltline stabbing has criminal history, records show

One of Atlanta’s tallest towers snags tenant after being empty for years