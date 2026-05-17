Atlanta Weather Scattered thunderstorms rolling in Sunday could bring winds, hail Even as rain moves in, significant drought conditions persist throughout the state. Rain clouds are expected to roll into Middle and North Georgia, as they did pictured here in Atlanta on May 6. The National Weather Service warns of “damaging winds, large hail, frequent lightning, and locally heavy rain" on Sunday afternoon and night. (Ben Hendren for the AJC)

By Taylor Croft 36 minutes ago Share

Scattered thunderstorms colliding with humidity and near-record high temperatures could create severe conditions Sunday afternoon into the night, the National Weather Service predicts. High temps in Atlanta are expected to reach 88 degrees — not quite hitting the record of 90 degrees but making for a hotter-than-average day for mid-May, according to NWS data.

As the temps climb, storms coming in could produce “damaging winds, large hail, frequent lightning, and locally heavy rain,” the NWS bulletin says. The Level 1 storm risk encompasses most of North and central Georgia. “Temperatures soaring well above normal, and close to record levels,” said Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Eboni Deon. “As we heat up, we will see scattered storms developing.” Much of Georgia is still under an extreme and, in some areas, an exceptional drought. Recent rain brought slight improvements, and significant drought conditions are persisting throughout the state, according to the NWS’s drought information statement issued Thursday.

But rainfall totals could improve in the last part of May. Long-range models indicate conditions could become wetter than normal, according to the NWS.