Info to know: Atlanta United at Cincinnati

Atlanta United (13-9-11) will play at Cincinnati (20-5-8) at 6 p.m. Saturday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Kickoff will be at 6:09 p.m. The game will be televised on Apple TV. You can sync the radio broadcast from 92.9 FM through the app.
Cincinnati manager: Pat Noonan
Cincinnati at home: 13-2-1
Atlanta United on road: 3-6-7
Cincinnati goals for/against: 55/37
Cincinnati expected goals for/against: 53.9/38.9
Cincinnati past five league matches: T-W-W-L-W
Atlanta United goals for/against: 64/51
Atlanta United expected goals for/against: 47/43.6
Atlanta United past five matches: W-T-W-L-T
Cincinnati key players
Luicano Acosta: 16 goals, 13 assists
Alvaro Barreal: Five goals, eight assists
Brandon Vazquez: Eight goals, four assists
Aaron Boupendza: Five goals
Atlanta United key players
Thiago Almada: 11 goals, 17 assists
Giorgos Giakoumakis: 15 goals, two assists
Brooks Lennon: Four goals, 10 assists
Caleb Wiley: Four goals, four assists
Saba Lobjanidze: Three goals, three assists
Talking points
1. Will Cincinnati use its strongest lineup. Cincinnati has nothing to play for. It has won the Supporters Shield. It has the top spot in the East. It can’t set a tie or set a single-season points record. Conversely, it won’t play a meaningful match for two weeks. This is Noonan’s last chance to give his core meaningful playing time.
2. Other matches to watch. Atlanta United supporters may want to set alerts for scores from these games because they will help determine if their team will finish in the East: Montreal at Columbus, Philadelphia at New England and the New York Red Bulls at Nashville.
Officiating crew
Referee: Joe Dickerson
Assistants: Logan Brown, Brian Dunn
Fourth official: Ismir Pekmic
VAR: Jorge Gonzalez
AVAR: Tom Supple
Injury reports
Atlanta United
Out: Machop Chol (leg) and Tyler Wolff (leg).
Cincinnati
Questionable: Santiago Arias (leg).
Out: London Aghedo (leg) and Stiven Jimenez (lower leg fracture).
What was said
“Yeah, we know Cincinnati is a very good team. They’re first in the league. So we have to be ready for the next week because the playoff starts, so that’s a very good test for the team and for the confidence of the team.” – Tristan Muyumba
“If we make a statement now, we beat Cincinnati – which is a big, big task – we send the statement that whoever we face in the next stage and we beat them, then they have to come to the Benz. So it can be an advantage for us. If we win the first one, then we come here and we secure the spot winning at home.” – manager Gonzalo Pineda
“We have played 33 games. Now there’s going to be the 34, what surprises we can do? Yes. Couple set pieces, a couple of maybe tactical adjustments because now for me it’s about continuity and momentum and getting the players ready mentally. They have to feel how good the team looks when we play good.” – Pineda
Atlanta United’s predicted 11
Goalkeeper Brad Guzan
Centerback Luis Abram
Centerback Miles Robinson
Right fullback Brooks Lennon
Left fullback Caleb Wiley
Defensive midfielder Matheus Rossetto
Midfielder Tristan Muyumba
Attacking midfielder Thiago Almada
Winger Xande Silva
Winger Saba Lobjanidze
Striker Giorgos Giakoumakis
Atlanta United’s 2023 MLS schedule
Feb. 25 Atlanta United 2, San Jose Earthquakes 1
March 4 Atlanta United 1, Toronto FC 1
March 11 Atlanta United 3, Charlotte FC 0
March 18 Atlanta United 5, Portland 1
March 25 Columbus 6, Atlanta United 1
April 1 Atlanta United 1, New York Red Bulls 0
April 8 Atlanta United 1, New York City FC 1
April 15 Atlanta United 2, Toronto FC 2
April 23 Atlanta United 2, Chicago 1
April 29 Nashville SC 3, Atlanta United 1
May 6 Inter Miami CF 2, Atlanta United 1
May 13 Charlotte 3, Atlanta United 1
May 17 Atlanta United 4, Colorado 0
May 20 Atlanta United 3, Chicago 3
May 27 Atlanta United 1, Orlando 1
May 31 Atlanta United 3, New England 3
June 7 Atlanta United 0, LAFC 0
June 10 Atlanta United 3, D.C. United 1
June 21 Atlanta United 2, New York City 2
June 24 New York Red Bulls 4, Atlanta United 0
July 2 Atlanta United 2, Philadelphia 0
July 8 Atlanta United 1, Montreal 0
July 12 New England 2, Atlanta United 1
July 15 Orlando City 2, Atlanta United 1
July 25 Miami 4, Atlanta United 0 in Leagues Cup
July 29 Cruz Azul 1 (5), Atlanta United (4) 1 in Leagues Cup
Aug. 20 Atlanta United 2, Seattle 0
Aug. 26 Atlanta United 4, Nashville 0
Aug. 30 Cincinnati 2, Atlanta United 1
Sept. 2 Atlanta United 2, FC Dallas 2
Sept. 16 Atlanta United 5, Inter Miami 2
Sept. 20 Atlanta United 1, D.C. United 1
Sept. 23 Atlanta United 4, Montreal 1
Oct. 4 Philadelphia 3, Atlanta United 2
Oct. 7 Atlanta United 1, Columbus 1
Oct. 21 at FC Cincinnati, 6 p.m.
