Info to know: Atlanta United at Cincinnati

Cincinnati manager: Pat Noonan

Cincinnati at home: 13-2-1

Atlanta United on road: 3-6-7

Cincinnati goals for/against: 55/37

Cincinnati expected goals for/against: 53.9/38.9

Cincinnati past five league matches: T-W-W-L-W

Atlanta United goals for/against: 64/51

Atlanta United expected goals for/against: 47/43.6

Atlanta United past five matches: W-T-W-L-T

Cincinnati key players

Luicano Acosta: 16 goals, 13 assists

Alvaro Barreal: Five goals, eight assists

Brandon Vazquez: Eight goals, four assists

Aaron Boupendza: Five goals

Atlanta United key players

Thiago Almada: 11 goals, 17 assists

Giorgos Giakoumakis: 15 goals, two assists

Brooks Lennon: Four goals, 10 assists

Caleb Wiley: Four goals, four assists

Saba Lobjanidze: Three goals, three assists

Talking points

1. Will Cincinnati use its strongest lineup. Cincinnati has nothing to play for. It has won the Supporters Shield. It has the top spot in the East. It can’t set a tie or set a single-season points record. Conversely, it won’t play a meaningful match for two weeks. This is Noonan’s last chance to give his core meaningful playing time.

2. Other matches to watch. Atlanta United supporters may want to set alerts for scores from these games because they will help determine if their team will finish in the East: Montreal at Columbus, Philadelphia at New England and the New York Red Bulls at Nashville.

Officiating crew

Referee: Joe Dickerson

Assistants: Logan Brown, Brian Dunn

Fourth official: Ismir Pekmic

VAR: Jorge Gonzalez

AVAR: Tom Supple

Injury reports

Atlanta United

Out: Machop Chol (leg) and Tyler Wolff (leg).

Cincinnati

Questionable: Santiago Arias (leg).

Out: London Aghedo (leg) and Stiven Jimenez (lower leg fracture).

What was said

“Yeah, we know Cincinnati is a very good team. They’re first in the league. So we have to be ready for the next week because the playoff starts, so that’s a very good test for the team and for the confidence of the team.” – Tristan Muyumba

“If we make a statement now, we beat Cincinnati – which is a big, big task – we send the statement that whoever we face in the next stage and we beat them, then they have to come to the Benz. So it can be an advantage for us. If we win the first one, then we come here and we secure the spot winning at home.” – manager Gonzalo Pineda

“We have played 33 games. Now there’s going to be the 34, what surprises we can do? Yes. Couple set pieces, a couple of maybe tactical adjustments because now for me it’s about continuity and momentum and getting the players ready mentally. They have to feel how good the team looks when we play good.” – Pineda

Atlanta United’s predicted 11

Goalkeeper Brad Guzan

Centerback Luis Abram

Centerback Miles Robinson

Right fullback Brooks Lennon

Left fullback Caleb Wiley

Defensive midfielder Matheus Rossetto

Midfielder Tristan Muyumba

Attacking midfielder Thiago Almada

Winger Xande Silva

Winger Saba Lobjanidze

Striker Giorgos Giakoumakis

x

For more content about Atlanta United

Follow me on Twitter @DougRobersonAJC

On Facebook at Atlanta United News Now

On Instagram at DouglasDavidRoberson

Atlanta United coverage on The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Southern Fried Soccer podcast can be found

Apple - https://apple.co/3ISD6Ve

Spotify - https://spoti.fi/3L8TN0C

Google podcasts - https://bit.ly/32KlZW3

If you are listening to us for the first time, please follow us on Apple, Spotify or wherever you get your podcast ... and if you like what you hear, please give us a good rating so we can grow the show. If you have questions about the MLS team, you can email Doug Roberson at droberson@ajc.com, DM him on Twitter @dougrobersonajc or call 404-526-2527.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution has a special offer for our podcast listeners. If you subscribe today, you can get three months of unlimited digital access for just 99 cents. That’s all of our sports coverage, politics, breaking news, investigations, food and dining, and so much more on AJC.com. Plus, access to our ePaper and our assortment of newsletters. So, join our community by going to subscribe.ajc.com/podcasts that’s subscribe.ajc.com/podcasts so you always know what’s really going on.

Atlanta United’s 2023 MLS schedule

Feb. 25 Atlanta United 2, San Jose Earthquakes 1

March 4 Atlanta United 1, Toronto FC 1

March 11 Atlanta United 3, Charlotte FC 0

March 18 Atlanta United 5, Portland 1

March 25 Columbus 6, Atlanta United 1

April 1 Atlanta United 1, New York Red Bulls 0

April 8 Atlanta United 1, New York City FC 1

April 15 Atlanta United 2, Toronto FC 2

April 23 Atlanta United 2, Chicago 1

April 29 Nashville SC 3, Atlanta United 1

May 6 Inter Miami CF 2, Atlanta United 1

May 13 Charlotte 3, Atlanta United 1

May 17 Atlanta United 4, Colorado 0

May 20 Atlanta United 3, Chicago 3

May 27 Atlanta United 1, Orlando 1

May 31 Atlanta United 3, New England 3

June 7 Atlanta United 0, LAFC 0

June 10 Atlanta United 3, D.C. United 1

June 21 Atlanta United 2, New York City 2

June 24 New York Red Bulls 4, Atlanta United 0

July 2 Atlanta United 2, Philadelphia 0

July 8 Atlanta United 1, Montreal 0

July 12 New England 2, Atlanta United 1

July 15 Orlando City 2, Atlanta United 1

July 25 Miami 4, Atlanta United 0 in Leagues Cup

July 29 Cruz Azul 1 (5), Atlanta United (4) 1 in Leagues Cup

Aug. 20 Atlanta United 2, Seattle 0

Aug. 26 Atlanta United 4, Nashville 0

Aug. 30 Cincinnati 2, Atlanta United 1

Sept. 2 Atlanta United 2, FC Dallas 2

Sept. 16 Atlanta United 5, Inter Miami 2

Sept. 20 Atlanta United 1, D.C. United 1

Sept. 23 Atlanta United 4, Montreal 1

Oct. 4 Philadelphia 3, Atlanta United 2

Oct. 7 Atlanta United 1, Columbus 1

Oct. 21 at FC Cincinnati, 6 p.m.