Sports The Win Column: Let’s play the Falcons blame game Plus: ‘Death Valley Jr.’ and SEC championship matchups. Share The Win Column​

By Tyler Estep 1 hour ago

Surprise: The Falcons lost again! Wanna point some fingers? WHO MAKES YOU MADDER? You know it's bad when we're busting out the sad Uncle Arthur photos. (Miguel Martinez/AJC) The Falcons fans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium repeatedly booed the offense off the field Sunday — and rightfully so. Michael Penix Jr. (who’s now thrown for one touchdown and six interceptions over the last three games) looked lost again. Bijan Robinson didn’t get enough carries early on. Coordinator Tommy Rees may be on the verge of losing play-calling duties. And just to spice things up a little, pass rusher turned CBS analyst JJ Watt let the whole world know that Atlanta lineman Jawaan Taylor is tipping play calls. “The 3-7 record is one thing,” columnist Ken Sugiura wrote in the aftermath of the 35-13 loss to the Chiefs. “The way the Falcons keep getting in their own way, didn’t seem to play with urgency even after losing four of their past five (now five of six) or don’t fix their mistakes is something entirely different that reflects back on (head coach Kevin) Stefanski’s leadership.”

Mmhmm.

It’s bad, and it ain’t getting better. “Suboptimal usage for Robinson is one issue for the Falcons,” columnist Michael Cunningham wrote in his Weekend Reflections. “Offensive creativity is another. It’s gone missing since Rees’ calls helped to keep the Packers and Saints off balance.” Put another way, by Falcons thought leader @TheFalcoholic: “The Falcons offense looks incurable. Medieval physicians would leave the leeches in the jar and just shake their heads. Plague doctors in the full garb striding briskly by their door. Tommy Rees banging on the glass while someone in a white lab coat tearfully waves goodbye.”

Ha.

The team still believes it can turn things around after the forthcoming bye week, and I won’t force you to wallow in the misery much longer.

✅ But I do have to ask: Who do you blame most for the Falcons’ shortcomings? Who are you more frustrated with — Stefanski, Rees or Penix? How would you rank their individual performances? Click on the fancy form or shoot an email to tyler.estep@ajc.com to weigh in. Then go enjoy the bye week. HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL UPDATES 🚨 The first round of high school football playoffs included a few upsets and a couple teams earning their first postseason wins in school history. (Special shoutout to my Peachtree Ridge Lions, who ousted Hillgrove.) The Round 2 matchups are all set and listed here — in your gift link of the day.

🏈 Meanwhile: Flag football playoffs start Wednesday. We’ve got the brackets.

🙏 Marcellus Young Casario, a Georgia defensive lineman commit from Rabun Gap-Nacoochee School, died Friday after a “sudden medical emergency.” Georgia coach Kirby Smart called the situation “heartbreaking.” CELEBRATING AND WAITING Georgia players celebrate their 48-21 win over Missouri. (Hyosub Shin/AJC) The top-ranked Bulldogs, meanwhile, keep cruising. And crushing. With one more conference game still to play, Saturday’s 48-21 romp over Missouri didn’t quite clinch an appearance in the SEC championship game’s swan song. They remain in the driver’s seat, though — and the weekend helped whittle down their likely opponents too. Our friend Gabe Burns helpfully outlined a few pros and cons for each potential matchup. Some excerpts:

Tennessee: Josh Heupel is 0-5 against Georgia. Also: “The Vols ride their rushing attack, but Georgia is stout against the ground game (best in the SEC, statistically.) That, and the Vols’ inexperience at quarterback, are crucial factors here.” Texas: The Longhorns stole a win at LSU on Saturday … but have not fared well against the Bulldogs. Also: “Quarterback Arch Manning threw three interceptions in his return to his native Louisiana. Turnovers are a major issue with him. He’ll need to be cleaner than he’s been all year to upend Georgia.” Alabama: The Tide are currently positioned to win a tiebreaker over the Vols and Horns, and it’d be hard to find a more fitting matchup for the title game finale. Also: “Alabama can match Georgia defensively, but the offense has been a bit topsy-turvy, leading to plenty of criticism of offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb.” 🤔 So, uh, who you want, Georgia fans? A WIN IS A WONDERFUL THING Nice to see Brent Key smile again. (Jacob Kupferman/AP) Don’t worry, we didn’t forget about Georgia Tech.

The Jackets responded to four straight losses (and the firing of four assistant coaches) by beating Clemson on the road for the first time since 2008. They looked pretty good too! “The biggest thing to say is, we finally played Georgia Tech football,” head coach Brent Key said. “We finally played the football that we’ve built the program on. We had a good plan. We executed the plan, and no one hesitated.” Cunningham: Key earns redemption at Clemson The Jackets are still just 3-7 and going nowhere this season. They need another win to avoid the worst marks of the Geoff Collins era … with ACC upstart Wake Forest and a trip to Athens awaiting.

Savor this one while you can (and enjoy Tech receivers coach DeAndre Hopkins, a Clemson alum, dubbing the Tigers’ stadium “Death Valley Jr.” on Instagram … intentionally or not). 📝 Other CFB notes: How will the CFP rankings look Tuesday night? The AJC’s Mike Griffith took a stab at it.

Georgia Southern beat Georgia State and remains the “real GSU.”

South Carolina State punched its ticket to the Celebration Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Alas, Southern Cal couldn’t hang around long enough to beat Indiana. Our Win Column Upset Pick of the Week record now sits at 2-1. GOOD BASKETBALL THINGS TO KNOW Georgia guard Blue Cain (center) and a lot of Carolina blue. (Conor Dillon/UGAAA) 🏀 Speaking of notable road wins: Georgia men’s basketball beat North Carolina for the first time since 1983 — and the first time, period, in Chapel Hill. (They don’t play all that often, but still.)