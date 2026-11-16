The Win Column: Let’s play the Falcons blame game

The Falcons fans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium repeatedly booed the offense off the field Sunday — and rightfully so.
Michael Penix Jr. (who’s now thrown for one touchdown and six interceptions over the last three games) looked lost again. Bijan Robinson didn’t get enough carries early on. Coordinator Tommy Rees may be on the verge of losing play-calling duties. And just to spice things up a little, pass rusher turned CBS analyst JJ Watt let the whole world know that Atlanta lineman Jawaan Taylor is tipping play calls.
“The 3-7 record is one thing,” columnist Ken Sugiura wrote in the aftermath of the 35-13 loss to the Chiefs. “The way the Falcons keep getting in their own way, didn’t seem to play with urgency even after losing four of their past five (now five of six) or don’t fix their mistakes is something entirely different that reflects back on (head coach Kevin) Stefanski’s leadership.”
Mmhmm.
It’s bad, and it ain’t getting better.
“Suboptimal usage for Robinson is one issue for the Falcons,” columnist Michael Cunningham wrote in his Weekend Reflections. “Offensive creativity is another. It’s gone missing since Rees’ calls helped to keep the Packers and Saints off balance.”
Put another way, by Falcons thought leader @TheFalcoholic: “The Falcons offense looks incurable. Medieval physicians would leave the leeches in the jar and just shake their heads. Plague doctors in the full garb striding briskly by their door. Tommy Rees banging on the glass while someone in a white lab coat tearfully waves goodbye.”
🚨 The first round of high school football playoffs included a few upsets and a couple teams earning their first postseason wins in school history. (Special shoutout to my Peachtree Ridge Lions, who ousted Hillgrove.)
The Round 2 matchups are all set and listed here — in your gift link of the day.
🙏 Marcellus Young Casario, a Georgia defensive lineman commit from Rabun Gap-Nacoochee School, died Friday after a “sudden medical emergency.” Georgia coach Kirby Smart called the situation “heartbreaking.”
CELEBRATING AND WAITING
The top-ranked Bulldogs, meanwhile, keep cruising. And crushing.
With one more conference game still to play, Saturday’s 48-21 romp over Missouri didn’t quite clinch an appearance in the SEC championship game’s swan song. They remain in the driver’s seat, though — and the weekend helped whittle down their likely opponents too.
Our friend Gabe Burns helpfully outlined a few pros and cons for each potential matchup. Some excerpts:
Tennessee: Josh Heupel is 0-5 against Georgia. Also: “The Vols ride their rushing attack, but Georgia is stout against the ground game (best in the SEC, statistically.) That, and the Vols’ inexperience at quarterback, are crucial factors here.”
Texas: The Longhorns stole a win at LSU on Saturday … but have not fared well against the Bulldogs. Also: “Quarterback Arch Manning threw three interceptions in his return to his native Louisiana. Turnovers are a major issue with him. He’ll need to be cleaner than he’s been all year to upend Georgia.”
Alabama: The Tide are currently positioned to win a tiebreaker over the Vols and Horns, and it’d be hard to find a more fitting matchup for the title game finale. Also: “Alabama can match Georgia defensively, but the offense has been a bit topsy-turvy, leading to plenty of criticism of offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb.”
🤔 So, uh, who you want, Georgia fans?
A WIN IS A WONDERFUL THING
Don’t worry, we didn’t forget about Georgia Tech.
The Jackets responded to four straight losses (and the firing of four assistant coaches) by beating Clemson on the road for the first time since 2008.
They looked pretty good too!
“The biggest thing to say is, we finally played Georgia Tech football,” head coach Brent Key said. “We finally played the football that we’ve built the program on. We had a good plan. We executed the plan, and no one hesitated.”
🏀 The Atlanta Dream’s Angel Reese was nominated for “Favorite Female Sports Star” at the Kid’s Choice Awards but lost to stripe-headed figure skater Alysa Liu. That makes two recent losses to athletes based in the Bay Area.
🏀 The Hawks almost lost to the one-win Milwaukee Bucks. Almost. They’re now 8-6 with a trip to Oklahoma City on tap Wednesday (8 p.m., Atlanta News First).
Thanks for reading to the very bottom of the Win Column. Questions, comments, ideas? Contact me at tyler.estep@ajc.com.