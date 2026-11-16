Sports South Carolina State is Atlanta-bound. Which SWAC team will join it? Four teams remain in the Celebration Bowl chase, with Alabama A&M and Prairie View A&M able to clinch division titles Saturday, while Jackson State and Southern need help. Share Digital billboards display Celebration Bowl events at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in 2025. The game is the annual championship game between the SWAC and MEAC. (Natrice Miller/AJC)

AJC By Wilton Jackson – For the Atlanta Journal-Constitution 12 minutes ago

One side of the Celebration Bowl is set, and South Carolina State’s faithful can start making plans to bring garnet and blue to Atlanta. Across the SWAC, four teams still must navigate a November finish in which a rival could stand between them and the road to Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Bulldogs secured the MEAC’s berth in the Dec. 12 matchup, while Alabama A&M, Jackson State, Prairie View A&M and Southern remain in contention to represent the SWAC. Alabama A&M and Prairie View can clinch their respective divisions Saturday with victories, but Jackson State and Southern need help to reach the Dec. 5 conference championship game, which will determine South Carolina State’s opponent.

Here’s a look at which SWAC teams are still in contention and their pathways to a trip to Atlanta: SWAC Alabama A&M can clinch the SWAC East with a victory at Mississippi Valley State on Saturday or a Jackson State loss at Alcorn State that same day. Jackson State must beat Alcorn and have the Delta Devils upset the Bulldogs. That combination sends the Tigers to the championship game, even if Alabama State beats Prairie View to force a three-way tie at 5-3. The three-team tiebreaker would begin with a circle of victories. Jackson State beat Alabama A&M, the Bulldogs beat Alabama State, and the Hornets beat Jackson State. Each would stand 1-1 against the other two, moving the tiebreaker decision to divisional records. An AAMU loss to MVSU would leave Alabama A&M and Jackson State at 3-2 against East opponents, eliminating Alabama State from the tie at 2-3. With two teams remaining, the process returns to head-to-head results, giving Jackson State the SWAC title berth.

In the SWAC West, Prairie View can clinch with a victory at Alabama State on Saturday. Southern needs the Panthers to lose, then must beat Grambling State in the Nov. 28 Bayou Classic. The Jaguars also need either an Arkansas-Pine Bluff loss at Texas Southern or an Alcorn victory against Jackson State on Saturday.