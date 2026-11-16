One side of the Celebration Bowl is set, and South Carolina State’s faithful can start making plans to bring garnet and blue to Atlanta. Across the SWAC, four teams still must navigate a November finish in which a rival could stand between them and the road to Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
The Bulldogs secured the MEAC’s berth in the Dec. 12 matchup, while Alabama A&M, Jackson State, Prairie View A&M and Southern remain in contention to represent the SWAC. Alabama A&M and Prairie View can clinch their respective divisions Saturday with victories, but Jackson State and Southern need help to reach the Dec. 5 conference championship game, which will determine South Carolina State’s opponent.
Here’s a look at which SWAC teams are still in contention and their pathways to a trip to Atlanta:
SWAC
Alabama A&M can clinch the SWAC East with a victory at Mississippi Valley State on Saturday or a Jackson State loss at Alcorn State that same day.
Jackson State must beat Alcorn and have the Delta Devils upset the Bulldogs. That combination sends the Tigers to the championship game, even if Alabama State beats Prairie View to force a three-way tie at 5-3. The three-team tiebreaker would begin with a circle of victories.
Jackson State beat Alabama A&M, the Bulldogs beat Alabama State, and the Hornets beat Jackson State. Each would stand 1-1 against the other two, moving the tiebreaker decision to divisional records. An AAMU loss to MVSU would leave Alabama A&M and Jackson State at 3-2 against East opponents, eliminating Alabama State from the tie at 2-3. With two teams remaining, the process returns to head-to-head results, giving Jackson State the SWAC title berth.
In the SWAC West, Prairie View can clinch with a victory at Alabama State on Saturday. Southern needs the Panthers to lose, then must beat Grambling State in the Nov. 28 Bayou Classic. The Jaguars also need either an Arkansas-Pine Bluff loss at Texas Southern or an Alcorn victory against Jackson State on Saturday.
Prairie View also advances to the SWAC title game if Southern loses. If UAPB wins and Alcorn loses, the Panthers clinch regardless of their own result or the Bayou Classic outcome later this month.
Alabama State, Alcorn and UAPB can still finish tied atop their divisions, but none can win the tiebreakers needed to reach the championship game. Bethune-Cookman, Florida A&M, Mississippi Valley State, Grambling and Texas Southern also are eliminated.
MEAC
South Carolina State secured its third consecutive MEAC championship and a return to Mercedes-Benz Stadium for the Celebration Bowl with Saturday’s 38–24 victory against North Carolina Central. Howard’s win over Delaware State completed the combination that settled the conference’s bowl berth.
For Bulldogs coach Chennis Berry, November has become familiar championship territory. The Bulldogs (9-2, 4-0) extended their MEAC winning streak to 14 games, adding a conference-record 21st title to the program’s history. Three consecutive MEAC titles have given each new South Carolina State team a standard to uphold.
However, there is still business to handle in Orangeburg before the December clash in Atlanta. South Carolina State hosts Delaware State on Saturday, seeking an unbeaten conference finish. Then comes the wait for the Dec. 5 SWAC championship to determine the Bulldogs’ opponent for the Celebration Bowl on Dec. 12 at noon.