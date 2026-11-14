Georgia guard Blue Cain (left) and Georgia forward Kanon Catchings (right) during Georgia’s game against Alabama at Stegeman Coliseum in Athens, Ga., on Tuesday, March 3, 2026. (Sofia Yaker/UGAAA)

The Bulldogs won in Chapel Hill for the first time in program history.

The Bulldogs won in Chapel Hill for the first time in program history.

Georgia picked up a historic road win over North Carolina Friday, defeating the Tar Heels 78-70.

The victory marks the program’s first win ever at the Dean E. Smith Center and the first win over the Tar Heels since the 1983 NCAA Tournament Elite Eight.

It was a total team effort by the Bulldogs, who played their best game of the season to date.

Kanon Catchings led the way for Georgia, finishing with 22 points and 11 rebounds. Blue Cain added 20 points in the win, while Marcus “Smurf” Millender finished with 17. After two free throws from Catchings gave Georgia the lead with 2:11 remaining, he hit a 3-pointer on the ensuing possession to give the Bulldogs a 72-68 lead.