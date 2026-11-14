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Georgia basketball defeats North Carolina for first time since 1983

The Bulldogs won in Chapel Hill for the first time in program history.
Georgia guard Blue Cain (left) and Georgia forward Kanon Catchings (right) during Georgia’s game against Alabama at Stegeman Coliseum in Athens, Ga., on Tuesday, March 3, 2026. (Sofia Yaker/UGAAA)
Georgia guard Blue Cain (left) and Georgia forward Kanon Catchings (right) during Georgia’s game against Alabama at Stegeman Coliseum in Athens, Ga., on Tuesday, March 3, 2026. (Sofia Yaker/UGAAA)
Hunter DeLauder
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Georgia picked up a historic road win over North Carolina Friday, defeating the Tar Heels 78-70.

The victory marks the program’s first win ever at the Dean E. Smith Center and the first win over the Tar Heels since the 1983 NCAA Tournament Elite Eight.

It was a total team effort by the Bulldogs, who played their best game of the season to date.

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Kanon Catchings led the way for Georgia, finishing with 22 points and 11 rebounds. Blue Cain added 20 points in the win, while Marcus “Smurf” Millender finished with 17. After two free throws from Catchings gave Georgia the lead with 2:11 remaining, he hit a 3-pointer on the ensuing possession to give the Bulldogs a 72-68 lead.

After a North Carolina basket, Catchings next assisted Cain on a 3-pointer to extend Georgia’s lead to 75-70.

Georgia carried a 38-31 lead into the half despite turning the ball over 12 times. Much of that had to do with how well Georgia controlled the glass and shot from three-point range. The Bulldogs made 14 three-pointers in the win while outrebounding North Carolina by nine.

Leaving Chapel Hill still undefeated, Georgia heads home for a Monday night matchup against the Jacksonville Dolphins at 7 p.m. ET.