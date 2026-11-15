ATHENS — Georgia looked every bit the part of a No. 1-ranked team, scoring on its first five possessions en route to a 48-21 win over Missouri.
The No. 1-ranked Bulldogs (9-1, 7-1 SEC) beat the No. 22 Tigers (6-4, 3-4) for the 11th consecutive time in this series, dating back to a 41-26 home loss to Missouri in 2013.
Georgia built a 31-0 lead Saturday before the team from the Show Me State showed up on the scoreboard, with Naeshaun Montgomery hauling in a 15-yard TD pass from Austin Simmons with 3:05 left in the second quarter.
Gunner Stockton strengthened his case as a Heisman Trophy candidate, as he was 18-of-24 passing for 252 yards and a touchdown. Stockton, who was replaced by Ryan Puglisi after the first play of the fourth quarter, also carried for an 8-yard TD.
Nate Frazier led the Bulldogs ground game, rushing for 72 yards on 14 carries, scoring three touchdowns as UGA outrushed Missouri 182-102.
Simmons, a projected first-round NFL draft pick, finished 17-of-25 passing for 17Related story5 yards for three touchdowns and an interception.
Simmons likely suspected he was in for a long day from the onset, as Raylen Wilson intercepted the Missouri quarterback on the first offensive play of the game, returning the pick 30 yards to the Missouri 7 to set up Frazier’s first touchdown of the day.
The win moves Georgia one step closer to an appearance in the 35th and final SEC Championship Game, which takes place Dec. 5 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
has appeared in eight of the past nine SEC Championship games. If UGA plays in the game this season, Georgia would set the record for most consecutive appearances in the game (6), a mark that’s currently shared with coach Steve Spurrier’s Florida program (1992-96).
The Bulldogs close the SEC portion of their schedule at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday at No. 17 South Carolina before finishing the regular season at home against Georgia Tech.
Missouri, most surely eliminated from CFP field consideration with its fourth loss, closes its season with games at home against No. 11 Kentucky on Saturday and Oklahoma on Nov. 28.