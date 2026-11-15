Georgia head coach Kirby Smart greets fans as he participates in the dawg walk before Georgia’s game against Missouri at Sanford Stadium, Saturday, Nov. 14, 2026, in Athens, Ga. (Jason Getz/AJC)

ATHENS — Georgia looked every bit the part of a No. 1-ranked team, scoring on its first five possessions en route to a 48-21 win over Missouri.

The No. 1-ranked Bulldogs (9-1, 7-1 SEC) beat the No. 22 Tigers (6-4, 3-4) for the 11th consecutive time in this series, dating back to a 41-26 home loss to Missouri in 2013.

Georgia built a 31-0 lead Saturday before the team from the Show Me State showed up on the scoreboard, with Naeshaun Montgomery hauling in a 15-yard TD pass from Austin Simmons with 3:05 left in the second quarter.

Gunner Stockton strengthened his case as a Heisman Trophy candidate, as he was 18-of-24 passing for 252 yards and a touchdown. Stockton, who was replaced by Ryan Puglisi after the first play of the fourth quarter, also carried for an 8-yard TD.