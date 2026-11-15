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How the College Football Playoff Top 25 rankings should look

Georgia made sure there’s no controversy at No. 1, but several late games could skew early projections
LSU place kicker Scott Starzyk (80) and Texas defensive back Warren Roberson (24) react after Starzyk missed a field goal in the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 14, 2026 in Baton Rouge, La. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
LSU place kicker Scott Starzyk (80) and Texas defensive back Warren Roberson (24) react after Starzyk missed a field goal in the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 14, 2026 in Baton Rouge, La. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Mike Griffith
By

ATHENS — Georgia made sure there will be no debating the No. 1 spot in the College Football Playoff poll when it’s released on Tuesday night.

The No. 1-ranked Bulldogs (9-1, 7-1 SEC) raced out to a 31-0 lead en route to their 48-21 win over No. 22 Missouri on Saturday.

“They’re the No. 1 team in the country,” Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz said, “they’ve done this to a lot of people that have come in here.”

Georgia shot out of the gates in its past three outings, jumping on Florida (24-0), Ole Miss (35-0) and now Missouri (31-0).

“I think we rely a lot on the analytics,” CFP Selection Committee Chairman Hunter Yurachek said last Tuesday, “but in the case of Georgia, we rely a lot on watching film and watching their games.”

The film study on No. 3 Alabama (8-2) might not be enough for the Crimson Tide to keep its ranking after a less-than-impressive 21-6 win over hapless Vanderbilt (4-6).

Alabama managed only 309 total yards and lost the turnover battle against the Commodores, 0-2.

UCLA, meanwhile, ran its record to a gaudy 10-0 with its 22-14 win over Illinois (6-4) on Friday night and Notre Dame (9-1) asserted itself in a 41-7 win over Boston College.

It wouldn’t be shocking to see the Bruins and/or Irish move past the Crimson Tide within the top five.

Alabama’s road wins over No. 11 Kentucky and No. 21 LSU lost value when the Wildcats lost 21-14 at home to unranked Florida (6-4), and the Tigers fell at home in the final seconds to Texas, 22-21.

The Longhorns’ (8-2) come-from-behind win over LSU keeps Texas in contention for the SEC Championship and should keep the second half of the Top 10 in relative order.

Miami (9-1) was very impressive in its 36-25 win over Duke (7-3), as was Tennessee (8-2) in overcoming Friday’s travel complications to beat Texas A&M, 22-7, in College Station.

Defending national champion Indiana, which fell five spots in last week’s CFP rankings despite a bye week, put its foot down with a 27-13 home win over No. 18 USC.

Wake Forest (9-1), with its dominant 49-7 road win at SMU (7-3), could be on the verge of a Top 10 breakthrough.

Here’s how the CFP rankings should look when released at 9 p.m.on Tuesday (TV: ESPN), provided chalk holds and:

• No. 2 Utah wins its very late game at Arizona,

• No. 12 Texas Tech wins its Top 25 road battle at Oklahoma State, and

• No. 19 Ole Miss wins on the road at Oklahoma on Sunday:

Projected rankings

1. Georgia (9-1)

Beat No. 22 Missouri, 48-21

2. Utah 9-0

At No. 23 Arizona (LATE)

3. UCLA (10-0)

Beat Illinois, 22-14 (Friday)

4. Alabama (8-2)

Beat Vanderbilt, 21-6

5. Notre Dame (9-1)

Beat Boston College, 41-7

6. Texas (8-2)

Won at No. 21 LSU, 22-21

7. Miami (9-1)

Beat Duke, 36-25

8. Indiana (9-1)

Beat No. 18 USC, 27-13

9. Tennessee (8-2)

Won at Texas A&M, 22-7

10. Wake Forest (9-1)

Won at SMU, 49-7

11. BYU (8-2)

Beat Baylor, 28-7

12. Texas Tech 8-1

At No. 25 Oklahoma State (LATE)

13. Oregon (7-3)

Won at Michigan, 31-7

14. Ohio State (7-3)

Beat Northwestern, 28-19

15. Iowa (8-2)

Beat Purdue, 28-7

16. Ole Miss 6-3

At Oklahoma (Sunday)

17. Kentucky (7-3)

Lost to Florida, 21-14

18. USC (7-3)

Lost at No. 9 Indiana, 27-13

19. Louisville (7-3)

Won at North Carolina, 16-14

20. Boise State (9-1)

Beat Oregon State, 46-41

21. Houston (7-3)

Lost at Colorado, 42-32

22. Florida (6-4)

Won at Kentucky, 21-14

23. LSU (6-4)

Lost to No. 6 Texas, 22-21

24. Arizona 7-2

Vs. No. 2 Utah (LATE)

25. Missouri (6-4)

Lost at No. 1 Georgia, 48-21