How the College Football Playoff Top 25 rankings should look

LSU place kicker Scott Starzyk (80) and Texas defensive back Warren Roberson (24) react after Starzyk missed a field goal in the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 14, 2026 in Baton Rouge, La. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Georgia made sure there’s no controversy at No. 1, but several late games could skew early projections

Georgia made sure there’s no controversy at No. 1, but several late games could skew early projections

ATHENS — Georgia made sure there will be no debating the No. 1 spot in the College Football Playoff poll when it’s released on Tuesday night.

The No. 1-ranked Bulldogs (9-1, 7-1 SEC) raced out to a 31-0 lead en route to their 48-21 win over No. 22 Missouri on Saturday.

“They’re the No. 1 team in the country,” Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz said, “they’ve done this to a lot of people that have come in here.”

Georgia shot out of the gates in its past three outings, jumping on Florida (24-0), Ole Miss (35-0) and now Missouri (31-0).

“I think we rely a lot on the analytics,” CFP Selection Committee Chairman Hunter Yurachek said last Tuesday, “but in the case of Georgia, we rely a lot on watching film and watching their games.”