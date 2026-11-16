Georgia Bulldogs Who’s the biggest threat to Georgia in the SEC? Georgia is a win away from another SEC title game berth. Which potential opponent is likeliest to challenge them? Share Alabama quarterback Keelon Russell looks to throw a pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Vanderbilt, Saturday, Nov. 14, 2026, in Nashville, Tenn. (George Walker IV/AP)

By Gabriel Burns 2 hours ago

Georgia has hit its stride, looking like the expected powerhouse under Kirby Smart since that dreadful home loss to Auburn. The Bulldogs are a victory against South Carolina away from another SEC championship game appearance. They’re vying for their third straight win in what will be the final edition of the game because of the College Football Playoff expanding to 24 teams. Related Story How Georgia could clinch a spot in the SEC championship game this weekend November 11, 2026 It invokes the question: Who’s the biggest threat to the Bulldogs in the SEC? The top candidates (the team that emerges from this group could advance on a tiebreaker): Tennessee Volunteers (8-2, 5-2) The case: Throughout coach Josh Heupel’s tenure, the Vols have either had an elite offense or defense — it just hasn’t aligned where they’ve had both. This time, they’ve leaned on a formidable defense that they’ve complemented with a powerful run game. The Vols have won five of six, helped by George MacIntyre stabilizing them at quarterback after highly touted freshman Faizon Brandon endured growing pains and injuries. Tennessee found a formula that works, and it’s led them to a season that’s exceeded expectations. Both their losses were by three points (Texas, South Carolina). Jim Knowles’ defense will keep them in every game. It’s helped them survive the chaos that’s knocked out many of their competitors.

The Vols have free-falling LSU and a road game at Vanderbilt remaining. Biggest flaw vs. Georgia: Obviously, Heupel’s 0-5 record against Smart’s Bulldogs is unignorable here. The Bulldogs had their gutsiest win at Knoxville last year, when everything seemed aligned for a Vols breakthrough. The redshirt freshman MacIntyre is a more traditional quarterback who doesn’t offer the dynamic abilities that can give Georgia problems. Brandon didn’t look ready in his extended time, so it’s fair to ask if the Vols have dynamic enough quarterback play for a deep run (they’d counter by noting MacIntyre and company defeated Alabama). The Vols ride their rushing attack, but Georgia is stout against the ground game (best in the SEC, statistically). That, and the Vols’ inexperience at quarterback, are crucial factors here. Related Story Kirby Smart cites ‘energy, momentum’ in 48-21 Georgia win over Missouri November 15, 2026 Texas Longhorns (8-2, 5-2) The case: Steve Sarkisian’s Longhorns did it again this weekend, stealing a victory in Death Valley and extending what’s been a miserable couple of weeks for LSU coach Lane Kiffin. Texas is an enigma; watch the Longhorns and you’ll often leave unimpressed, yet they continue to find ways to win “big” games. There’s an intangible there that they undoubtedly have. Will Muschamp’s defense is a behemoth that’ll always give them a chance. Edge rusher Colin Simmons has an argument as the most dominant single player in football. When the ground game is hot, the offense rounds into place. There are eye-popping skill players, and while Cam Coleman is a disappointment, freshman Jermaine Bishop Jr. will be a star. Many will still consider this the most talented team in the conference.

The Longhorns have Arkansas and a trip to Texas A&M remaining.

Biggest flaw vs. Georgia: Quarterback Arch Manning threw three interceptions in his return to his native Louisiana. Turnovers are a major issue with him. He’ll need to be cleaner than he’s been all year to upend Georgia. Need we mention Texas’ recent history against the Bulldogs? Smart has routinely gotten the best of Sarkisian. There’s an element of see-it-to-believe-it with Texas beating Georgia at this point. The Bulldogs have been better in the trenches over the past three matchups.

Related Story How the College Football Playoff Top 25 rankings should look November 15, 2026 Alabama Crimson Tide (8-2, 6-2) The case: This is a ferocious defense, perhaps the closest unit to Georgia’s in the conference. The Tide held Vanderbilt without a touchdown Saturday, adding five sacks. From cornerback Zabien Brown to freak athlete up front Devan Thompkins, Alabama is loaded with All-SEC and NFL-worthy talent. Phenom quarterback Keelon Russell looks like a Heisman contender at his best, and his dual-threat capabilities stress defenses. Receiver Ryan Coleman-Williams, when healthy, has recaptured his old form. Coach Kalen DeBoer, despite his last two losses to Smart, has an impressive resume against his highest-respected peers. Alabama is mathematically positioned to win a three-team tiebreaker with the Vols and Longhorns right now, but there’s a lot to be determined. They only have a home game against Auburn remaining in SEC play. Biggest flaw vs. Georgia: Finally, the Bulldogs have won consecutive games against the Tide, so perhaps that perceived mental hurdle has been extinguished. Alabama can match Georgia defensively, but the offense has been a bit topsy-turvy, leading to plenty of criticism of offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb. Russell oozes upside and can make plays off-script. He’s seen Georgia now and would carry more experienced into a rematch. But Georgia would enter with an advantage defensively against the Tide’s offense, especially if Russell remains hobbled (the Tide rested him against Vanderbilt). Georgia outrushed Alabama in the last matchup. The Tide found more success there than previously (161 yards). Could they do better in a rematch?