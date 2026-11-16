Atlanta Hawks Kispert, Dennis, Ejiofor power second unit, Hawks rally to down Bucks Hawks come back from 22 down to hand Bucks their 10th straight loss. Share Atlanta Hawks forward Jalen Johnson (1) reacts with guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker (7) during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Brooklyn Nets, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2026, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Erik S. Lesser)

By Lauren Williams 42 minutes ago

MILWAUKEE - The Hawks already fell to one team that had just one win before their meeting. On Sunday, they looked to avoid that outcome against the Bucks. They won 113-106, holding off the Bucks despite making just 2-of-7 field goals and turning the ball over three times in the final five minutes. But veteran guard CJ McCollum made the two huge buckets, including a 10-foot step-back jumper that put the Hawks up 111-106 with 17 seconds left in the game. Quick stats: McCollum, who started in place of the injured rookie Kingston Flemings, had 20 points and four steals. Nickeil Alexander-Walker had 20 points and 5 rebounds. Onyeka Okongwu had 16 points and 11 rebounds. Corey Kispert had 14 points off the bench.

Key moment The Hawks trailed the Bucks, who have the third-worst offensive rating in the NBA, by 22 points in the first half after terrible play on both sides of the ball in the first quarter. But a 3 from Corey Kispert with 10:50 to play in the second quarter flipped an offensive switch. After making just seven field goals in the first quarter, the Hawks made 12. They also broke the paint, which opened up the floor for them. On the other side of the ball, they picked apart the Bucks on drives and broke up their dribbles. They deflected their passes out of bounds.

They held the Bucks to 16 points in the second quarter.

Highlight play With Flemings sidelined with a lower-back injury, the Hawks leaned on two-way guard RayJ Dennis. The 25-year-old gave the Hawks some really good minutes off the bench, helping them to climb back into Sunday night’s game after they fell into a 22-point hole.

Dennis had a good stretch early in the fourth quarter where he contested a Gary Trent Jr. 3-pointer that fell short. Then he got downhill and in a position to get a pass from Aaron Wiggins. Dennis drove the basket and drew a foul. What they said “Well, this the beginning of the second quarter, the group that came in like changed the game. And Corey in particular, you know, gave us a huge lift, and you know, to be able to do that, you know, there’s some games you’re playing, DMP, and that’s that that’s that kind of competitiveness, that heart, you know, that’s why you come back from down 20.” -- Hawks coach Quin Snyder on the second unit’s spark off the bench.

“I’ve been shooting really good the whole year, and so nothing’s changing there. I just can’t come in there and second-guess it. I can’t come in there and worry about what’s going on around me or if it’s the right shot or not. I just want to let it go. And I’ve been shooting it good enough this year that chances are it’s going to go in.” -- Kispert on what worked for his shooting on Sunday. “I think that’s what I’m put in there for -- energy plays. I’m a high-energy type of player. Whatever my teammates need of me, I’m willing to do. I did make a lot of mistakes on the floor, but I’m still learning. And, I have my teammates and my coaching staff to have my back, but they just want me to go out there and play with unbelievable energy. And I felt like I provided that to start the second quarter.” -- Hawks rookie Zuby Ejiofor on the energy he brought to help turn the game around.