Atlanta Falcons Chiefs DE confirms Falcons RT Jawaan Taylor’s pre-snap tell Falcons coach Kevin Stefanski: ‘Every team has tendencies; we’re aware of ours.’ Share Falcons tackle Jawaan Taylor watches during Atlanta Falcons practice at the Falcons training facility on Monday, Aug. 10, 2026, in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

By Ken Sugiura 27 minutes ago

On the CBS broadcast of the Falcons’ loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, analyst and future Hall of Famer J.J. Watt made the observation that Falcons right tackle Jawaan Taylor was telegraphing the offense’s play call with his pre-snap stance. After the game, Chiefs defensive end George Karlaftis confirmed Taylor’s tell to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “I talked to J.J. about it earlier in the week,” Karlaftis told the AJC. “He and I know exactly what we were talking about. But, yeah, we kind of noticed that on film, as well, just to keep it at that.”

Related Story Falcons blown out by Chiefs at home as season hits a new low November 15, 2026 On the broadcast, Watt said that the positioning of Taylor’s right foot and hands tipped off whether the Falcons were going to run or pass. He showed a graphic of the differences and analyzed a slow-motion replay of a play in which quarterback Michael Penix Jr. changed the play call at the line of scrimmage — apparently from a pass to a run — prompting Taylor to adjust his stance and the positioning of his hands. “This is the type of stuff that the Chiefs are studying this week in getting tells in the game for Jawaan Taylor,” Watt said. Questioned on the same matter, Falcons coach Kevin Stefanski said that “Every team has tendencies; we’re aware of ours.”

Related Story Falcons-Chiefs position grades: Another week of low marks for Atlanta November 15, 2026 Taylor declined an interview request after the game.