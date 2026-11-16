Atlanta Falcons Falcons ‘confident’ in Penix, leave room for play-calling change Falcons offense continues to struggle in loss to Chiefs. Share Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. looks down as he leaves the field after the Kansas City Chiefs defeat the Falcons 35-13 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

By Daniel Flick 11 minutes ago

ATLANTA — The Falcons have already made one change with offensive coordinator Tommy Rees, and they’ll spend the bye week exploring whether they should make another. Rees moved from the coaches box, where last year he said is a “great vantage point and in my comfort zone” to call plays, to the field as the Falcons (3-7) suffered a 35-13 loss to the Chiefs (7-2) on Sunday afternoon at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Falcons coach Kevin Stefanski said the team was “just trying to do something different” with hopes it would provide better communication. Rees, who’s called plays both upstairs and downstairs in his career, spent the bulk of the day with Michael Penix Jr. on the bench where the quarterbacks huddle together and review film.

Penix said he didn’t notice much of a difference. The on-field product didn’t improve, either. Related Story Falcons-Chiefs position grades: Another week of low marks for Atlanta November 15, 2026 In fact, the Falcons, who’ve made a habit of starting slow, had their worst offensive start over two decades. They opened the game with four consecutive three-and-outs for the first time in 26 years. They didn’t get a first down until the second quarter. They had 117 net yards and four first downs at halftime. A late offensive push — the team finished with 370 yards, including 184 in the fourth quarter — served only as window dressing in the Falcons’ third consecutive loss and fifth in their last six games. So, now what? Asked if changes to personnel or play-calling are possible, Stefanski said the Falcons will “look at everything,” as they do every week. Asked his confidence in Rees, Stefanski deferred.

“Yeah, listen, we need to be better,” Stefanski said. “All the above, myself included. We just have to be better.”

Stefanski finds himself in a similar situation as last year, when he was the Cleveland Browns’ head coach. The Browns were 2-6 entering their bye week with Stefanski calling plays. When they returned, Stefanski delegated play-calling duties to Rees, who finished the final nine games of the season and carried the responsibility to Atlanta when Stefanski landed the Falcons’ head job. Similar time of season. Similar poor results. Perhaps a similar change in play-calling. Atlanta Falcons offensive coordinator Tommy Rees addresses members of the media at a news conference at the Falcons practice facility in Flowery Branch on Wednesday, Feb. 11, 2026. (Miguel Martinez/AJC) One position where changes appear entirely off the table is quarterback, which comes into question after three consecutive weeks of struggles from Penix.

“Confident in Mike,” Stefanski said. “He’ll be better, like all of us will be better.”

Penix went 23-for-43 passing for 286 yards, no touchdowns and one interception, which came in desperation mode with the Falcons facing a fourth-and-10 while down 22 points inside the final three minutes. Of his 286 yards, 155 came in the fourth quarter while the Falcons trailed by multiple possessions. The Falcons scored their lone touchdown with eight minutes remaining in the fourth quarter. By then, they had already punted seven times and committed a turnover on downs. After a week where several Falcons — including Penix and Rees — declared their offense is close to reaching its full potential, the unit delivered a performance that invites questions over how wide that gap stretches. “I think in order to play good football, score points for this football team, we have to have precision in what we’re doing in the run and the pass game,” Stefanski said. “I want to give credit to our opponent. That’s a good defense, as we all know.

“But we got to find some precision where we can avoid third down, and if we get in the third down, get into manageable and then convert them.”

Related Story Chiefs DE confirms Falcons RT Jawaan Taylor’s pre-snap tell November 15, 2026 The Falcons converted only five-of-16 attempts on third down, and they didn’t pick up either of their fourth down tries. Of their 16 third downs, eight were third-and-10 or longer, and they only converted once. They went two-of-13 on third-and-3 or longer. Flags were problematic Sunday. Penix said the team committed zero penalties in practice this week. Then, under the game day lights, the Falcons’ offense drew four flags for false starts and three for holding. Their offensive line was responsible for six of those seven penalties. The key to a better offense, the Falcons say, starts with mitigating penalties and creating more advantageous third downs to sustain drives. “It’s really hard to get going and get in the groove when you’re constantly bringing the sticks back,” left guard Matthew Bergeron said. “So, we got to do a better job at that, and I feel like if we eliminate those mistakes, we’re gonna be in better positions.” Don’t lose sight of this: At least publicly, the Falcons have no concerns over Rees or Penix. The players feel their issues are linked directly to execution.

“I love Tommy to death, so that’s not the issue,” Bergeron said. “I think we did it to ourselves. And we got to stay at the stakes, and we got to help our defense, our special teams. If we’re focusing on better on technique and fundamentals and play complementary football, I think we’re going to be better positioned. “That’s going to help him in his job and his play calling. It’s going to open up the playbook. So, love Tommy to death. That’s my guy, and we’ll keep fighting. I know he has that mentality as well. I’m not worried at all about the mentality of this team.” At the end of the game, Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. (left) and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes exchanged words after the Chiefs beat the Falcons 35-13 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026. (Miguel Martinez/AJC) Penix has support in the locker room, too. The 26-year-old passer won NFC Offensive Player of the Week three games ago, but has struggled since. In the past three weeks, he’s completed 51-of-98 passes for 573 yards, one touchdown and six interceptions, though four of his giveaways came in difficult conditions against the Buccaneers.

Penix has led the Falcons’ offense to great heights this season. He’s also led it to worrying lows. Star running back Bijan Robinson said the players have to “make sure (Penix) is confident in us,” and everybody needs to be on the same page. Robinson added Penix is skilled at evaluating what he needs to do to improve, and the team has confidence he’ll get better. Related Story Falcons GM attends Georgia Bulldogs’ blowout win over Missouri November 15, 2026 “We’ll support him through everything, and just ride along so we can have some success,” Robinson said. “Mike’s one that’s always trying to get better, and he’s always trying to be his best self every single day. We have to just rally around him and he has to just understand that we got his back no matter what. “We have to be better, too. I gotta be better, too, in the run game, make sure to take off of him. And we all got to do our job so we can make it as seamless as possible for us.” The Falcons’ bye week promised to hold plenty of self-evaluation. It likely won’t entail many changes to personnel.