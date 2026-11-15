Georgia Tech capitalizes on late mistake, beats UNC Ashville to move to 4-0

Víctor Valdés had seven points, including the go-ahead free throw in the final seconds.

Yellow Jackets start season with four-game win streak for first time since 2008-09.

Yellow Jackets start season with four-game win streak for first time since 2008-09.

ATLANTA (AP) — Tylis Jordan scored 17 points, and Victor Valdes hit the go-ahead free throw with one second remaining and Georgia Tech survived UNC Asheville 75-74 on Saturday.

The Yellow Jackets (4-0) trailed 32-25 at halftime and were down by as many as 11 in the second half before rallying.

Courtland Muldrew’s 3-pointer put Georgia Tech ahead 65-63 with 3:14 remaining, but Khayri Dunn answered from deep to give UNC Asheville the lead right back. Jordan later tied the game at 66 with a free throw.

Georgia Tech built a 74-71 advantage in the final seconds before Connor Dubsky hit a 3-pointer with three seconds remaining to tie it. Valdes was fouled with one second left and made the first of two free throws for the winning point.