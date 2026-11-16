Atlanta Falcons Weekend Reflections: Stefanski’s Falcons aren’t much better than his Browns Also: Jawaan Taylor’s tell isn’t his only issue; Kirk Cousins makes triumphant return to Vikings Share Atlanta Falcons head coach Kevin Stefanski walks the sidelines as the Kansas City Chiefs score a touchdown in the fourth quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026. The Chiefs won 35-13. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

By Michael Cunningham 2 hours ago

Coach Kevin Stefanski was supposed to get more out of the Falcons than Raheem Morris did. He’s not. Stefanski was supposed to make effective use of offensive talent that’s superior to what he had in Cleveland. That’s not happening, either. The Falcons suffered their third consecutive ugly loss Sunday, 35-13 to the Chiefs. They failed to score a touchdown against Kansas City when it mattered. They didn’t score at all two weeks ago in Tampa Bay. Related Story After 10 games, is anyone else underwhelmed by Kevin Stefanski? November 16, 2026 The Falcons (3-7) are a losing team with a subpar offense. The same was true for Stefanski’s Browns last season. The 2025 Browns finished 5-12 with Stefanski as coach. They were 2-4 in a division with two good teams. The Browns ranked 31st in points scored.

Stefanski isn’t to blame for the two inept offensive efforts by the Falcons with quarterback Cooper Rush. But the Falcons are 3-5 (.375) with Michael Penix Jr. A .375 winning percentage for a 17-game season is between six and seven wins. The Falcons are 1-2 in a division with no good teams.

Pro Football Focus graded Cleveland’s offensive talent as the worst in the league before the 2025 season. The 2026 Falcons have much better players. My tally for the Penix-led offense: two good performances, three terrible and three OK but not good enough. Related Story Falcons ‘confident’ in Penix, leave room for play-calling change November 16, 2026 Stefanski and his handpicked play-caller, Tommy Rees, haven’t figured out an offensive identity for the Falcons. It’s supposed to center on superstar Bijan Robinson running the ball.

Robinson was a bit player on the sloppy field in Tampa. He also didn’t get the ball much at Mercedes-Benz Stadium against the Chiefs when the game was still close.

The Falcons trailed 14-3 at halftime despite gaining 87 yards on 25 plays. Robinson had seven carries for 42 yards. CBS sideline reporter Tracy Wolfson asked Stefanski if Robinson needed more work. Stefanski said that would happen if the Falcons sustained drives. Maybe the drives would last longer if Robinson got a full helping of carries instead of perfunctory handoffs on first downs.

The Falcons had five three-and-out possessions in the first half on Sunday. They passed on all three downs during two of those drives. For the other three, Penix handed the ball to Robinson on first down and passed on the other two downs (the Chiefs sacked Penix on two of those six plays). Loaded boxes weren’t the reason Robinson didn’t get more carries. The Chiefs deployed eight or more defenders near the line during five of his 19 first-half plays. Robinson ran four times for 38 yards versus loaded boxes in the half. Suboptimal usage for Robinson is one issue for the Falcons. Offensive creativity is another. It’s gone missing since Rees’ calls helped to keep the Packers and Saints off balance.

The Falcons needed inspiration when they trailed the Chiefs 14-3 in the third quarter. They decided to run an uninspiring play: screen pass to Drake London on third-and-long. Chiefs end George Karlaftis sniffed it out and batted down Penix’s pass. The home fans (deservedly) let the Falcons have it. The Falcons earned more boos after they failed to convert a fourth-and-3 near midfield during their next drive.

Penix lined up alone in the backfield. He delivered a quick pass to Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts. Pitts wasn’t looking because he was still jostling with cornerback Kristian Fulton. The Chiefs took over on downs. Three plays later, Patrick Mahomes passed to Cyrus Allen for a 39-yard touchdown. The rout was on. The Penix-led Falcons must win four of their last seven games this year to get to 7-8 in his starts and get close to last year’s .471 winning percentage. That’s not happening.

The Penix-led Falcons must win two of their final seven games to improve to 5-10 in his starts and beat Cleveland’s winning percentage a year ago. Maybe that happens, but what would it matter? The ceiling was supposed to be much higher for Stefanski’s Falcons. They lost to the Chiefs by a margin of 22 points. The Bears had the Falcons down by 24 points in Week 6 before backing off in garbage time. The Browns lost three games by margins of 22 points or more last year. Stefanski’s Falcons are better than the 2025 Browns, but not by much. Related Story Chiefs DE confirms Falcons RT Jawaan Taylor’s pre-snap tell November 16, 2026 Jawaan Taylor’s tell As revealed by J.J. Watt on the CBS broadcast (and confirmed by AJC sports columnist Ken Sugiura): Falcons right tackle Jawaan Taylor tips run or pass with his stance.

Stefanski said the Falcons are aware of their tendencies. If that’s true, then why hasn’t Stefanski fixed Taylor’s tell? If Taylor knows and he’s still doing it, then why he is playing? It’s not as if the tell is his only issue. Pro Football Focus grades Taylor as one of the worst starting tackles in the league. Taylor’s enduring problem with penalties hurt the Falcons against the Chiefs. According to CBS, Taylor is the most penalized player in the NFL since the start of the 2021 season. The Jaguars traded up to draft Taylor in 2019. They let him walk when his rookie contract expired after the 2022 season. The Chiefs signed Taylor in ’23. Taylor started three seasons for them before they cleared salary-cap space by cutting him in March. The Falcons signed Taylor because longtime starting right tackle Kaleb McGary retired in April after missing the 2025 season with a leg injury. I figured the Falcons didn’t find a replacement sooner because they were surprised by McGary’s decision.

But general manager Ian Cunningham said at the time the team knew McGary might call it quits. Cunningham (no relation) said the Falcons were “fortunate” Taylor was still available. That sounds like poor planning to me. The Falcons are paying the price for it. My Weekend Predictions were 6-7 That makes five losing weeks in the past six for my picks against the spread. The real shame is going against five underdogs who won outright. I might have a worse identity crisis than Stefanski’s offense. I thought the Chiefs should have been favored by more than a field goal. I was right. I doubted that Georgia Tech coach Brent Key’s staff changes would provide immediate dividends. I was wrong.