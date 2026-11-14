AJC Varsity First-round recap: Woodward, Centennial, Archer, North Murray score upsets Out are No. 10 Hughes, No. 10 Mays, North Cobb, Ringgold. Hephzibah and Treutlen win historic games. Share Kell players celebrate a recovered fumble duringtheir 37-17 victory over Houston County. Kell was one of 11 teams that won as underdogs Friday night in the first round of the Class 6A playoffs. Houston County was favored by eight points, according to the Maxwell Ratings. (Oscar Guevara Saenz for the AJC)

By Todd Holcomb 48 minutes ago

Woodward Academy and Centennial defeated heavily favored Top 10 opponents, Archer and North Murray defeated top-10 seeds, and Hephzibah and Treutlen won their first state-playoff games in history Friday night in a first round that went mostly as predicted, with ranked teams going 66-2 and Maxwell Ratings favorites going 99-11. Ask Which team is the best in Georgia? Who are this year's Super 11 Players? When are the state championships? Woodward Academy defeated No. 10 Hughes 24-21 in Class 6A, avenging a 28-7 loss on the same field, Hughes’ Panther Stadium, on Oct. 9. Woodward (7-4) was a 28-point underdog, according to the computer Maxwell Ratings. Hughes (8-3) will miss the second round for the first time since 2019. Centennial, a team that went 4-6 in the regular season, beat No. 10 Mays, the eighth seed, 17-10 as an 18-point underdog in Class 5A. Mays finished 9-2.

In Class 7A, Archer beat eighth-seeded North Cobb, an unranked 8-2 team, 24-17. Archer (6-5) was a 16-point underdog. In Class 3A, North Murray beat No. 6 Ringgold, an unranked 9-1 team, 34-23. North Murray (5-6) was a 17-point underdog that lost to Ringgold 33-20 on Sept. 25. The biggest history-makers of the first round were Hephzibah and Treutlen. Each broke two of the longest state-playoff droughts in GHSA history with their victories. Hephzibah, which began football in 1954, defeated Pike County 55-14 in Class 3A. The 72-year wait for the first state-playoff victory is a state record, breaking a mark set in 2022 by Cass, which had gone 69 seasons before winning.

Tying Cass for second in that record book was Treutlen, which beat Wheeler County 35-6 in Class A. Treutlen played its first season in 1957.

Treutlen’s victory, unlike Hephzibah’s, was an upset as the Vikings lost to Wheeler County 28-16 on Oct. 8 and entered as a 4-point underdog. Treutlen won a postseason playoff game in 1991 before the GHSA expanded the state playoffs to 32 teams in 1996. Joining Treutlen, Woodward and North Murray in reversing the outcome of a regular-season game was LaGrange, which defeated Ola 27-21 in Class 5A. Ola had won 26-16 on Sept. 3, but LaGrange had rebounded with six straight wins and was ranked No. 6 and favored in the rematch. The original winning team was 22-4 in first-round rematches. The first round resumes Saturday with the final 13 games, all in Class 4A.

Here are some key first-round results.

Top 10 teams that lost: Hughes (No. 10 in Class 6A, lost to No. 23 seed Woodward Academy 24-21)

Mays (No. 10 in Class 5A, lost to No. 25 seed Centennial 17-10) Maxwell Ratings underdogs that won: 28 - Woodward Academy (Class 6A, beat Hughes 24-21)

18 - Centennial (Class 5A, beat Mays 17-10)

17 - North Murray (Class 3A, beat Ringgold 34-23)

16 - Archer (Class 7A, beat North Cobb 24-17)

10 - Richmond Hill (Class 7A, beat North Paulding 20-16)

9 - ACE Charter (Class 2A, beat Jasper County 14-10)

8 - Kell (Class 6A, beat Houston County 37-17)

7 - Pepperell (Class 2A, beat Putnam County 30-21)

7 - Savannah Christian (Private, beat Providence Christian 38-28)

4 - Treutlen (Class 1A, beat Wheeler County 35-6)

1 - Lamar County (Class 3A, beat Worth County 22-19)

Lower seeds that won:

Class 7A No. 17 East Coweta (beat No. 16 Denmark 44-13)

No. 20 Richmond Hill (beat No. 13 North Paulding 21-16)

No. 25 Archer (beat No. 8 North Cobb 24-17) Class 6A No. 17 Roswell (beat No. 16 Effingham County 38-27)

No. 20 Newnan (beat No. 13 Habersham Central 37-7)

No. 22 New Manchester (beat No. 11 Heritage of Conyers 42-36)

No. 23 Woodward Academy (beat No. 10 Hughes 24-21) Class 5A No. 17 Lithonia (beat No. 16 Jones County 34-24)

No. 25 Centennial (beat No. 8 Mays 17-10) Class 4A None so far (13 games are unplayed) Class 3A