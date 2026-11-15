Georgia Bulldogs Georgia has made star quarterbacks look ordinary. That’s good sign for CFP Share Georgia defensive lineman Elijah Griffin reacts during the second half in an NCAA football game at Sanford Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2026, in Athens. Georgia defeated Missouri 48-21. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

By Gabriel Burns 32 minutes ago

ATHENS — If you’re searching for further reason to believe in these Bulldogs come playoff time, let their results against top-tier quarterbacks stand as evidence. Their 48-21 demolition of Missouri on Saturday was the latest example of how fearsome a unit this defense is. They rag-dolled a team that had every motivation to arrive in Athens playing spoiler. Within a few minutes, it looked like the Tigers were ready to head back home. “Good preparation, good intentions, dominating the line of scrimmage,” coach Kirby Smart said of his Bulldogs. An accurate simplification of what Georgia is accomplishing. Related Story Top-ranked Georgia thumps Missouri after jumping to early lead November 15, 2026 For a team that’s avoided one of the more menacing SEC slates, Georgia’s defense has still proved to be a quarterback suppressor. There won’t be many highlights against the 2026 Bulldogs whenever these prized quarterbacks are eventually drafted.

And that’s why it’s easy to buy into these Bulldogs are championship favorites. Alabama freshman quarterback Keelon Russell, a wunderkind, is extremely difficult to slow — even when he isn’t in his best form — because of his ability to play off-script. He’s the type of player who’s given Smart’s defenses issues going back to his days as Nick Saban’s defensive coordinator. He loomed as the potential difference maker in Tuscaloosa last month. But Russell looked more like a first-year starter that day than any other. He went 16-for-30 for 185 yards and a score. Point out a late officiating gaffe if one chooses, but the Bulldogs had answers for Russell that others had lacked to that point. It’s a relevant data point considering Georgia could see Russell again.

Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss, who twice threw all over Smart’s defense last fall, saw his team decimated a week ago in Oxford. Chambliss went 18-for-34 for 170 yards and an interception.

Then there was Austin Simmons, the southpaw with the golden arm who’s had NFL scouts drooling across the nation. Missouri is a middling SEC team, but Simmons was its greatest advantage. A truly illustrious quarterback who’s unafraid of any throw and wows on a weekly basis with his propensity for delivering darts through tight windows.

Georgia got the better of him on one throw. His first delivery was an underthrow that linebacker Raylen Wilson intercepted and returned to the 7-yard line. In 16 seconds, it was apparently where this afternoon was headed. “We set the tone for the game,” Wilson said. Related Story Kirby Smart cites ‘energy, momentum’ in 48-21 Georgia win over Missouri November 15, 2026 Simmons’ final line: 17-for-25 for 175 yards, three touchdowns and a pick. A boxscore scout might come away saying it was an acceptable showing, but Simmons and his team piled up stats in garbage time (he also had an interception dropped by Zion Branch near the goal line late). He was 8-for-13 for 66 yards with a touchdown and an interception at halftime; that still fails to paint the picture of Georgia’s dominance.

Much of Simmons’ performance could be chalked up to the foundation around him collapsing. Missouri looked shell-shocked from kickoff onward. But what caused the unraveling? This defense can’t help but remind spectators of Smart’s Alabama units. This group lacks the athletic freaks across the board that the Georgia championship teams possessed several years ago. Those were unique cases, remarkable talents assembling together before the sport transitioned into a new era.

This isn’t a superteam defense, but it’s played close enough to one. The 2026 Bulldogs are a suffocating, physically imposing group that’s borderline boring in its dominance. Indeed, reliability is sometimes seen as boring in sports. This defense bleeds out the opponent. It requires a Herculean effort to sustain a drive against them. The defense’s discipline demands near perfection in the nuances for the opponent to have a chance. Stumble just slightly in game planning, execution or adjustment, and that’s enough to end your odds of winning.

Related Story Kirby Smart updates Georgia center position amid Drew Bobo injury November 15, 2026 Perhaps some of this could be read as exaggeration, but that’s not really the case. The Bulldogs surrendered 20 points three times this year, twice with the game decided (Western Kentucky, Missouri) and in their turnover-laden loss to Auburn. Mighty Alabama managed 17 points. Once-high-flying Gators offensive coordinator Buster Faulkner narrowly avoided a shutout with a late touchdown to score eight. Chambliss’ offense scored just one touchdown, which likewise came later. Simmons’ squad, which fought admirably against Texas last week, felt done within minutes. The 21-point total was decoration.

Folks around here understand what a championship team requires. Even if some doubt the ceiling of quarterback Gunner Stockton — note that many of the same remained skeptical of Stetson Bennett IV until he held the trophy — this team has the formula. It’s a wide-open landscape. There isn’t a 2025-26 Indiana Hoosiers among the field. There isn’t a Fernando Mendoza who’s been unstoppable en route to a Heisman Trophy. Everyone is flawed to a degree, and the details will be a separator (as the Bulldogs themselves saw in the Auburn loss). Ultimately, when the College Football Playoff field is set, who’s betting against Smart? He’s maximizing his talent yet again. Defensive coordinator Glenn Schumann is getting showered with praise (wouldn’t Florida State do well to hire him as their Smart?). The defense is setting up the offense beautifully, making life easier for offensive coordinator Mike Bobo, Stockton and company. There’s a case their defense is the best unit — among offense, defense and special teams — in the country. The Bulldogs should feel confident against any quarterback, from Miami and Darian Mensah to CJ Carr and Notre Dame, because they have proof of concept. They can stall the top-tier signal callers regardless of skill set. Related Story Kirby Smart says Marcellus Young Casario was ‘always smiling, always positive’ November 15, 2026 This team has answers the 2025-26 edition did not. “There are a lot of things that’s different this year than last,” Wilson said. “Just the people. That’s what makes the difference, everybody buying into the theme of the week. ... And coming out here and executing.”