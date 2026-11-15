3-star DL prospect Marcellus Young Casario committed to Georgia back on June 15, 2026. The 6-foot-6, 275-pound future defensive end was born in Canada and now plays for boarding school power Rabun Gap in Northeast Georgia. (Jeff Sentell/DawgNation)

‘He was everything a coach wants in a player,’ Rabun Gap head coach Derek White said in a statement.

‘He was everything a coach wants in a player,’ Rabun Gap head coach Derek White said in a statement.

After Bulldogs defensive line commit Marcellus Young Casario died Friday, just under two months from when he was set to enroll at Georgia, coach Kirby Smart commented on the tragedy during a postgame news conference.

“One of the toughest calls I’ve ever gotten, right there with, you know, one other call, and it was heartbreaking because I know his mom, know his dad, know his family,” Smart said. “He’s been down here for like every game.”

The 2027 defensive line commit died from what the Rabun Gap-Nacoochee School, a private school in far North Georgia, has called a sudden medical emergency. No further information about manner of death or details of the incident have been released.