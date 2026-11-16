Atlanta Falcons As season slips away, Falcons see time — and potential — to save it Five losses in last six games put Falcons last in woeful NFC South. Share Falcons coach Kevin Stefanski walks on the sideline in the fourth quarter as his team plays the Kansas City Chiefs at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026. The Falcons lost 35-13. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

By Daniel Flick 2 hours ago

These are the weeks Jessie Bates III warned about in his final days with the Falcons. Weeks where players point fingers. Weeks where habits slip. Weeks where teams crumble. When Bates and center Ryan Neuzil were traded Monday and Tuesday, respectively, the Falcons, buried in a stretch of four losses in five games, dove head-first into a battle with human nature. Internally, they felt they conquered the week. Then Sunday offered a sobering reality check. The Falcons (3-7) continued to spiral, capping a tumultuous week with a 35-13 loss to the Chiefs (7-2) on Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. “Our guys handled the work week really well,” coach Kevin Stefanski said postgame. “I appreciate how this team works. We have to just perform on Sundays. It’s the 60 minutes on Sundays that is most important, and we’ll make sure we keep the focus where it needs to be.”

Receiver Jahan Dotson pulled into the facility Wednesday with justifiable curiosity about how the Falcons would respond to losing Bates and Neuzil. Bates was a captain all four years in Atlanta. Neuzil didn’t have a “C” on his jersey, but he was a respected locker room presence.

Leaders aimed to eradicate any moping or sorrow. By week’s end, Dotson thought the team “rose to the occasion” at practice. He felt it was one of their sharper weeks of practice as an offense. Left guard Matthew Bergeron said the Falcons had a “great” week of preparation. But the product didn’t follow. The Falcons started the game with four straight three-and-outs on offense for the first time in 26 years. They entered halftime with five punts on six possessions and four total first downs. They entered the fourth quarter with 186 net yards of offense. “It wasn’t good enough,” quarterback Michael Penix Jr. said. “We didn’t start fast at all. We started very slow.”

And the Falcons’ defense wasn’t much better. Through eight possessions, the Falcons held the Chiefs to only two touchdowns and forced six punts. Then, Kansas City scored a touchdown. Then another. Then another.

The Chiefs finished with 461 yards of offense, their second-most this season, and matched their highest scoring output, all without star running back Kenneth Walker III.

“When the other team puts up 35 points on you, you can’t win with that in this league,” defensive end Cameron Thomas told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Falcons players, including running back Bijan Robinson (second from left), leave the field after a fumble against the Kansas City Chiefs at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026. (Miguel Martinez/AJC) The Falcons are adamant they didn’t feel the effects Sunday of losing Bates or Neuzil. “I don’t think that was the issue,” Bergeron said. Cornerback A.J. Terrell added Bates was a “big piece” to the secondary, but the team didn’t inherently miss him Sunday. Other issues — penalties on offense, explosive plays on defense and general execution across the board — were deemed more prominent in the locker room.

Now comes another issue: staying motivated, and staying together, in the midst of an avalanche.

“I think the teams that start to lose a lot later in the season (are) the teams that drift apart and that always just go among themselves,” running back Bijan Robinson said. Falcons running back Bijan Robinson (foreground) sits on the sideline during the second half against the Kansas City Chiefs at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026. (Miguel Martinez/AJC) The Falcons have lost three games in a row. They’ve lost five of their last six. They’ve trailed by double digits each of the past five weeks. Morale hasn’t yet been problematic, and the Falcons don’t think it ever will be. But as losses pile up and the ever-winnable NFC South slips out of reach, it certainly could be tested. “Obviously, the season hasn’t particularly gone the way we want it to, but the one thing is this locker room has stayed together,” Thomas said. “You would think that we were 6-3, 6-4, and we continue to just ultimately work together fighting toward the goal. And we definitely got a lot of hope.”

The Falcons place the root of their hope in the weakness of their division. The Panthers (4-5) beat the Saints, 20-17, Sunday and now have sole possession of first place in the NFC South. Atlanta enters its bye week in last place, but only 1½ games out of first, in the NFL’s worst division. Penix acknowledged the Falcons have to start winning games for any of it to matter. But on a day as dim as the home fans’ boos were loud, several corners of the locker room took solace in the potential of competing for the division crown. “The state of our division — until the last week, we’re gonna be in the fight,” Bergeron said, “so, hopefully, we can figure this out.” “We can make this run because the division is still wide-open,” Terrell said. “We still control our destiny and things like that.” The catch, of course, is that seizing potential is proving to be the Falcons’ biggest thorn.

Defensively, Thomas said the Falcons “know what we can be.” Reaching the ceiling comes down to executing plays and eliminating errors, two things they didn’t do well enough Sunday. Effort and strain, Thomas says, certainly aren’t issues. Offensively, Bergeron feels the root of the offense’s issues come from penalties, with progress depending on better technique and fundamentals. And talent certainly isn’t an issue. “We got really good players, man,” Robinson said. “With the good players, you have to execute at a high level.” Falcons fans are seen leaving as the Kansas City Chiefs score a touchdown in the fourth quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026. (Miguel Martinez/AJC) The bye week poses a time for self-reflection. Robinson wants the team to mull a question: “Is this how we want to end this season? This is how we want to go about the rest of this season, with this product, or are we going to change?”

Robinson, a team captain, encouraged his teammates to play “street ball.” Be free-flowing, know your assignment and make it happen, he told them. “That needs to be our mentality,” Robinson said. “Just to not worry about anything external and just worry about what we have going on and trying to make it better for ourselves and for everybody watching.” The Falcons have seven games left in the first season of Stefanski’s tenure, and while a crucial offseason featuring the NFL’s most cap space and four top 100 draft picks awaits the organization, building momentum on the field matters, too. Opportunity exists, Terrell said, to change the narrative. Time is running thin. The Falcons can either take advantage or keep falling short. Stefanski has no doubt his team is mentally equipped for the former. But Sunday offered little reason to think the latter isn’t the likelier outcome.