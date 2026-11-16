Atlanta Falcons After 10 games, is anyone else underwhelmed by Kevin Stefanski? The Falcons coach has identified and taken responsibility for his team’s shortcomings. But that’s not the problem. Share Atlanta Falcons head coach Kevin Stefanski paces the sidelines as the Falcons struggle to find answers against the Kansas City Chiefs in the fourth quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026. The Chiefs defeat the Falcons 35-13. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

By Ken Sugiura 54 minutes ago

It’s not that the Falcons lost Sunday to the Kansas City Chiefs. Everyone expected that. It’s how. And that is a reflection on coach Kevin Stefanski. A team that has had problems starting fast came out like players overdid it at the pregame waffle station. Related Story Falcons-Chiefs position grades: Another week of low marks for Atlanta November 15, 2026 A week after a season-high 12 penalties in their loss to the Bengals in Madrid, the Falcons kept it to single digits (barely, with nine). But after calling pre-snap penalties “inexcusable” following the Pain in Spain, Stefanski saw his team commit another five pre-snap infractions. Quarterback Michael Penix Jr., whose development has to be a high priority, looked again like he’s not improving, again struggling against pressure, often lacking accuracy and not throwing to a wide-open target in the end zone on a pass play from the Kansas City 5-yard line.

On multiple occasions, the Falcons defense was outschemed or blew assignments, allowing Chiefs superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes to have one of the best games of his career, which is saying something. Stefanski stresses turnover margin, but the Falcons lost that category for the sixth time this season, each instance a loss. When the game’s outcome was still undecided, the Falcons once again didn’t do enough to get the ball into the hands of their best player, running back Bijan Robinson. And, not least, Stefanski’s right tackle was called out on the CBS broadcast for having a tell in his pre-snap stance that gave away whether the play was a run or a pass.

This was fitting. On Monday, after the Bates trade, Stefanski said that the Falcons weren’t punting on the season. Sunday, the Falcons punted a season-high seven times. Maybe what Stefanski meant was that the Falcons weren’t giving up on punting. Stefanski is only 10 games into his tenure. But the product on the field thus far does little to convince that Falcons president of football Matt Ryan nailed it with this hire. The 3-7 record is one thing. The way the Falcons keep getting in their own way, didn’t seem to play with urgency even after losing four of their past five (now five of six) or don’t fix their mistakes is something entirely different that reflects back on Stefanski’s leadership.

Lining up offside on a field-goal try is a matter of attention to detail, one that escaped cornerback Mike Ford on a Chiefs’ second-quarter field-goal try and, by extension, Stefanski’s coaching staff. Given the lifeline of a first down, Mahomes threw an 18-yard touchdown pass for a 14-3 lead. The Falcons were called for four false starts. For the second week in a row, Stefanski said that the Falcons have to “take the practice field to the game field.” Maybe the Falcons need to start practicing at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Related Story Chiefs DE confirms Falcons RT Jawaan Taylor’s pre-snap tell November 16, 2026 Right tackle Jawaan Taylor was giving away the offense’s run/pass intentions with his pre-snap stance, pointed out in the CBS broadcast by analyst JJ Watt and confirmed to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution by Chiefs defensive end George Karlaftis.

That Stefanski acknowledged that the team was aware of this pattern — “Every team has tendencies. We’re aware of ours, yes,” he said — and evidently didn’t compel Taylor to make an adjustment is, to use the coach’s term, inexcusable. Even as the offense was flailing with four consecutive three-and-outs to start the game (according to CBS, something the Falcons hadn’t done in a game since 2000, which is also saying something), running back Bijan Robinson again wasn’t given the chance to impact the game, getting three touches in the first quarter and eight in the first half. Through three quarters, while the game was still relatively competitive, the Falcons had three points and had gained 186 yards. “We have to be better,” said Stefanski, who seems to say that a lot. At 3-7, the Falcons seem bound to extend their postseason drought to nine seasons. Only two teams have ever started a season 3-7 and made the playoffs, according to Stathead.