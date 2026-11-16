Pope players celebrate their victory over Pace Academy in the Division 3 flag football championship game in 2024. Pope enters this season's playoffs having won three titles in a row. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

All defending state champs are back to defend their titles, including three now together in Division 3.

All defending state champs are back to defend their titles, including three now together in Division 3.

The GHSA released brackets Sunday for the five divisions of the flag football playoffs, which begin this week.

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First- and second-round games are scheduled for Wednesday. Four teams will meet at each of the eight highest-seeded schools for first-round games, with the winners playing each other immediately afterward in the second round. Host schools are noted with an asterisk below.

The quarterfinals are scheduled for Dec. 1 and the semifinals for Dec. 3. The five state championship games will be played Dec. 8 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Defending state champions Pope, Blessed Trinity, North Oconee, Greenbrier and Harris County are back to defend their titles. Three of them — Harris County, North Oconee and Blessed Trinity — will be together in the Division 3 field.