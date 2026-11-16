The GHSA released brackets Sunday for the five divisions of the flag football playoffs, which begin this week.
First- and second-round games are scheduled for Wednesday. Four teams will meet at each of the eight highest-seeded schools for first-round games, with the winners playing each other immediately afterward in the second round. Host schools are noted with an asterisk below.
The quarterfinals are scheduled for Dec. 1 and the semifinals for Dec. 3. The five state championship games will be played Dec. 8 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Defending state champions Pope, Blessed Trinity, North Oconee, Greenbrier and Harris County are back to defend their titles. Three of them — Harris County, North Oconee and Blessed Trinity — will be together in the Division 3 field.