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AJC Varsity

GHSA releases brackets for flag football playoffs, which begin Wednesday

All defending state champs are back to defend their titles, including three now together in Division 3.
Pope players celebrate their victory over Pace Academy in the Division 3 flag football championship game in 2024. Pope enters this season's playoffs having won three titles in a row. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)
Pope players celebrate their victory over Pace Academy in the Division 3 flag football championship game in 2024. Pope enters this season's playoffs having won three titles in a row. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)
Chip Saye
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The GHSA released brackets Sunday for the five divisions of the flag football playoffs, which begin this week.

First- and second-round games are scheduled for Wednesday. Four teams will meet at each of the eight highest-seeded schools for first-round games, with the winners playing each other immediately afterward in the second round. Host schools are noted with an asterisk below.

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The quarterfinals are scheduled for Dec. 1 and the semifinals for Dec. 3. The five state championship games will be played Dec. 8 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Defending state champions Pope, Blessed Trinity, North Oconee, Greenbrier and Harris County are back to defend their titles. Three of them — Harris County, North Oconee and Blessed Trinity — will be together in the Division 3 field.

Division 5

  • (32) Denmark at (1) McEachern*
  • (17) Campbell vs. (16) Colquitt Co.
  • (24) Pebblebrook vs. (9) Grayson
  • (25) Carrollton at (8) North Forsyth*
  • (28) Peachtree Ridge at (5) South Forsyth *
  • (21) Mill Creek vs. (12) Lowndes
  • (20) East Coweta vs. (13) North Paulding
  • (29) Douglas Co. vs. (4) Rockdale Co.*
  • (30) Brookwood at (3) Richmond Hill*
  • (19) North Cobb vs. (14) West Forsyth
  • (22) Seckinger vs. (11) Northgate
  • (27) North Atlanta at (6) Lambert*
  • (26) Harrison at (7) North Gwinnett*
  • (23) Valdosta vs. (10) Marietta
  • (18) Buford vs. (15) Cherokee
  • (31) Archer at (2) Newton*

Division 4

  • (32) Walnut Grove at (1) Greenbrier*
  • (17) Cedar Shoals vs. (16) Loganville
  • (24) Newnan vs. (9) River Ridge
  • (25) Lovejoy at (8) Hughes*
  • (28) Dunwoody at (5) Woodward Academy*
  • (21) Jackson Co. vs. (12) Kell
  • (20) Gainesville vs. (13) Rome
  • (29) Alpharetta at (4) Grovetown*
  • (30) Warner Robins at (3) Pope*
  • (19) South Cobb vs. (14) Morrow
  • (22) Johns Creek vs. (11) Sequoyah
  • (27) Lassiter at (6) Clarke Central*
  • (26) Allatoona at (7) Habersham Central*
  • (23) Brunswick vs. (10) Lakeside, Evans
  • (18) Heritage, Conyers vs. (15) Northside, Warner Robins
  • (31) Veterans at (2) Milton*
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Division 3

  • (32) Central, Carrollton at (1) North Oconee*
  • (17) Flowery Branch vs. (16) Eastside
  • (24) Ola vs. (9) Whitewater
  • (25) Locust Grove at (8) Southeast Bulloch*
  • (28) Marist at (5) St. Pius*
  • (21) Tucker vs. (12) Harris Co.
  • (20) Jonesboro vs. (13) Griffin
  • (29) East Forsyth at (4) Starr’s Mill*
  • (30) Lithonia at (3) Oconee Co.*
  • (19) Winder-Barrow vs. (14) Lithia Springs
  • (22) Jenkins vs. (11) Groves
  • (27) Northview at (6) Monroe Area*
  • (26) Dutchtown at (7) Evans*
  • (23) Cambridge vs. (10) Jackson, Atlanta
  • (18) Southwest DeKalb vs. (15) M.L. King
  • (31) Chattahoochee at (2) Blessed Trinity*

Division 2

  • (32) Landmark Christian at (1) Columbus*
  • (17) Howard vs. (16) McDonough
  • (24) Jordan vs. (9) Fannin Co.
  • (25) Trinity Christian at (8) Long Co.*
  • (28) South Atlanta at (5) Greater Atlanta Christian*
  • (21) Luella vs. (12) Douglass
  • (20) Harlem vs. (13) Hebron Christian
  • (29) Fayette Co. at (4) Therrell*
  • (30) Central, Macon at (3) Pickens*
  • (19) Mary Persons vs. (14) Riverdale
  • (22) Stephenson vs. (11) Pace Academy
  • (27) Beach at (6) Shaw*
  • (26) Dawson Co. at (7) Carver, Columbus*
  • (23) Salem vs. (10) New Hampstead
  • (18) Pike Co. vs. (15) Lumpkin Co.
  • (31) Heritage (Ringgold) at (2) Sandy Creek*

Division 1

  • (32) Wheeler Co. at (1) Fitzgerald*
  • (17) St. Vincent’s Academy vs. (16) Woodville-Tompkins
  • (24) Elbert Co. vs. (9) East Laurens
  • (25) Dougherty at (8) Washington Co.*
  • (28) Dooly Co. at (5) Thomas Co. Central*
  • (21) Jefferson Co. vs. (12) Monroe
  • (20) Irwin Co. vs. (13) Mount Paran Christian
  • (29) Mt. Bethel Christian at (4) Portal*
  • (30) Glenn Hills at (3) Calvary Day*
  • (19) Richmond Academy vs. (14) Athens Academy
  • (22) Washington-Wilkes vs. (11) Bowdon
  • (27) Worth Co. at (6) Franklin Co.*
  • (26) Davidson Fine Arts at (7) Heard Co.*
  • (23) Swainsboro vs. (10) Cook
  • (18) Crisp Co. vs. (15) Dodge Co.
  • (31) Thomasville at (2) Telfair Co.*

* Host schools are noted with an asterisk