Golf Rory McIlroy’s hot start stokes discussion of back-to-back green jackets Former champions Rory McIlroy and Patrick Reed are in the Masters mix entering the second round at Augusta National. Reigning Masters champ Rory McIlroy finsihes his first round of the Masters tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on Thursday. (Jason Getz/AJC)

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It’s been 60 years since Jack Nicklaus became the first player to win back-to-back Masters and 24 years since Tiger Woods became just the third. Now, Rory McIlroy, who needed 17 tries to win his first green jacket and complete the career Grand Slam, is in position to join more elite company. He fired a 67 on Thursday and has a share of the first-round lead, stoking talk of back-to-back jackets.

“Certainly it wasn’t at the forefront of my mind when I started 2026,” McIlroy admitted. “But obviously it would be nice.” RELATED How much it would cost to buy one of every item at the Masters Golf Shop McIlroy shot 34-33 to post his best opening-round score since 2011, when he began the week with a 65. He started with a 72 last year en route to his victory. McIlroy begins the second round tied with Sam Burns, who also shot 34-33 in a quest to win his first major. They hold a two-stroke lead over Kurt Kitayama, 2018 champion Patrick Reed and 2015 PGA champion Jason Day. The course played to an average of 74.648 shots Thursday, more than a stroke higher than last year’s average score of 73.589. There were 10 scores in the 80s, the most 80s since 2007, when 12 players struggled under frigid, windy conditions.

World No. 1 and two-time Masters champion Scottie Scheffler shot 70 and is tied for fifth with Shane Lowry, Xander Schauffele and Justin Rose, who lost in a playoff at the 2025 Masters.