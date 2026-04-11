Golf Masters round 3: Here’s what to expect Saturday at Augusta National Rory McIlroy takes an unprecedented six-shot lead into the weekend as he pursues a second straight Masters title. Rory McIlroy greets patrons as he leaves the course after his second round at the Masters at Augusta National on Friday, April 10, 2026, in Augusta, Ga. (Jason Getz/AJC)

By Stan Awtrey 37 minutes ago Share

AUGUSTA — The biggest storyline this weekend will be how Rory McIlroy manages his quest for a second straight Masters title, a feat only three others have accomplished in the 90-year history of the tournament. McIlroy followed his first-round 67 with a second-round 65 on Friday and stands 12-under 132 — six shots clear of the field. It’s the largest 36-hole lead in Masters history.

“I’ve built up a nice cushion at this point,” McIlroy said. “I guess my mindset is just trying to keep playing well and keeping my foot on the gas.” RELATED Surprises and disappointments: Tyrrell Hatton’s 66 provides 2nd-round boost McIlroy had enjoyed the midway lead only once in 17 starts. That came in 2011, when he led after the second and third rounds, only to shoot an 80 on Sunday and fall all the way to a tie for 15th. Last year, he was tied for third at the halfway point en route to his victory. “I wouldn’t say (I’m) in the zone, but I definitely found a sense of flow those last few holes,” McIlroy said. “The only way I can describe it is everything that you see or any situation you come across, you can find a positive in it. Then you see birdies and you can see ways to make birdies.” McIlroy, ranked No. 2 in the world, gave an early indication he might run away from the field when he strung together three straight birdies starting at No. 2, and was 8-under for the tournament through 22 holes. But his momentum was blunted with a bogey at No. 4 and another at No. 10.

RELATED DeCham-boom, unlucky Keefer, plus more observations from around the course Then McIlroy found his stride. He adeptly handled Amen Corner, with birdies at No. 12 and No. 13. He added birdies at Nos. 15, 16, and No. 17 — where he chipped in from 29 yards — and made a six-footer for birdie at No. 18, only his 24th putt of the round. McIlroy birdied six of the last seven holes.

“I knew I had some chances coming in when I was standing on the 12th tee, but I didn’t think I’d birdie six of the last seven,” McIlroy said. “It just shows what you can do around here.” McIlroy spent a lot of time at Augusta National over the last three weeks. Sometimes, he would drop his daughter off at school in the morning, fly to Augusta for the day and be home in time to have dinner with the family that night. “I’ve been on this golf course so much the last three weeks, and that’s been a combination of practice and chipping and putting around greens, and then just playing one ball and shooting scores,” McIlroy said. “And ending up in weird places that you maybe never find yourself and just trying to figure it out.” RELATED 2026 Masters third-round tee times and groups for Saturday Despite the sizable lead, McIlroy has a world-class field chasing him. Patrick Reed, the 2018 Masters champion, shot 69 and is tied for second place with first round co-leader Sam Burns at 6-under. Tommy Fleetwood, the 2025 FedEx Cup champion; Justin Rose, a three-time Masters runner-up; and 2024 British Open champion Shane Lowry, are tied for fourth at 5-under.