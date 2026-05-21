UGA basketball gets record donation from Atlanta-based PrizePicks founder

The University of Georgia Athletic Association announced Thursday it has received a $10 million donation to support men’s basketball from Adam Wexler, a 2007 UGA graduate and founder of Atlanta-based sports fantasy company PrizePicks and CEO of The Hidden Jams.
It’s the largest single donation in UGA athletics to support men’s basketball, and it comes on the heels of coach Mike White leading the Bulldogs to back-to-back NCAA Tournament appearances and a school-record 22 wins.
The $10 million commitment will be used for personnel and operating expenses as a general fund, per UGA, with a portion going toward the Athletic Director Excellence Fund.
“The University of Georgia has always meant a tremendous amount to me and my family,” Wexler, who attended UGA’s Terry College of Business, said in a release.
Wexler’s dad, Alan Wexler, was a two-sport athlete at Georgia, who played alongside Fran Tarkenton and ran track under legendary coach Spec Towns.
“Watching my father’s lifelong connection to this university shaped my appreciation for what Georgia represents: opportunity, culture, and excellence,” Wexler said. “There has never been a more interesting time in the history of collegiate athletics for donors to make a difference, and I’d love for this to be the start of something much bigger for the Bulldog community.”
UGA athletic director Josh Brooks said the donation will “leave a lasting impact.”
White acknowledged the funds will help the program’s continued growth.
“From the day we arrived in Athens, the focus of our program has been growth,” White, whose four-year win total eclipses that of any previous UGA men’s coach in school history, said in the release. “Our ultimate goal is to grow Georgia Basketball into a program that regularly competes at the highest levels. Georgia Basketball is very important to Adam Wexler, and his incredibly generous gift will assist us greatly in our pursuit to reach that standard.”