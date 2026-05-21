Georgia Bulldogs UGA basketball gets record donation from Atlanta-based PrizePicks founder UGA graduate Adam Wexler sets school’s single-donation record for men’s basketball. Georgia fans hold blue canes during Georgia’s game against Kentucky at Stegeman Coliseum on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2025, in Athens. The University of Georgia Athletic Association announced it has received a $10 million donation to support men’s basketball. (Jason Getz / AJC 2025)

By Mike Griffith 32 minutes ago Share

The University of Georgia Athletic Association announced Thursday it has received a $10 million donation to support men’s basketball from Adam Wexler, a 2007 UGA graduate and founder of Atlanta-based sports fantasy company PrizePicks and CEO of The Hidden Jams. It’s the largest single donation in UGA athletics to support men’s basketball, and it comes on the heels of coach Mike White leading the Bulldogs to back-to-back NCAA Tournament appearances and a school-record 22 wins.

The $10 million commitment will be used for personnel and operating expenses as a general fund, per UGA, with a portion going toward the Athletic Director Excellence Fund. “The University of Georgia has always meant a tremendous amount to me and my family,” Wexler, who attended UGA’s Terry College of Business, said in a release. Wexler’s dad, Alan Wexler, was a two-sport athlete at Georgia, who played alongside Fran Tarkenton and ran track under legendary coach Spec Towns. “Watching my father’s lifelong connection to this university shaped my appreciation for what Georgia represents: opportunity, culture, and excellence,” Wexler said. “There has never been a more interesting time in the history of collegiate athletics for donors to make a difference, and I’d love for this to be the start of something much bigger for the Bulldog community.”

UGA athletic director Josh Brooks said the donation will “leave a lasting impact.”