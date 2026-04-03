Masters dictionary: 10 terms to know if headed to Augusta National

True to its famous tagline — “A tradition unlike any other” — the Masters has a vocabulary unlike any other event in sports.
Here is a beginner’s dictionary for 10 terms and phrases as synonymous with the Masters as pimento cheese and peach ice cream.
Second nine: Essentially everywhere else on the planet, “back nine” is an acceptable term for describing holes 10 through 18 on a golf course. But for those with the Herculean task of calling the Masters on television, “second nine” is the only acceptable phrase.
It has been rumored Augusta National prohibits the phrase because it sounds too much like “backside.”
Crow’s Nest: The Crow’s Nest is a 30-foot-by-40-foot, five-bed dormitory on the third floor of the Augusta National Clubhouse. It hosts the amateur golfers competing.
Crow’s Nest is also the name of Augusta National Golf Club’s exclusive beer, which connoisseurs have likened to a Blue Moon with a touch of lemon.
“Fore, please”: Augusta National workers speak in classic Masters fashion when they warn spectators a golfer is about to swing. A stern but calm, “Fore, please,” politely silences patrons almost instantaneously.
Patrons: Perhaps the most noticeable Masters term for television broadcasters is Augusta National’s word for fans. The club prefers the term “patron” instead, adding to the elevated tone of the tournament.
Roar: It’s widely known Masters patrons are not allowed to bring their cellphones to the grounds, which can make it difficult to track the tournament throughout the day. Patrons have to use other senses instead, and one of the best ways to do so is by listening for roars from other spots on the course.
Patrons can cross-reference the course map with the golfers’ schedules and the area where they heard the roar to get an idea of which player sparked it.
Bunker: This one isn’t exclusive to the Masters, but it does replace a common golf term on television broadcasts. Announcers have to use “bunker” instead of “sand trap,” another term that might be viewed as below the Augusta National standard.
Second cut: Another word broadcasters can’t use (or else) during Masters week is “the rough,” describing the taller portion of grass around the fairways throughout the course.
Soft drinks: Patrons might be confused to see “soft drinks” listed as an offered beverage on Masters concession menus. Certainly, the generic terminology is a foreign concept outside of Augusta National.
But conventional understanding is the soft drinks in question are Coca-Cola products — anything but foreign.
Sports drink: “Sports drink” is just as generic on the concessions menu, but look no further than the soft drink empire down I-20 for the answer. Powerade is widely believed to be the hydrating blue liquid masked by Masters mystery.
Sunday pins: “Sunday pins” aren’t exclusive to the Masters, but the colloquial term for challenging hole locations on the final day of a tournament doesn’t get much more important than on Masters Sunday, arguably the biggest day on the golf calendar.
Holes are often placed in high-risk, high-reward locations to maximize dramatic effect.
Jack Leo is a sports writer and reporter for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Jack worked for the AJC throughout his four years studying journalism and sports media at Georgia State University and the University of Georgia. He's now focused on telling stories in the grassroots: bringing comprehensive coverage of high school sports for AJC Varsity.
Jack Leo is a sports writer and reporter for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Jack worked for the AJC throughout his four years studying journalism and sports media at Georgia State University and the University of Georgia. He's now focused on telling stories in the grassroots: bringing comprehensive coverage of high school sports for AJC Varsity.