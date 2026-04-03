Golf Masters dictionary: 10 terms to know if headed to Augusta National Practice rounds begin Monday for ‘a tradition unlike any other,’ and knowing the lingo is important for patrons. These aren't fans entering the course for last year's Masters tournament. Augusta National Golf Club prefers the term "patrons." (Jason Getz/AJC 2025)

By Jack Leo April 3, 2026 Share

True to its famous tagline — “A tradition unlike any other” — the Masters has a vocabulary unlike any other event in sports. Here is a beginner’s dictionary for 10 terms and phrases as synonymous with the Masters as pimento cheese and peach ice cream.

Second nine: Essentially everywhere else on the planet, “back nine” is an acceptable term for describing holes 10 through 18 on a golf course. But for those with the Herculean task of calling the Masters on television, “second nine” is the only acceptable phrase. It has been rumored Augusta National prohibits the phrase because it sounds too much like “backside.” RELATED Menu for Rory McIlroy’s exclusive Masters Champions Dinner has its appeal Crow’s Nest: The Crow’s Nest is a 30-foot-by-40-foot, five-bed dormitory on the third floor of the Augusta National Clubhouse. It hosts the amateur golfers competing. Crow’s Nest is also the name of Augusta National Golf Club’s exclusive beer, which connoisseurs have likened to a Blue Moon with a touch of lemon.

“Fore, please”: Augusta National workers speak in classic Masters fashion when they warn spectators a golfer is about to swing. A stern but calm, “Fore, please,” politely silences patrons almost instantaneously.

Patrons: Perhaps the most noticeable Masters term for television broadcasters is Augusta National’s word for fans. The club prefers the term “patron” instead, adding to the elevated tone of the tournament. Roar: It’s widely known Masters patrons are not allowed to bring their cellphones to the grounds, which can make it difficult to track the tournament throughout the day. Patrons have to use other senses instead, and one of the best ways to do so is by listening for roars from other spots on the course. Patrons can cross-reference the course map with the golfers’ schedules and the area where they heard the roar to get an idea of which player sparked it. Bunker: This one isn’t exclusive to the Masters, but it does replace a common golf term on television broadcasts. Announcers have to use “bunker” instead of “sand trap,” another term that might be viewed as below the Augusta National standard. RELATED Masters newcomers: 9 highly ranked golfers making their Augusta National debut Second cut: Another word broadcasters can’t use (or else) during Masters week is “the rough,” describing the taller portion of grass around the fairways throughout the course.