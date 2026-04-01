Golf Going to the Masters? Follow this plan to check all the important boxes Here’s how to make the most of a day at the Masters. Dogwood flowers and azaleas are just part of the scenery at the Masters golf tournament in Augusta. (David J. Phillip/AP File)

By Stan Awtrey 15 minutes ago Share

So, you got lucky and your name was pulled in the lottery to receive practice-round tickets to attend the Masters. Congratulations. Now what do you do?

You’d better have a plan in place before you show up, or you could end up in the wrong place at the wrong time. And since the odds of winning the right to buy tickets diminishes each year, as the number of applicants goes up, you never know when another chance will come around. Just remember this one big thing before getting out of your car: Do not carry your cellphone. If discovered with a cellphone, you will be removed from the property and have your ticket revoked. Probably not worth it to check your Instagram. (There are two banks of telephones tucked away throughout the golf course, so you won’t be completely cut off from the rest of the world.) During practice rounds, you are permitted to carry cameras onto the property. That includes those small box cameras they sell at the pharmacy, as well as the Nikons or Canons used by the pros. It’s OK to click away. And you’re likely to meet all sorts of new friends who are willing to take your picture in front of your favorite hole — assuming you’re willing to do likewise. Most crossing guards are willing to accommodate a photo request, if you ask nicely.

Plan to arrive early. Patron parking — which is free in the tournament lots — opens at 6 a.m. and can fill up in a hurry. The ticket gates open at 7 a.m. and the gates to the course are open at 7:30 a.m., and you can hang around until they close at 6 p.m.

Here’s a plan to follow when you enter the North gate: As you walk in, stop for a few minutes and see who’s at the practice area. Not only could you pick up a few pointers, but you’ll have a better idea about who is getting ready to play a practice round. There are plenty of seats in the viewing area. And don’t worry if you can’t tell Nicolai Hojgaard from his brother Rasmus; volunteers will place a sign behind each player on the range so you can ID them. Since you’re not far from Founders Circle, head that way and get your photo taken. This is the familiar background set in front of Augusta National clubhouse with the Masters’ logo silhouette filled with chrysanthemums. It will make a nice background for any laptop or device. From there, it’s on to the course. While it may be tempting to dart into the merchandise center, skip those long lines until you are ready to leave. The course awaits. Grab a free spectator guide from one of the numerous green boxes and follow the signs around the clubhouse to the first hole. Stand for a few minutes at the top of the area and take in the view. So much green. Be sure to look at the sprawling live oak tree by the clubhouse — it is estimated to be up to 170 years old — and serves as one of the most popular places for parties to meet up on the course, so expect a crowd.

When you see a group starting their practice round, jump in and follow along. Keep in mind, the practice rounds are rather informal; there are no scheduled tee times and guys are known to connect with their friends already on the course and play only nine holes. Walk a couple of holes and mosey from the second green to the big hill and scoreboard near the seventh green. It’s easy to watch from there — view the putts on the daunting, sloped green, as well as tee shots for No. 3 and No. 8. From there, you’ll want to use the crosswalks and get to Amen Corner, the must-see destination for every visitor to Augusta National. These are some of the most famous holes in the world, where countless Masters have been decided. There are huge spectator bleachers at Amen Corner where you can watch the approaches and putts into No. 11, along with all the action at the par-3 12th hole, as well as the tee shots from No. 13. Plus, you’re only a few feet away from the concession stands and those $1.50 pimento cheese or egg salad sandwiches. Consider keeping your souvenir plastic cups; they have a Masters logo and will make you the envy of your friends back home. It will be worth the steps to go to the 16th hole and watch the players try to skip balls across the pond and onto the green. You’ll hear more roars here than anywhere else during a practice round. The area can get congested because it offers access to the adjacent par-3 sixth green and the 17th tee.