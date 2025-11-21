Georgia Tech Logo
Future Yellow Jackets: A weekly look at Georgia Tech football commitments

Coach Brent Key has 18 high school seniors committed to the 2026 signing class.
Buzz entertains fans before Georgia Tech takes on Syracuse at Bobby Dodd Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025, in Atlanta. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)
By
1 hour ago

Each week, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution looks at how Georgia Tech football commitments are faring during their respective senior seasons.

Coach Brent Key has 18 high school seniors committed to the 2026 signing class, which ranks 49th nationally and 13th in the ACC, according to the 247Sports Composite.

Here is a look at how the 18 future Jackets are doing statistically this season:

Nathan Agyemang (TE; Kell): Agyemang has nine receptions for 227 yards and three touchdowns on offense and 12 tackles (three for a loss) and two sacks on defense. Kell (9-2) hosts Southwest DeKalb on Friday in the second round of the state playoffs.

Amier Clarke (DL; Osceola; Kissimmee, Florida): Clarke had 67 tackles (22 for a loss), 12 sacks and 15 quarterback hurries, defended three passes and forced three fumbles in the regular season. Osceola (7-4) travels to South Lake on Friday in the second round of the state playoffs.

Darnell Collins (WR; Rome): Collins, who has 615 yards receiving this season, had two catches for 56 yards in Rome’s playoff win over Lovejoy. The Wolves (9-2) host Houston County on Friday in the second round of the state playoffs.

Ladarrious Crumity (DB; Madison County; Madison, Florida): Crumity had 46 tackles (three for a loss), two interceptions and a fumble recovery on defense this season. He also was 43-for-81 passing for 705 yards with 10 touchdowns and three interceptions, had 88 rushes for 554 yards and nine touchdowns, and caught six receptions for 72 yards on offense. Madison County (6-5) travels to Blountstown on Friday in the second round of the state playoffs.

Kentrell Davis (WR; Parker; Birmingham, Alabama): Davis had 34 catches for 619 yards and 10 touchdowns. Parker ended its season at 8-4.

CJ Gamble (LB; Carrollton): Gamble had six tackles in a playoff win over North Forsyth. Carrollton (11-0) hosts Harrison on Friday in the second round of the state playoffs.

Jonathan Genty (P; Blessed Trinity): Genty has 21 touchbacks on 40 kickoffs, is averaging 35.7 yards on 30 punts (placing 13 inside the 20), has made 15 extra points and is 2-for-5 on field-goal attempts. Blessed Trinity (7-4) hosts Marist on Friday in the second round of the state playoffs.

Courtlin Heard (OL; East Coweta) and Courtney Heard (OL; East Coweta): The Heard brothers have helped the East Coweta offense rush for 147.4 yards per game and total 358.8 yards of offense per game. East Coweta (4-7) hosts Walton on Friday in the second round of the state playoffs.

Jeffar Jean-Noel (WR; American Heritage; Plantation, Florida): Jean-Noel has 42 receptions for 560 yards and five touchdowns and is 7-for-12 passing for 166 yards with two touchdowns. American Heritage (5-5) hosts Plantation in the second round of the state playoffs Friday.

Kymani Morales (LB; American Heritage; Plantation, Florida): Morales has recorded 39 tackles (six for a loss), four sacks and a quarterback hurry in six games. American Heritage (5-5) hosts Plantation in the second round of the state playoffs Friday.

Isaac Obrokta (WR; Rabun Gap-Nacoochee): Obrokta had 31 catches for 463 yards and five touchdowns. Rabun Gap-Nacoochee ended its season at 7-5.

Jack Richerson (TE, Marist): In a win over North Springs on Oct. 3, Richerson suffered a season-ending injury during the second quarter. Marist (10-1) travels to Blessed Trinity on Friday in the second round of the state playoffs.

Traeviss Stevenson (CB, Brooks County): Stevenson has completed two passes for 46 yards and a touchdown, has 28 carries for 47 yards, and has 44 receptions for 799 yards and nine touchdowns on offense. He has recorded 28 tackles (6.5 for a loss), defended eight passes, made two interceptions and forced a fumble. Brooks County (6-5) hosts Johnson County on Friday in the second round of the state playoffs.

Jaedyn Terry (CB; Manchester): No season stats have been reported for Terry, who has missed most of this season with an injury. Manchester finished with a 4-6 record.

Alex Willis (DL; The First Academy; Orlando, Florida): Willis has 10 tackles (two for a loss) this season. First Academy ended its season 5-5.

Freddie Wilson (DL; Spruce Creek; Port Orange, Florida): Wilson has 66 tackles (eight for a loss), a forced fumble, two sacks and three quarterback hurries this season. Spruce Creek (9-2) travels to Lake Mary on Friday in the second round of the state playoffs.

Jeremy Winston Jr. (WR; Rome): Winston, who has 1,183 yards receiving this season, had six catches for 182 yards and two touchdowns in playoff win over Lovejoy. The Wolves (9-2) host Houston County on Friday in the second round of the state playoffs.

