Future Yellow Jackets: A weekly look at Georgia Tech football commitments

Ladarrious Crumity (DB; Madison County; Madison, Florida): Crumity had 46 tackles (three for a loss), two interceptions and a fumble recovery on defense this season. He also was 43-for-81 passing for 705 yards with 10 touchdowns and three interceptions, had 88 rushes for 554 yards and nine touchdowns, and caught six receptions for 72 yards on offense. Madison County (6-5) travels to Blountstown on Friday in the second round of the state playoffs.

Kentrell Davis (WR; Parker; Birmingham, Alabama): Davis had 34 catches for 619 yards and 10 touchdowns. Parker ended its season at 8-4.

CJ Gamble (LB; Carrollton): Gamble had six tackles in a playoff win over North Forsyth. Carrollton (11-0) hosts Harrison on Friday in the second round of the state playoffs.

Jonathan Genty (P; Blessed Trinity): Genty has 21 touchbacks on 40 kickoffs, is averaging 35.7 yards on 30 punts (placing 13 inside the 20), has made 15 extra points and is 2-for-5 on field-goal attempts. Blessed Trinity (7-4) hosts Marist on Friday in the second round of the state playoffs.

