Politics Here’s who is running in Georgia’s primary runoffs Democratic and Republican candidates for key races will be decided in the state’s June 16 election. (Illustration: AJC)

By Shannon McCaffrey 51 minutes ago Share

Georgia’s June 16 runoffs will set the slate for the November general election. Although many races were decided in the May 19 primary, some are heading into another round because none of the candidates received more than 50% of the vote.

Here is a look at 14 key races on the Democratic and Republican runoff ballots. U.S. Senate Republican: U.S. Rep. Mike Collins was the top vote-getter in last month’s primary. He faces former football coach Derek Dooley. Both candidates have wooed President Donald Trump for an endorsement that would effectively end the race, but the president has stayed silent so far. Dooley is leaning heavily on the backing of Gov. Brian Kemp. The winner will face Democratic incumbent Jon Ossoff, who is seeking a second term.

Governor Republican: The messy GOP race for governor has been hard to miss. Huge sums of money have fueled an avalanche of attack ads that have blanketed the state. The runoff is between billionaire healthcare executive Rick Jackson, a political newcomer, and Lt. Gov. Burt Jones, the state’s No. 2 elected official.