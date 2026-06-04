Here’s who is running in Georgia’s primary runoffs

Georgia’s June 16 runoffs will set the slate for the November general election.
Although many races were decided in the May 19 primary, some are heading into another round because none of the candidates received more than 50% of the vote.
Georgia’s June 16 runoffs will set the slate for the November general election.
Although many races were decided in the May 19 primary, some are heading into another round because none of the candidates received more than 50% of the vote.
Here is a look at 14 key races on the Democratic and Republican runoff ballots.
Republican: U.S. Rep. Mike Collins was the top vote-getter in last month’s primary. He faces former football coach Derek Dooley.
Both candidates have wooed President Donald Trump for an endorsement that would effectively end the race, but the president has stayed silent so far. Dooley is leaning heavily on the backing of Gov. Brian Kemp.
The winner will face Democratic incumbent Jon Ossoff, who is seeking a second term.
Republican: The messy GOP race for governor has been hard to miss. Huge sums of money have fueled an avalanche of attack ads that have blanketed the state. The runoff is between billionaire healthcare executive Rick Jackson, a political newcomer, and Lt. Gov. Burt Jones, the state’s No. 2 elected official.
The winner will be up against former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, who won the Democratic primary last month.
The runoffs for lieutenant governor both feature current and former members of the state Senate.
Democratic: State Sen. Josh McLaurin is facing former state Sen. Nabilah Parkes.
Republican: State Sen. Greg Dolezal is running against former state Sen. John F. Kennedy
Republican Brad Raffensperger did not seek reelection, leaving an opening for Georgia’s chief elections official.
Democrat: Fulton County Commissioner Dana Barrett is in a showdown with former Fulton County State Court judge and reality TV host Penny Brown Reynolds.
Republican: State Rep. Tim Fleming is up against former DeKalb County CEO Vernon Jones.
A runoff to serve as the state’s education chief pits experience against change.
Republican: Three-term incumbent Richard Woods is running against Georgia School Superintendents Association President Fred “Bubba” Longgrear. The winner will face Lydia Powell, who won the Democratic nomination.
When Kemp appointed Republican Bárbara Rivera Holmes as labor commissioner in 2024 after the death of Bruce Thompson, she became the first Latina to hold statewide constitutional office.
Democrat: Nonprofit leader Nikki Porcher is facing community organizer Michele Sanchez. The winner will challenge Holmes, who ran unopposed in the GOP primary.
Affordability has been the centerpiece of the race to lead the state Office of Insurance and Safety Fire because of the role the commissioner plays protecting ratepayers.
Democrat: Insurance agent DeAndre Mathis is vying with former state lawmaker and former Atlanta City Council member Keisha Sean Waites. The winner will challenge Republican John King, who is seeking a second full term and had no primary challenger.
Democrats are hoping their recent success in ousting two sitting Republican Public Service Commission members will carry over into this year’s midterm race for District 5, which wasn’t on last year’s ballot.
Republican: Mediator Bobby Mehan is facing engineer Josh Tolbert. The winner will run against Shelia Edwards, a veteran of Atlanta city government who won the Democratic primary.
The 1st Congressional District covers Georgia’s coast and is heavily Republican.
Democrat: Retired U.S. Army veteran Joyce Griggs, who has launched repeated unsuccessful bids for elected office, faces political organizer Amanda Hollowell. The winner will face Republican Jim Kingston, an insurance executive who won the GOP primary with the help of Trump’s endorsement.
Georgia’s 7th Congressional District stretches from Roswell into the north Atlanta suburbs. It is solidly Republican.
Democrat: Attorney and retired U.S. Navy pilot Tony Kozycki is up against Case Norton, a camera technician in the film and television industry. The winner faces U.S. Rep. Rich McCormick, who had no Republican primary opposition.
Georgia’s 11th Congressional District includes counties in the Atlanta suburbs and exurbs heading west from I-75. It leans Republican and became open after U.S. Rep. Barry Loudermilk announced his retirement,
Republican: Rob Adkerson, a former top aide for Loudermilk, is up against neurosurgeon John Cowan. The winner faces attorney Chris Harden, who prevailed in the Democratic primary.
Georgia’s heavily Republican 12th Congressional District stretches from Augusta to Statesboro in the eastern part of the state.
Democrat: Former educator Traci George is running against Grovetown City Councilwoman Ceretta Smith. Whoever emerges will face U.S. Rep. Rick Allen, who easily defeated a GOP primary challenge.