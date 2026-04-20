Politics

Derek Dooley: A look at the AJC’s coverage

Derek Dooley, a Republican candidate for Senate in Georgia, attends an Atlanta Young Republicans event in February. (Alyssa Pointer/AP)
Derek Dooley, a Republican candidate for Senate in Georgia, attends an Atlanta Young Republicans event in February. (Alyssa Pointer/AP)
1 hour ago

Read The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s previous coverage of Derek Dooley, Republican candidate for U.S. Senate in Georgia.

Aug. 4, 2025: Derek Dooley enters U.S. Senate race, setting up GOP clash in Georgia

Aug. 5, 2025: Who is Derek Dooley, the former football coach running for U.S. Senate

Aug. 5, 2025: Kemp’s latest gamble: A blank-slate Senate candidate with big stakes

Aug. 15, 2025: Derek Dooley says his coaching career kept him out of the voting booth

Jan. 22, 2026: Carter, Dooley amass seven-figure accounts in GOP bid to challenge Ossoff

Feb. 13, 2026: Derek Dooley urges Congress to give NCAA the power to enforce its rules

Feb. 23, 2026: With Kemp at his side, Dooley struggles in Georgia’s U.S. Senate race

March 12, 2026: Derek Dooley rolls out ‘contract’ in U.S. Senate bid

March 17, 2026: Derek Dooley charts path between Trump loyalty and Senate independence

April 17, 2026: Opinion: Can Brian Kemp’s Derek Dooley gamble pay off?

More Stories

The Latest

Xernona Clayton statue installed at the downtown park

Michael Thurmond: A look at the AJC’s coverage

1h ago

Jason Esteves: A look at the AJC’s coverage

1h ago

Geoff Duncan: A look at the AJC’s coverage

1h ago

Keep Reading

Can Brian Kemp’s Derek Dooley gamble pay off?

Derrick Jackson: A look at the AJC’s coverage

1h ago

Geoff Duncan: A look at the AJC’s coverage

1h ago

Featured

Cardi B Little Miss Drama Tour - Los Angeles

Cardi B says near-canceled Atlanta show is her ‘last time’ at State Farm Arena

Navy veteran charged in fatal DeKalb spree paid homeless man for pistol, DOJ says

BULLDOGS

Former Georgia WR Zachariah Branch arrested in Athens after G-Day