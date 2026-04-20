Derek Dooley: A look at the AJC’s coverage

Read The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s previous coverage of Derek Dooley, Republican candidate for U.S. Senate in Georgia.
Aug. 4, 2025: Derek Dooley enters U.S. Senate race, setting up GOP clash in Georgia
Read The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s previous coverage of Derek Dooley, Republican candidate for U.S. Senate in Georgia.
Aug. 4, 2025: Derek Dooley enters U.S. Senate race, setting up GOP clash in Georgia
Aug. 5, 2025: Who is Derek Dooley, the former football coach running for U.S. Senate
Aug. 5, 2025: Kemp’s latest gamble: A blank-slate Senate candidate with big stakes
Aug. 15, 2025: Derek Dooley says his coaching career kept him out of the voting booth
Jan. 22, 2026: Carter, Dooley amass seven-figure accounts in GOP bid to challenge Ossoff
Feb. 13, 2026: Derek Dooley urges Congress to give NCAA the power to enforce its rules
Feb. 23, 2026: With Kemp at his side, Dooley struggles in Georgia’s U.S. Senate race
March 12, 2026: Derek Dooley rolls out ‘contract’ in U.S. Senate bid
March 17, 2026: Derek Dooley charts path between Trump loyalty and Senate independence
April 17, 2026: Opinion: Can Brian Kemp’s Derek Dooley gamble pay off?