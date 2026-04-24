Georgia Votes Amid ongoing voting turmoil, nine compete for Georgia secretary of state Four Democrats and five Republicans are running to replace Brad Raffensperger as Georgia’s top elections official. (Illustration: By the AJC)

By Caleb Groves 13 minutes ago Share

The 2020 election cast a national spotlight on voting in Georgia and on the state’s top elections officer. When Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger refused President Donald Trump’s demand to “find” enough votes to reverse his loss, what had been a lower-profile state office became a lightning rod.

Six years later, Georgia remains a battleground in the fight over voting. That was underscored in January when the FBI seized Fulton County’s 2020 ballots as part of what the Trump administration described as a criminal probe. Raffensperger is running for governor. Whoever replaces him will oversee one of the most politically combustible issues in the state. The secretary of state oversees elections in Georgia and certifies the state’s results. The office also oversees corporations and professional licensing. Here’s a look at the nine candidates.

Democrats Cam T. Ashling Cam T. Ashling Cam T. Ashling is a political organizer, small-business owner and licensed stockbroker who has never held elected office. She left Vietnam as a child with her family an came to the United States. If elected, the Gwinnett County resident says she would modernize the office and expedite licensing processes. She has also long supported moving the state to hand-marked paper ballots counted by machines. Cam T. Ashling is a political organizer, small-business owner and licensed stockbroker who has never held elected office. She left Vietnam as a child with her family an came to the United States. If elected, the Gwinnett County resident says she would modernize the office and expedite licensing processes. She has also long supported moving the state to hand-marked paper ballots counted by machines.

Dana Barrett Fulton County Commissioner Dana Barrett Fulton County Commissioner Dana Barrett is an outspoken opponent of Trump and MAGA Republicans who have cast doubt on Georgia’s elections. She was one of two commissioners who voted against appointing a pair of Republican nominees to the Fulton County Board of Elections, defying a lower court order for the commission to seat them and labeling them far-right “extremists.” Last month, the Georgia Court of Appeals sided with her and the county, overturning a lower court contempt ruling. If elected, Barrett says she aims to secure elections, streamline licensing and protect seniors from scams and cyberattacks. Fulton County Commissioner Dana Barrett is an outspoken opponent of Trump and MAGA Republicans who have cast doubt on Georgia’s elections. She was one of two commissioners who voted against appointing a pair of Republican nominees to the Fulton County Board of Elections, defying a lower court order for the commission to seat them and labeling them far-right “extremists.” Last month, the Georgia Court of Appeals sided with her and the county, overturning a lower court contempt ruling. If elected, Barrett says she aims to secure elections, streamline licensing and protect seniors from scams and cyberattacks. Penny Brown Reynolds Brown Reynolds is a former Fulton County State Court judge and onetime host of the reality TV show “Family Court with Judge Penny.” She served in the Biden administration as a senior official in the U.S. Department of Agriculture. If elected, she says she aims to safeguard vulnerable communities from fraud, modernize professional licensing, protect voting rights and restore trust in elections. Adrian Consonery Jr. Consonery is a community organizer. The Democrat from Marietta has never held elected office.