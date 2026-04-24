Amid ongoing voting turmoil, nine compete for Georgia secretary of state

The secretary of state oversees elections in Georgia and certifies the state’s results. The office also oversees corporations and professional licensing.
Here’s a look at the nine candidates.
Democrats
Cam T. Ashling
Cam T. Ashling
Cam T. Ashling is a political organizer, small-business owner and licensed stockbroker who has never held elected office. She left Vietnam as a child with her family an came to the United States.
If elected, the Gwinnett County resident says she wouldmodernize the office and expedite licensing processes. She has also long supportedmoving the state to hand-marked paper ballots counted by machines.
Cam T. Ashling is a political organizer, small-business owner and licensed stockbroker who has never held elected office. She left Vietnam as a child with her family an came to the United States.
If elected, the Gwinnett County resident says she wouldmodernize the office and expedite licensing processes. She has also long supportedmoving the state to hand-marked paper ballots counted by machines.
Dana Barrett
Fulton County Commissioner Dana Barrett
Fulton County Commissioner Dana Barrett is an outspoken opponent of Trump and MAGA Republicans whohave cast doubt on Georgia’s elections.
If elected, Barrett says she aims to secure elections, streamline licensing and protect seniors from scams and cyberattacks.
Penny Brown Reynolds
Brown Reynolds is a former Fulton County State Court judge and onetimehost of the reality TV show “Family Court with Judge Penny.”
She served in the Biden administration as a senior official in the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
If elected, she says she aims to safeguard vulnerable communities from fraud, modernize professional licensing, protect voting rights and restore trust in elections.
Adrian Consonery Jr.
Consoneryis a community organizer. The Democrat from Marietta has never held elected office.
Consonery says he wants to modernize the state’s licensing processes and the voter ID verification for absentee ballots. He also wants to launch voter awareness campaigns about registration and mail-in balloting.
The state legislator formerly served as Gov. Brian Kemp’s chief of staff before running for the state House in 2022. He also servedin senior positions in the secretary of state’s office when Kemp held that role.
The state legislator formerly served as Gov. Brian Kemp’s chief of staff before running for the state House in 2022. He also servedin senior positions in the secretary of state’s office when Kemp held that role.
Jones, who switched fromthe Democratic Party in the wake of the 2020 election, formerly served as the DeKalb County CEO and a state representative. Jones has called himself the “Black Donald Trump” and supported the president’s claims of a “rigged” 2020 election.
Jones, who switched fromthe Democratic Party in the wake of the 2020 election, formerly served as the DeKalb County CEO and a state representative. Jones has called himself the “Black Donald Trump” and supported the president’s claims of a “rigged” 2020 election.
If elected, Jones says he wants to implement the “strongest possible measures to ensure” only U.S. citizens participate in Georgia elections, limit absentee voting and modernize the state’s professional licensing system. He also supports Georgia switching to hand-marked paper ballots.
King and his wife have been outspoken critics of Raffensperger and his former chief operating officer, Gabriel Sterling, who also is running for the Republican nomination.
If elected, King says he seeks to ditch Georgia’s voting machines manufactured by Dominion Voting Systems. He says he wants to transition to a hand-marked paper ballot system counted by hand and remove Georgia from a multistate voter accuracy group intended to help identify outdated registrations. Instead, King wants to cross-check voter data directly with other states. King also seeks to expedite professional licensing processes.
King and his wife have been outspoken critics of Raffensperger and his former chief operating officer, Gabriel Sterling, who also is running for the Republican nomination.
If elected, King says he seeks to ditch Georgia’s voting machines manufactured by Dominion Voting Systems. He says he wants to transition to a hand-marked paper ballot system counted by hand and remove Georgia from a multistate voter accuracy group intended to help identify outdated registrations. Instead, King wants to cross-check voter data directly with other states. King also seeks to expedite professional licensing processes.
During his 2018 bid for governor, he received less than 1% of the vote. A Navy veteran, Metz is retired froma career ininsurance and finance.
He says he supports moving away from the state’s voting machines and toward hand-marked paper ballots counted by hand. He also opposes the use of absentee ballot drop boxes and wants to limit mail-in voting.
During his 2018 bid for governor, he received less than 1% of the vote. A Navy veteran, Metz is retired froma career ininsurance and finance.
He says he supports moving away from the state’s voting machines and toward hand-marked paper ballots counted by hand. He also opposes the use of absentee ballot drop boxes and wants to limit mail-in voting.
He’s a former chief operating officer of the secretary of state’s office, where he became a close ally of Raffensperger’s. Sterling oversaw the installation of the state’s current touchscreen voting system in time for the 2020 election, setting him apart from some Trump loyalists who oppose voting machines.
Before joining the secretary of state’s office, he was a member of the Sandy Springs City Council.
He’s a former chief operating officer of the secretary of state’s office, where he became a close ally of Raffensperger’s. Sterling oversaw the installation of the state’s current touchscreen voting system in time for the 2020 election, setting him apart from some Trump loyalists who oppose voting machines.
Before joining the secretary of state’s office, he was a member of the Sandy Springs City Council.