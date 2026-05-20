Politics Here are the results for Georgia’s 2026 midterm primary races Democrats and Republicans moved a step closer Tuesday to selecting their candidates for the November general election. A voter arrives at the Johns Creek Environmental Campus in Alpharetta on Tuesday, May 19, 2026, to cast a ballot in the Georgia primary elections. (Ben Gray for the AJC)

By Shannon McCaffrey 1 hour ago Share

The slates for the November general election came into clearer focus Tuesday as Georgia voters weighed in on the Democrats and Republican candidates, as well as nonpartisan judicial races. While some candidates won their party’s nomination outright, many races will head to a June 16 runoff.

To win, candidates must have more than 50% of the vote. Here is where key races stand: U.S. Senate U.S. Rep. Mike Collins and former football coach Derek Dooley are heading to a Republican runoff. They are vying to challenge Democratic incumbent Jon Ossoff, who had no primary opposition as he seeks a second term.

Governor Former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms avoided a runoff and claimed the Democratic nomination outright, trouncing six rivals.

State Rep. Tim Fleming and former DeKalb County CEO Vernon Jones will battle for the Republican nomination. Attorney General Democratic state Rep. Tanya Miller will face Republican state Sen. Brian Strickland in the general election. Schools Superintendent The Democratic and Republican races had not been decided early Wednesday. Republican incumbent Richard Woods was facing a strong challenge from Fred “Bubba” Longgrear. Three Democratic challengers were vying for their party’s nomination.

Labor Commissioner Democrats Nikki Porcher and Michele Sanchez will advance to a Democratic runoff. Republican Barbara Rivera Holmes, who was appointed to the post by Gov. Brian Kemp in 2024, ran unopposed as she seeks a full term. Agriculture Commissioner Democrat Katherine Juhan-Arnold will face Republican incumbent Tyler Harper in the general election. Harper was first elected in 2022. Insurance Commissioner Keisha Sean Waites and DeAndre Mathis will vie for the Democratic nomination. Republican incumbent John King ran unopposed. He was first elected to the job in 2022 after being appointed to the position in 2019 by Kemp.

Georgia Supreme Court Incumbent justices Sarah Hawkins Warren and Charlie Bethel beat back challenges from a pair of liberal-leaning lawyers, Jen Jordan and Miracle Rankin. PSC Races District 3: Democratic incumbent Peter Hubbard ran unopposed as he sought a full term. He was elected in November when he defeated Republican incumbent Fitz Johnson. Johnson’s bid to reclaim his post was uncertain. He was locked in a tight race with Brandon Martin for the Republican nomination early Wednesday. District 5: