Pro-Trump former state Rep. Vernon Jones runs for Georgia secretary of state

“Georgia deserves a Secretary of State who will protect every legal vote and restore trust in our elections,” he said in a statement. “I will do everything in my power to secure paper ballots, strengthen voter ID, limit mail-in ballots, and deliver accountability to the people of Georgia.”

Jones underwent a political transformation from Democrat to outspoken conservative who supported Trump’s claims that the 2020 election was “rigged.” He declined to seek reelection to the state House in 2020. Jones, who called himself the “Black Donald Trump,” has called for prosecutions of Democrats and defended Trump and his allies when they were charged with crimes. He has tried to return to elected office since leaving the state House, first by running for governor and then dropping out to seek an open seat in the U.S. House in 2022. Jones won Trump’s endorsement but lost the Republican primary to Mike Collins, who went on to win the race.

While serving as DeKalb’s chief executive from 2001 to 2009, Jones’ administration oversaw rapid economic development in the county.

His tenure in public offices has been controversial, and he has faced criminal and civil charges for his behavior, including an accusation by a woman who said Jones raped her at his home in 2004. Jones said it was a consensual act and no charges were filed.

The winner of next year’s Republican primary will replace outgoing Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, who is running for governor.