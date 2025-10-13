Politics
Pro-Trump former state Rep. Vernon Jones runs for Georgia secretary of state

Jones left Democratic Party and decided against reelection to state House.
Former state Rep. Vernon Jones, a former state representative and DeKalb County CEO, has joined a crowded field of Republicans seeking the job of Georgia secretary of state. (Olivia Bowdoin for the AJC)

2 hours ago

Vernon Jones, a supporter of President Donald Trump who switched from the Democratic Party, announced Monday he’s running for Georgia secretary of state.

Jones, 64, joined an increasingly crowded field of Republicans seeking the job of Georgia’s chief elections official. He will compete against state Rep. Tim Fleming, former U.S. Senate candidate Kelvin King and former state elections official Gabriel Sterling.

Jones, a former state representative and DeKalb County CEO who crowd-surfed during a Trump rally, said he will “fight for secure elections, defend our values, and make Georgia the model for America First election integrity.”

Georgia Rep. Vernon Jones crowd surfs during a rally for President Donald Trump at Middle Georgia Regional Airport in Macon. (Alyssa Pointer/AJC 2020)

“Georgia deserves a Secretary of State who will protect every legal vote and restore trust in our elections,” he said in a statement. “I will do everything in my power to secure paper ballots, strengthen voter ID, limit mail-in ballots, and deliver accountability to the people of Georgia.”

Jones underwent a political transformation from Democrat to outspoken conservative who supported Trump’s claims that the 2020 election was “rigged.” He declined to seek reelection to the state House in 2020.

Jones, who called himself the “Black Donald Trump,” has called for prosecutions of Democrats and defended Trump and his allies when they were charged with crimes.

He has tried to return to elected office since leaving the state House, first by running for governor and then dropping out to seek an open seat in the U.S. House in 2022. Jones won Trump’s endorsement but lost the Republican primary to Mike Collins, who went on to win the race.

While serving as DeKalb’s chief executive from 2001 to 2009, Jones’ administration oversaw rapid economic development in the county.

His tenure in public offices has been controversial, and he has faced criminal and civil charges for his behavior, including an accusation by a woman who said Jones raped her at his home in 2004. Jones said it was a consensual act and no charges were filed.

The winner of next year’s Republican primary will replace outgoing Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, who is running for governor.

Among Democrats, two candidates have entered the race so far: political newcomer Adrian Consonery Jr. and former Fulton County State Court Judge Penny Brown Reynolds.

Mark Niesse is an enterprise reporter and covers elections and Georgia government for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution and is considered an expert on elections and voting. Before joining the AJC, he worked for The Associated Press in Atlanta, Honolulu and Montgomery, Alabama. He also reported for The Daily Report and The Santiago Times in Chile.

Caleb Groves is a general assignment reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution's politics team and a Kennesaw State University graduate.

