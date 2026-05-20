Politics Rick Jackson, Burt Jones head to a runoff in GOP governor’s race The two candidates will face each other again in June after combining to spend nearly $100 million during the primary. Republican candidates for governor, Rick Jackson, left, and Lt. Gov. Burt Jones interact at the Atlanta Press Club Loudermilk-Young Republican governor primary election debate at Georgia Public Broadcasting, Monday, April 27, 2026, in Atlanta. (Arvin Temkar/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)

By Greg Bluestein 20 minutes ago Share

Billionaire Rick Jackson and Lt. Gov. Burt Jones will battle in a June runoff for the Republican nomination for governor after neither could consolidate enough GOP support in Tuesday’s primary despite an avalanche of attack ads fueled by a staggering nine-figure spending spree. The two finished atop a crowded field that also featured Attorney General Chris Carr and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, who both struggled to break through in a GOP contest overshadowed by the feud between the two front-runners.

Now Jackson and Jones are bracing for an even thornier head-to-head matchup on June 16, centered on who can best cut taxes, pursue conservative policies and, perhaps most of all, carry out President Donald Trump’s agenda in Georgia. The winner will face whoever emerges from a crowded Democratic field led by former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, who is facing stiff competition from three top rivals for the party’s nomination. A runoff for Jones was never supposed to be part of the equation. Trump’s August endorsement seemed to put him on a glide path to the nomination against Carr and Raffensperger, two GOP rivals who had never fully won over the MAGA base. Republican candidate for governor Rick Jackson, a billionaire healthcare executive, appears before the Atlanta Press Club Loudermilk-Young debates at Georgia Public Broadcasting in Atlanta last month. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)

Then Jackson detonated the race. The wealthy healthcare executive — whose $3 billion net worth is so large it could not fit on Georgia’s financial disclosure form — launched a surprise campaign in February with a promise to become Trump’s “favorite governor.” He has already poured at least $83 million of his own fortune into the contest, forcing Jones to spend at least $16 million of his family’s fortune to keep pace.

Bitter feud Throughout the race, polls showed a base still torn over what kind of leader should come next. Many of those undecided voters broke toward the two front-runners in the final days of the race. At the heart of the race was a personal rupture that turned into a political war. Jackson had once donated to Jones and publicly backed his bid before quietly preparing his own campaign launch. With the ground softened by a mysterious $20 million ad blitz questioning Jones’ ethics, Jackson turned on his former ally with increasingly scathing attacks portraying him as a corrupt career politician propped up by his wealthy father’s business interests. Jones responded by casting Jackson as an out-of-touch billionaire and closet Never Trumper with a history of donating to the president’s political rivals. Jackson countered that with a $1 million donation to Trump in December and a promise to make him proud. Lt. Gov. Burt Jones speaks on the last day of the legislative session last month. (Jason Getz/AJC)

Their squabble spread from the airwaves to the Gold Dome, the courts and Trump’s orbit. Jackson challenged a state law that lets Jones raise unlimited campaign cash. Jones’ allies pushed legislation that would have made it harder for Jackson to run. And Jackson’s allies tried, without success, to undermine Trump’s embrace of Jones. For some voters, Jackson’s promise of a Trump-like shake-up of state government was appealing. “I like the way a businessman is running the country. I like the idea of trying that for the state of Georgia,” said George Meadows, 59, a recently retired Bibb County sheriff’s deputy in Macon. ‘Kidding ourselves’ Raffensperger’s campaign was shaped by a different burden: the long shadow of 2020. That past returned in the campaign’s final stretch when Raffensperger’s campaign received what it described a four-page handwritten “manifesto” threatening his life, reviving memories of death threats and harassments he faced after certifying former President Joe Biden’s victory six years ago.

Raffensperger tried to keep his campaign focused on the future, sticking largely to Rotary Club meetings and policy-heavy forums rather than purely partisan Republican gatherings. But he was never far removed from the backlash that has followed him for years, including unsuccessful attempts by GOP activists to banish him from the party. Georgia Secretary of State and gubernatorial hopeful Brad Raffensperger talks to journalists after visiting the Fulton County elections on Tuesday. (Ben Gray for the AJC) In a plan labeled “Groundhog Day Returns,” he urged lawmakers to adopt election security and transparency measures “instead of falling prey to recycled accusations.” But the past kept finding him. He toured the state with an expanded security detail, fielding questions that pulled him back to 2020 even as he tried to keep his campaign fixed on affordability, public safety and jobs.

Carr, meanwhile, struggled to find his footing since entering the race in November 2024. He closed his campaign with a warning of tough times ahead for the GOP. “If we as Republicans don’t think we’re going to have headwinds in November, we are kidding ourselves,” Carr said in an interview after a final campaign stop Monday. “And if we Republicans think that the Democrats can nominate anybody, even Keisha Lance Bottoms, and we can win, we are kidding ourselves.” ‘Throw it all in’ Now the bitter Jackson-Jones slugfest continues. The only debate featuring the two candidates offered a preview of the upcoming runoff, which somehow could be even more personal, expensive and bruising than the primary. During that hourlong showdown, Jackson struggled to directly answer whether he or his company had employed workers living in the country illegally, a televised flub that quickly became grist for attacks.