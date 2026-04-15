Politics Trump endorses Republican front-runners in Georgia races for U.S. House President Donald Trump has endorsed Jim Kingston and Houston Gaines in the Republican primaries for two open congressional seats. President Donald Trump leaves after speaking at his rally at Coosa Steel service center in Rome on Thursday, Feb. 19, 2026. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)

By Tia Mitchell 34 minutes ago Share

The son of a former congressman and a sitting state lawmaker are President Donald Trump’s preferred candidates in two open U.S. House races in Georgia. Trump’s endorsement of Houston Gaines in the 10th Congressional District and Jim Kingston in the 1st District were among a series of midday posts on his Truth Social account. Both men are competing for seats that are expected to remain in Republicans’ hands, but Trump’s backing reflects a preference for the establishment candidates in races where other challengers are positioning themselves as conservative outsiders.

Trump noted Gaines’ years of experience in the Georgia House. Minutes earlier, he had backed Kingston by citing family ties to politics via his father, former Congressman Jack Kingston. Both men, the president wrote, have his “Complete and Total Endorsement” and “WILL NEVER LET YOU DOWN!” “Thank you, Mr. President!” Gaines posted on X in response. “We will never let you or the 10th district down. I’m honored to have your support.” House Speaker Mike Johnson also endorsed both candidates in posts timed to follow the president’s.

RELATED State Election Board meets as Georgia faces an election crisis The 10th Congressional District includes counties in east central Georgia, including suburbs and exurbs southeast of Atlanta. Gaines’ biggest competition in the race is film executive Ryan Millsap, who pledged to spend $4 million of his own money to self-fund a campaign.