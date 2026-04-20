Burt Jones: A look at the AJC’s coverage

Read The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s previous coverage of Burt Jones, who is seeking the Republican nomination for governor in Georgia.
July 8, 2025: Burt Jones loans himself $10M to launch bid for Georgia governor
Read The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s previous coverage of Burt Jones, who is seeking the Republican nomination for governor in Georgia.
July 8, 2025: Burt Jones loans himself $10M to launch bid for Georgia governor
Aug. 12, 2025: Trump endorses Burt Jones in Georgia governor’s race
Oct. 15, 2025: $10B project backed by Burt Jones pairs hospital with wave of data
Feb. 8, 2026: Jones plan would eliminate tax breaks to cut Georgia income tax
April 1, 2026: Opinion: At ‘Women for Burt Jones,’ loyalty to Trump and talk of the 2020 election
April 3, 2026: Burt Jones putting the squeeze on top GOP rival Rick Jackson
April 13, 2026: Opinion: The Rick Jackson-Burt Jones slugfest: Half-truths, whoppers and a lot of B.S.
April 15, 2026: Burt Jones proposes paper ballot fallback in Georgia election mess