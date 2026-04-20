Elections

Burt Jones: A look at the AJC’s coverage

Lt. Gov. Burt Jones speaks on the last day of the legislative session in the Capitol, Thursday, April 2, 2026, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz/AJC)
Lt. Gov. Burt Jones speaks on the last day of the legislative session in the Capitol, Thursday, April 2, 2026, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz/AJC)
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Read The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s previous coverage of Burt Jones, who is seeking the Republican nomination for governor in Georgia.

July 8, 2025: Burt Jones loans himself $10M to launch bid for Georgia governor

Aug. 12, 2025: Trump endorses Burt Jones in Georgia governor’s race

Oct. 15, 2025: $10B project backed by Burt Jones pairs hospital with wave of data

Feb. 8, 2026: Jones plan would eliminate tax breaks to cut Georgia income tax

April 1, 2026: Opinion: At ‘Women for Burt Jones,’ loyalty to Trump and talk of the 2020 election

April 3, 2026: Burt Jones putting the squeeze on top GOP rival Rick Jackson

April 13, 2026: Opinion: The Rick Jackson-Burt Jones slugfest: Half-truths, whoppers and a lot of B.S.

April 15, 2026: Burt Jones proposes paper ballot fallback in Georgia election mess

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