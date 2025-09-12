News

A.M. ATL: Beat the fees

Plus: HBCU threats, Hyundai updates
By
1 hour ago

Morning, y’all! I am not prone to whimsy, nor am I particularly fun and festive. Yet, when the autumnal wind blows, something feral inside me awakens. Pumpkin patches hate to see me coming. Yes, I will have that fancy seasonal latte and sip it pensively with both hands clasped around the cup. My favorite seasonal accessory? Giant blanket. You can hide so many secrets in there. Join me, fellow crisp air lovers, and find a fun fall festival to sate your cozy cravings.

Let’s get to it.

HBCUS ON ALERT

Historically Black colleges and universities across the country went into temporary lockdown yesterday, including Atlanta’s. The precautionary measures were a response to unspecified threats.

🔎 READ MORE: Congressional Black Caucus responds to ‘terrorist threats’

Not signed up yet? What’re you waiting for? Get A.M. ATL in your inbox each weekday morning. And keep scrolling for more news.

KIRK’S DEATH PROMPTS SECURITY CONCERNS

A memorial to Kirk at Turning Point USA headquarters in Phoenix.
A memorial to Kirk at Turning Point USA headquarters in Phoenix.

🔎 READ MORE: What TPUSA’s typical security detail looked like

🔎 READ MORE: Other GOP leaders say they’ll carry their own firearms

The latest on the investigation: The FBI released photos of a person of interest. Authorities say they’ve recovered a high-powered bolt-action rifle they believe was used in the attack. Not many details on a motive, though.

ATL IS #1 ... FOR BANK FEES

For some reason, withdrawal fees always feel personal. It’s like the ATM is holding your money hostage. Metro Atlanta is the worst offender in the country, too.

The average withdrawal fee for ATMs outside of a customer’s bank network in the region?

💸 $5.37 💸

Metro Atlanta has topped the annual survey by Bankrate for five years in a row.

MUST-KNOW POLITICS AND BUSINESS

🔋 The opening of the Georgia Hyundai EV battery plant will be delayed following last week’s ICE raid that fomented international tensions. (Oh, but the detained South Korean nationals caught up in a flight cancellation in Atlanta did get off the ground.)

📺 Paramount Skydance is reportedly interested in acquiring CNN’s parent company, Warner Bros. Discovery. The deal would combine two huge entertainment brands encompassing all kinds of iconic franchises, names and networks.

🏛️ Senate Republicans defeated Democrats’ effort to force the release of the Epstein files. The vote was 51-49, with two Republicans joining the Democrats’ opposition.

🚇 It’s time for MARTA to rebuild public trust, the agency’s interim general manager and CEO, Jonathan Hunt, said during a news conference Thursday.

I want to see MARTA win. When MARTA wins, Atlanta wins.

- Jonathan Hunt, interim MARTA GM and CEO, during his first public remarks since taking the job

WEEKEND PLANS

“How was your weekend?” Make sure you have an answer with 15 family-friendly things to do around Atlanta, like ...

🎡 Gwinnett County Fair: Yes, it’s fair season! Time to eat something fried that definitely shouldn’t be fried.

🫶🏽 Hispanic Heritage Month festivities: The celebration runs from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15. In town, you can enjoy The Estamos Aquí Fiesta, Noche Mexicano and other cultural fetes.

🍷 The Atlanta Food and Wine Festival: The 14th annual wobble n’ gobble runs through Sept. 14 and has a new location at the Home Depot Backyard, near that big ol’ metal pineapple upside-down cake, Mercedes-Benz Stadium. More info here.

💡 A MARTA creative writing program: Get your write on with a weekly creative writing prompt from a creative MARTA initiative called “Write Down the Line.” More info here.

🏀 See the Dream: Our very own Atlanta Dream are playoff bound! The team was on an absolute tear at the end of the season, and Game 1 of the first round of playoffs is Sunday against the Caitlin Clark-less Indiana Fever (she is injured) at the Gateway Center Arena.

LONGER-TERM PLANS

A lovely final resting place.
A lovely final resting place.

One of the hottest reservations in Atlanta is open for the first time in 145 years: the historic Oakland Cemetery.

🔎 READ MORE: Details about the new structure, plus fun historical facts

NEWS BITES

Weekend predictions: Don’t bet on a Falcons, UGA or Tech win this week

Save us, Georgia State!

Miguel Almirón fulfills dream of helping Paraguay qualify for World Cup

A win for Miggy is a win for all of us.

Two Atlanta Ballet dancers share what they learned from their summer in Alaskan nature

This should be the plot of an aesthetic, feel-good Netflix movie.

Try these new ready-to-drink canned spirits

I hope they’re better than the peach cocktail from a can I had at Truist Park during the World Series in 2021, because that was a negative core memory.

ON THIS DATE

Sept. 12, 1946

From the front page of The Atlanta Constitution: Constitution to be first in South to gather news via radio-phone. The Constitution, ever alert to bring its readers news by the quickest means, has contracted for the first radio-telephone-equipped automobile in the South to gather news on the scene of action ... The Constitution will be able to use the equipment to give its readers news reported directly from the scene of the event to the newsroom.

I had to look up what a radiophone was to make sure. I guess it’s a souped-up walkie-talkie, like a cousin of the CB radio.

ONE MORE THING

Oh, another important part of fall: crocheting constantly. What should I crochet next? Give me an object, food or animal or something. Any other crafters in the AM ATL fam?

Have a great, creative weekend!

Thanks for reading to the very bottom of A.M. ATL. Questions, comments, ideas? Contact us at AMATL@ajc.com.

Until next time.

About the Author

AJ Willingham is an National Emmy, NABJ and Webby award-winning journalist who loves talking culture, religion, sports, social justice, infrastructure and the arts. She lives in beautiful Smyrna-Mableton and went to Syracuse University.

More Stories

The Latest

I-285 East crash in DeKalb County

TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash blocks I-285 East near I-675 in DeKalb

10m ago

'At a loss for words': MTG responds to Charlie Kirk’s fatal shooting

Interim MARTA GM: Time to rebuild trust

Keep Reading

Veteran 11Alive cops reporter Kevin Rowson has died at age 72

South Korean nationals detained in Georgia’s Hyundai raid to be released

Winning tickets sold in Powerball jackpot as 4 Georgia players earn $100K

Featured

Atlanta’s long-delayed redevelopment of Mall West End shows signs of life

Atlanta’s long-delayed redevelopment of Mall West End shows signs of life

Georgia trans rights case ruling called a step back for ‘human dignity’

Doctors, nurses, pharmacy, clinic: One cancer patient’s fight to get vaccinated