A.M. ATL: Beat the fees

The average withdrawal fee for ATMs outside of a customer’s bank network in the region?
Metro Atlanta has topped the annual survey by Bankrate for five years in a row.
📺 Paramount Skydance is reportedly interested in acquiring CNN’s parent company, Warner Bros. Discovery. The deal would combine two huge entertainment brands encompassing all kinds of iconic franchises, names and networks.
I want to see MARTA win. When MARTA wins, Atlanta wins.
- Jonathan Hunt, interim MARTA GM and CEO, during his first public remarks since taking the job
🎡 Gwinnett County Fair: Yes, it’s fair season! Time to eat something fried that definitely shouldn’t be fried.
🫶🏽 Hispanic Heritage Month festivities: The celebration runs from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15. In town, you can enjoy The Estamos Aquí Fiesta, Noche Mexicano and other cultural fetes.
🍷 The Atlanta Food and Wine Festival: The 14th annual wobble n’ gobble runs through Sept. 14 and has a new location at the Home Depot Backyard, near that big ol’ metal pineapple upside-down cake, Mercedes-Benz Stadium. More info here.
💡 A MARTA creative writing program: Get your write on with a weekly creative writing prompt from a creative MARTA initiative called “Write Down the Line.” More info here.
🏀 See the Dream: Our very own Atlanta Dream are playoff bound! The team was on an absolute tear at the end of the season, and Game 1 of the first round of playoffs is Sunday against the Caitlin Clark-less Indiana Fever (she is injured) at the Gateway Center Arena.
