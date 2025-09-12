A.M. ATL: Beat the fees

The average withdrawal fee for ATMs outside of a customer’s bank network in the region?

Metro Atlanta has topped the annual survey by Bankrate for five years in a row.

🚇 It’s time for MARTA to rebuild public trust , the agency’s interim general manager and CEO, Jonathan Hunt, said during a news conference Thursday.

🏛️ Senate Republicans defeated Democrats’ effort to force the release of the Epstein files. The vote was 51-49, with two Republicans joining the Democrats’ opposition.

📺 Paramount Skydance is reportedly interested in acquiring CNN’s parent company, Warner Bros. Discovery. The deal would combine two huge entertainment brands encompassing all kinds of iconic franchises, names and networks.

🔋 The opening of the Georgia Hyundai EV battery plant will be delayed following last week’s ICE raid that fomented international tensions. (Oh, but the detained South Korean nationals caught up in a flight cancellation in Atlanta did get off the ground.)

🚇 It’s time for MARTA to rebuild public trust , the agency’s interim general manager and CEO, Jonathan Hunt, said during a news conference Thursday.

🏛️ Senate Republicans defeated Democrats’ effort to force the release of the Epstein files. The vote was 51-49, with two Republicans joining the Democrats’ opposition.

📺 Paramount Skydance is reportedly interested in acquiring CNN’s parent company, Warner Bros. Discovery. The deal would combine two huge entertainment brands encompassing all kinds of iconic franchises, names and networks.

🔋 The opening of the Georgia Hyundai EV battery plant will be delayed following last week’s ICE raid that fomented international tensions. (Oh, but the detained South Korean nationals caught up in a flight cancellation in Atlanta did get off the ground.)

- Jonathan Hunt, interim MARTA GM and CEO, during his first public remarks since taking the job

I want to see MARTA win. When MARTA wins, Atlanta wins.

“How was your weekend?” Make sure you have an answer with 15 family-friendly things to do around Atlanta, like ...

🎡 Gwinnett County Fair: Yes, it’s fair season! Time to eat something fried that definitely shouldn’t be fried.

🫶🏽 Hispanic Heritage Month festivities: The celebration runs from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15. In town, you can enjoy The Estamos Aquí Fiesta, Noche Mexicano and other cultural fetes.

🍷 The Atlanta Food and Wine Festival: The 14th annual wobble n’ gobble runs through Sept. 14 and has a new location at the Home Depot Backyard, near that big ol’ metal pineapple upside-down cake, Mercedes-Benz Stadium. More info here.

💡 A MARTA creative writing program: Get your write on with a weekly creative writing prompt from a creative MARTA initiative called “Write Down the Line.” More info here.

🏀 See the Dream: Our very own Atlanta Dream are playoff bound! The team was on an absolute tear at the end of the season, and Game 1 of the first round of playoffs is Sunday against the Caitlin Clark-less Indiana Fever (she is injured) at the Gateway Center Arena.

“How was your weekend?” Make sure you have an answer with 15 family-friendly things to do around Atlanta, like ...

🎡 Gwinnett County Fair: Yes, it’s fair season! Time to eat something fried that definitely shouldn’t be fried.

🫶🏽 Hispanic Heritage Month festivities: The celebration runs from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15. In town, you can enjoy The Estamos Aquí Fiesta, Noche Mexicano and other cultural fetes.

🍷 The Atlanta Food and Wine Festival: The 14th annual wobble n’ gobble runs through Sept. 14 and has a new location at the Home Depot Backyard, near that big ol’ metal pineapple upside-down cake, Mercedes-Benz Stadium. More info here.

💡 A MARTA creative writing program: Get your write on with a weekly creative writing prompt from a creative MARTA initiative called “Write Down the Line.” More info here.