ATM fees in metro Atlanta are still the nation’s highest, Bankrate says

Need cash from an ATM? Be prepared to pay more than $5 in fees. (Dreamstime/TNS)

Average fees remain above $5 for out-of-network withdrawals, according to new survey.

Bankrate conducted the survey among 10 banks in each of 25 large U.S. markets. Across all the metro areas, the average total cost of an out-of-network withdrawal was $4.86, an increase of 9 cents from 2024.

The metro area has topped the list for five years.

Metro Atlanta continues to have the nation’s highest average fees for using certain automated teller machines. Customers seeking cash from ATMs outside their bank network paid an average of $5.37 in the region, according to a survey by Bankrate . That’s up from $5.33 last year .

A decade ago, that figure was also $4.86, according to Bankrate data that spans from 1998 to 2025. The fee today is about $2 less than a decade ago, adjusting for inflation.

Boston recorded the lowest ATM fees, which averaged $4.37 per transaction in the 2025 survey.

People can incur as many as two charges each time they use an ATM outside their network, Bankrate says. One charge could be from the institution that owns the ATM (this year averaging $3.22), and the other could come from the customer's bank (this year averaging $1.64). Consumers are using less cash these days, favoring credit cards and other electronic payments instead. The share of payments made with cash hit 14% in 2024, down from 16% in 2023, according to the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta. "As ATMs become less frequently used, associated fees are likely to rise," Stephen Kates, a Bankrate financial analyst, said in a prepared statement. "Consumers can most easily avoid these fees by banking with institutions offering wide ATM networks or reimbursing out-of-network ATM charges."

Tripp Cofield, president and CEO of the Georgia Bankers Association, said there is often a price to pay for modern-day conveniences.