Interim MARTA GM: Time to rebuild trust

Jonathan Hunt, who served as chief legal counsel before being appointed by MARTA’s Board of Directors last month, said ensuring MARTA’s success is personal to him as a longtime Atlanta resident. The MARTA system today is good, he said, but can be great.

MARTA’s new interim general manager and CEO said he will use his time as leader to rebuild the public’s trust in the beleaguered transit agency.

Between now and then, MARTA expects to introduce new trains, new fare gates with tap-to-pay capabilities, a redesign of its bus network, the region’s first rapid bus line and a renamed Dome/GWCC/Philips Arena/CNN Center station.

Hunt takes over at a critical time, with multiple projects nearing the finish line and the 2026 FIFA World Cup games on the horizon next summer.

At the same time, the board also named an external advisory board to assist Hunt, which is comprised of individuals from the Atlanta mayor’s office, civic and business communities. The committee includes former MARTA chief Keith Parker, who now leads Goodwill of North Georgia.

The board picked Hunt to lead the agency from a pool of three internal and several outside candidates following Collie Greenwood’s abrupt resignation in July because of visa work issues.

“I want to see MARTA win,” Hunt said Thursday at a news conference, his first public remarks since taking the job. “When MARTA wins, Atlanta wins.”

Hunt said he is focused on four priorities: Improving operational efficiency, improving safety/security, delivering key projects and ensuring MARTA is World Cup-ready.

“Our vision is to deliver safe, clean and reliable service through routine excellence every day,” Hunt said, pledging to treat every day as a “special event.”

In updates to the MARTA board and the advisory committee this week, Hunt said MARTA’s key projects are moving forward, but won’t all meet deadlines that were previously promised.

Project delays have dogged MARTA for years; however, Hunt stressed the new delays are strategic. The latest delivery dates were planned with riders in mind, he said. Among executives at MARTA, there was concern about the disruption if the system were to introduce numerous changes all at once.

“To the extent that somebody wants to say it was, quote, ‘late,’ MARTA is going to deliver, and we’re going to deliver the best possible way to minimize disruption to our customers,” Hunt told board members.

The bus network redesign, which is the first overhaul of routes since the transit agency was founded, is one of those projects being pushed back. When it was approved by the board in June, the target rollout date was December. Now, the plan is for April 2026.