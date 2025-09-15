Things to do 15 festivals to give you the fall feels Metro Atlanta is filled with music, art, kids’ activities and more as autumn leaves color your world. The annual Yellow Daisy Festival through Sunday at Stone Mountain Park features works for sale from 400-plus artists and crafters. (Courtesy of Stone Mountain Park)

By Mary Caldwell – For the AJC

As the weather finally provides a respite from scorching temperatures, the fall festival calendar heats up. It’s the perfect time to get out and about with family or friends and shop for art, enjoy music from a wide variety of genres, treat yourself to samples of wine and beer and more. Whether you’d like to head to a smaller community event or join in the fun of one of metro Atlanta’s larger festivals, you’ll find plenty of happenings to enjoy throughout the season. Here are 15 that could turn out to be favorites: Yellow Daisy Festival

This annual Stone Mountain Park event features the works of more than 400 artists and crafters, demonstrations, a flower and plant garden, entertainment, children’s activities and festival foods. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 4 and Sunday, Sept. 7; 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Sept. 5-6. Free with paid parking of $20 daily (or $40 yearly). Stone Mountain Park, 1000 Robert E. Lee Blvd., Stone Mountain. 478-478-6686, stonemountainpark.com. Suwanee Fall Festival This prehistoric-themed celebration includes a parade, live performances and plenty of activities for the kids, including inflatables, games and crafts.

9 a.m.-7 p.m. Sept. 20 and noon-5 p.m. Sept. 21. Free admission, most rides from $1 to $5. 330 Town Center Ave., Suwanee. 770-945-8996, suwaneefest.com.

Shakerag Arts & Crafts Festival Stroll along the Shakerag Knoll at Peachtree City’s McIntosh Trail Complex for handcrafted treasures, food and drinks. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sept. 20 and noon-5 p.m. Sept. 21. Free admission. McIntosh Trail Recreation Complex, 191 McIntosh Trail, Peachtree City. 770-631-2525, peachtree-city.org. Brew Moon Festival Come to downtown Alpharetta’s biggest street party for wine and beer, live music, food tents and the Georgia vs. Alabama football game on a 17-foot screen.

6-10:30 p.m. Sept. 27. $15 general admission, $150 for reserved table seating for six (before Sept. 12), $180 after, $5 drink tickets, food available for purchase. Downtown Alpharetta. 678-865-6608, alpharettabusinessassociation.com/BrewMoon. Dunwoody Oktoberfest on Sept. 27 is a celebration with polka music, a biergarten and a KinderZone. ( Courtesy of Dunwoody Oktoberfest) Dunwoody Oktoberfest Say “ja” to an authentic Oktoberfest experience in Dunwoody with a biergarten, concessions, live polka music and more. A KinderZone will host carnival and Oktoberfest-themed games and include a playground. Noon-6 p.m. Sept. 27. Free admission. All-access wristbands $20 per child. St. Patrick’s Episcopal Church, 4755 N. Peachtree Road, Dunwoody. 770-881-1289, dunwoodyoktoberfest.com.

Duluth Fall Festival The fun starts with a parade followed by live entertainment, a Donut Dash 5K, food vendors, carnival rides, classic games and a Kidz Korner with a petting zoo, crafts, bounce houses, live music just for them and more. 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Sept. 27 and 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Sept. 28. Free admission. 3142 Hill St., Duluth. 1-855-385-8841, duluthfallfestival.org. Atlanta Greek Festival Celebrate 50 years of the festival bringing Greek culture to Atlanta with authentic Greek food, live music and dance, cathedral tours and a market with handmade gifts, jewelry and art.

5-10 p.m. Oct. 2, 5-11 p.m. Oct. 3, 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Oct. 4 and 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Oct. 5. $5 admission through Oct. 2, $7 after, free for 12 and under and law enforcement, first responders, military, veterans, teachers and students with ID. Annunciation Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 2500 Clairmont Road, Atlanta. 404-633-5870, atlantoktoagreekfestival.org. Wire & Wood Songwriters Festival More than 30 performances from varied genres highlight this Alpharetta festival, which also has a Music Market with art and handcrafted goods that have music-related themes. 6-11 p.m. Oct. 10 and noon-11 p.m. Oct. 11. Free admission. Throughout downtown Alpharetta. wireandwoodalpharetta.com. Chalk artists create amazing images on the streets of the Marietta Square during the annual Chalktoberfest Chalk and Beer Festival on Oct. 11-12. (Courtesy of Lou Hammond Group/Wayne Renshaw)

Chalktoberfest Chalk and Beer Festival Sample craft beers (Oct. 11 only), enjoy live music and watch chalk artists use their creativity and talent to transform the streets. All proceeds benefit the Marietta Cobb Museum of Art. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 11 and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 12: Chalk Festival. Free admission. Noon-5 p.m. Oct. 11: Craft Beer Festival for ages 21 and up. $50 through Oct. 10, $55 day of event. Marietta Square along Atlanta and Anderson streets, Marietta. 770-528-1444, chalktoberfest.com. On Oct. 11-12, Atlanta Pride Festival hosts many activities including three marches and a large Pride parade. (Courtesy of Atlanta Pride) Atlanta Pride Festival

Celebrate Pride with entertainers, a marketplace with more than 200 vendor booths, three marches, a large Pride parade, an outdoor drag show and more. Oct. 11-12. Free admission with donations accepted. Premium passes $95.05 and up. Piedmont Park, 400 Park Drive, Atlanta. 404-382-7588, facebook.com/atlantapride. HarvestFest HarvestFest brings a market, Halloween Happenings Kid’s Festival, Touch-A-Truck, Scarecrows on the Square competition, pie eating contest, costume contest and college football watch party to the streets of Marietta Square. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 18. Glover Park at Historic Marietta Square, 50 N. Park Square NE, Marietta. 770-794-5606, mariettaga.gov.

The 45th annual Olde Town Fall Festival in Conyers on Oct. 18 includes a costume contest for pets. (Courtesy of of Olde Town Fall Festival) Olde Town Fall Festival This 45th annual Conyers festival offers arts and crafts vendors, a kids and pets costume contest, festival food, entertainment and children’s activities. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 18. Free admission. 901 Railroad St., Conyers. 770-602-2606, conyersga.com. Little Five Points Halloween Festival and Parade

Take part in all the spooky fun with two days of Halloween celebration that include 100-plus vendors, music, street buskers, wrestling, skate ramps and the eye-commanding parade at noon Oct. 19. 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Oct. 18-19. Little Five Points neighborhood, Atlanta. little5pointsofficial.com/halloween. Chastain Park Arts Festival Enjoy works from more than 175 artists as well as food and drink options and tunes from acoustic musicians. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Nov. 1 and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Nov. 2. Free admission. Chastain Park, 4469 Stella Drive, Atlanta. 404-873-1222, chastainparkartsfestival.com.