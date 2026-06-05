News A.M. ATL: Sue and sue alike Plus: Bypass concern, runoff ads

By AJ Willingham 16 minutes ago Share

Morning, y’all! What are you mad about today? I’m mad about invasive creeping vines. (And a lot of other stuff, but you know how it is.) Breathe in all of those frustrating feelings, and then release them in one big bubble. Feel it float away. You won’t keep us down today, vines!

Let’s get to it. IN OCONEE COUNTY, A FAMILIAR STRUGGLE One Oconee farmer explained to the AJC his issue with local growth: "Once you start, you can't stop it." (Miguel Martinez/AJC) A proposed bypass intended to ease traffic in Oconee County has ignited an emotional debate in the region. On one hand, something needs to be done about easing traffic in rapidly growing Watkinsville.

However, that would likely mean cutting through farmland that has defined the area for generations.

Watkinsville has grown by more than 40% since 2020 to over 4,000 residents.

Oconee County is also part of a rapidly developing corridor north and west of Athens where farmland has already been paved over for subdivisions, warehouses and industrial parks.

All of that growth creates bumper-to-bumper backups of commercial vehicles, even in the middle of the day.

The Georgia Department of Transportation unveiled three possible bypass routes around downtown aimed at improving traffic flow.

Even local leaders in favor of a bypass plan say they know how difficult the decision is.

For farming families in the area, they’re preparing to choose between the legacy of their land and the ease — and possible payout — of going along with the plan. 🔎 READ MORE: Hear from locals and leaders split on growth and preservation Not signed up yet? What’re you waiting for? Get A.M. ATL in your inbox each weekday morning. And keep scrolling for more news. LAWYER V. LAWYER The Georgia Supreme Court has agreed to review a growing fight among Georgia lawyers about whether they can sue one another for illegally soliciting clients. This lawyer-on-lawyer litigation aims to keep business competition fair. However, there’s a very real legal issue at its center.

An illegal practice that hurts victims Georgia’s legal community knows it has a problem with so-called “case running,” when people injured in vehicle wrecks and other incidents are aggressively encouraged to hire certain attorneys and law firms.

It’s illegal in Georgia to solicit an injured person to be a litigant.

It’s also a major violation of professional conduct for lawyers.

Still, everyone pretty much agrees it happens anyway. The Georgia Trial Lawyers Association says no one wants to do anything about it. Last year, an attorney even resigned from his position on a State Bar of Georgia committee because he was frustrated that no one seemed to care about the case running issue. 🔎 READ MORE: How the case could change the entire industry in Georgia MUST-KNOW POLITICS AND BUSINESS 🗳️ Here’s when early voting starts for the June 16 primary runoffs. (Next week.) 💬 Lt. Gov. Burt Jones has a new focus for his gubernatorial runoff campaign: MARTA safety. After last weekend’s deadly stabbing on a MARTA train, Jones said he’d use his powers as governor to deploy Georgia State Patrol troopers to MARTA trains if necessary. 🎤 Meanwhile, the Trump administration says it’s going to investigate MARTA’s safety and security spending after the attack.

KEMP IN THE MIDDLE Some accidental Renaissance vibes going on in this image. (Arvin Temkar/AJC) I don’t know about y’all, but I can’t turn on the TV without seeing Rick Jackson or Lt. Gov. Burt Jones’ face. They’re so familiar at this point, I almost feel obligated to include them on my Christmas card list. Jackson’s latest round of ads makes it look like Gov. Brian Kemp has, if not endorsed him, at the very least given a clear preference.

The ad lifts from a Kemp interview with Politico. The governor praised Jackson as a “great supporter” and said the “race is ripe for a political outsider, especially someone who can self-fund.” But he praised Jones in that interview, too.

Jones has also aired ads showcasing ties to Kemp. ➡️ Here’s the bottom line, though: Brian Kemp hasn’t endorsed Jackson or Jones. TRY SOMETHING NEW THIS WEEKEND See the evolution of fashion in air travel laid out in a highly satisfying array at the Delta Flight Museum. (Courtesy of Chris Rank)