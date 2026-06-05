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A.M. ATL: Sue and sue alike

Plus: Bypass concern, runoff ads
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16 minutes ago

Morning, y’all! What are you mad about today? I’m mad about invasive creeping vines. (And a lot of other stuff, but you know how it is.)

Breathe in all of those frustrating feelings, and then release them in one big bubble. Feel it float away. You won’t keep us down today, vines!

Let’s get to it.

IN OCONEE COUNTY, A FAMILIAR STRUGGLE

One Oconee farmer explained to the AJC his issue with local growth: "Once you start, you can't stop it." (Miguel Martinez/AJC)
One Oconee farmer explained to the AJC his issue with local growth: "Once you start, you can't stop it." (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

A proposed bypass intended to ease traffic in Oconee County has ignited an emotional debate in the region.

On one hand, something needs to be done about easing traffic in rapidly growing Watkinsville.

However, that would likely mean cutting through farmland that has defined the area for generations.

🔎 READ MORE: Hear from locals and leaders split on growth and preservation

Not signed up yet? What’re you waiting for? Get A.M. ATL in your inbox each weekday morning. And keep scrolling for more news.

LAWYER V. LAWYER

The Georgia Supreme Court has agreed to review a growing fight among Georgia lawyers about whether they can sue one another for illegally soliciting clients.

This lawyer-on-lawyer litigation aims to keep business competition fair. However, there’s a very real legal issue at its center.

An illegal practice that hurts victims

🔎 READ MORE: How the case could change the entire industry in Georgia

MUST-KNOW POLITICS AND BUSINESS

🗳️ Here’s when early voting starts for the June 16 primary runoffs. (Next week.)

💬 Lt. Gov. Burt Jones has a new focus for his gubernatorial runoff campaign: MARTA safety. After last weekend’s deadly stabbing on a MARTA train, Jones said he’d use his powers as governor to deploy Georgia State Patrol troopers to MARTA trains if necessary.

🎤 Meanwhile, the Trump administration says it’s going to investigate MARTA’s safety and security spending after the attack.

KEMP IN THE MIDDLE

Some accidental Renaissance vibes going on in this image. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)
Some accidental Renaissance vibes going on in this image. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)

I don’t know about y’all, but I can’t turn on the TV without seeing Rick Jackson or Lt. Gov. Burt Jones’ face. They’re so familiar at this point, I almost feel obligated to include them on my Christmas card list.

➡️ Here’s the bottom line, though: Brian Kemp hasn’t endorsed Jackson or Jones.

TRY SOMETHING NEW THIS WEEKEND

See the evolution of fashion in air travel laid out in a highly satisfying array at the Delta Flight Museum. (Courtesy of Chris Rank)
See the evolution of fashion in air travel laid out in a highly satisfying array at the Delta Flight Museum. (Courtesy of Chris Rank)

🖼️ Mix up your museum routine with five underrated offerings in the area. Waffle House Museum? Delicious.

🦋 Antiques, a Greek picnic and a butterfly festival: 15 family-friendly activity suggestions.

🎲 Got the game show bug? Several immersive game show experiences have cropped up around Atlanta. Forge lifelong grudges among your family members without the pesky cameras!

🎭 Keep it on the low low: 20 free things to do in June including a comedy club and a lavender festival.

NEWS BITES

USMNT departs Atlanta to face Germany in its final friendly before World Cup

Ten more days until the World Cup comes to Atlanta — get excited/scared!

What it’s like to go inside New York City’s dank, dangerous, bug-filled sewers

By the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

The New World screwworm fly reappears in U.S. to threaten $113B cattle industry

Sounds like something a bug named “New World screwworm fly” would do.

❓TRIVIA: Can you name all four Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles? (I could not.)

ON THIS DATE

June 5, 1919

Political chains stricken from women after battle that lasts forty years. Action by congress on equal suffrage — subject of a fight of forty years’ duration — ended late today in adoption by the senate by a vote of 56 to 25 of the historic Susan B. Anthony constitutional amendment resolution. The proposed amendment, adopted by the house by a vote of 304 to 89, May 21, as the first act of the new congress, now goes to the states, ratification by legislatures of three-fourths of which is required for its incorporation in the federal constitution.

Fun fact: Georgia didn’t ratify the 19th Amendment until 1970, more than 50 years later. 🙃

ONE MORE THING

The four anthropomorphic turtle brothers of legend are Raphael, Leonardo, Donatello and Michelangelo.

Imagine, for one moment, the pitch meeting for a show about giant turtles who eat a lot of pizza and practice martial arts with their rat sensei. No matter how you explain it, it sounds like something a four-year-old dreamt up while zonked on children’s Robitussin. Which is, of course, why it ruled.

Thanks for reading to the very bottom of A.M. ATL. Questions, comments, ideas? Contact us at AMATL@ajc.com.

Until next time.

About the Author

AJ Willingham is an National Emmy, NABJ and Webby award-winning journalist who loves talking culture, religion, sports, social justice, infrastructure and the arts. She lives in beautiful Smyrna-Mableton and went to Syracuse University.

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