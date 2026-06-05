A.M. ATL: Sue and sue alike

The Georgia Supreme Court has agreed to review a growing fight among Georgia lawyers about whether they can sue one another for illegally soliciting clients.
This lawyer-on-lawyer litigation aims to keep business competition fair. However, there’s a very real legal issue at its center.
An illegal practice that hurts victims
Georgia’s legal community knows it has a problem with so-called “case running,” when people injured in vehicle wrecks and other incidents are aggressively encouraged to hire certain attorneys and law firms.
It’s illegal in Georgia to solicit an injured person to be a litigant.
It’s also a major violation of professional conduct for lawyers.
Still, everyone pretty much agrees it happens anyway. The Georgia Trial Lawyers Association says no one wants to do anything about it. Last year, an attorney even resigned from his position on a State Bar of Georgia committee because he was frustrated that no one seemed to care about the case running issue.
💬 Lt. Gov. Burt Jones has a new focusfor his gubernatorial runoff campaign:MARTA safety. After last weekend’s deadly stabbing on a MARTA train, Jones said he’d use his powers as governor to deploy Georgia State Patrol troopers to MARTA trains if necessary.
Some accidental Renaissance vibes going on in this image. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)
I don’t know about y’all, but I can’t turn on the TV without seeing Rick Jackson or Lt. Gov. Burt Jones’ face. They’re so familiar at this point, I almost feel obligated to include them on my Christmas card list.
The ad lifts from a Kemp interview with Politico. The governor praised Jackson as a “great supporter” and said the “race is ripe for a political outsider, especially someone who can self-fund.” But he praised Jones in that interview, too.
Jones has also aired ads showcasing ties to Kemp.
➡️ Here’s the bottom line, though: Brian Kemp hasn’t endorsed Jackson or Jones.
TRY SOMETHING NEW THIS WEEKEND
See the evolution of fashion in air travel laid out in a highly satisfying array at the Delta Flight Museum. (Courtesy of Chris Rank)
Sounds like something a bug named “New World screwworm fly” would do.
❓TRIVIA: Can you name all four Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles? (I could not.)
ON THIS DATE
June 5, 1919
Political chains stricken from women after battle that lasts forty years. Action by congress on equal suffrage — subject of a fight of forty years’ duration — ended late today in adoption by the senate by a vote of 56 to 25 of the historic Susan B. Anthony constitutional amendment resolution. The proposed amendment, adopted by the house by a vote of 304 to 89, May 21, as the first act of the new congress, now goes to the states, ratification by legislatures of three-fourths of which is required for its incorporation in the federal constitution.
Fun fact: Georgia didn’t ratify the 19th Amendment until 1970, more than 50 years later. 🙃
ONE MORE THING
The four anthropomorphic turtle brothers of legend are Raphael, Leonardo, Donatello and Michelangelo.
Imagine, for one moment, the pitch meeting for a show about giant turtles who eat a lot of pizza and practice martial arts with their rat sensei. No matter how you explain it, it sounds like something a four-year-old dreamt up while zonked on children’s Robitussin. Which is, of course, why it ruled.
Thanks for reading to the very bottom of A.M. ATL. Questions, comments, ideas? Contact us at AMATL@ajc.com.
AJ Willingham is an National Emmy, NABJ and Webby award-winning journalist who loves talking culture, religion, sports, social justice, infrastructure and the arts. She lives in beautiful Smyrna-Mableton and went to Syracuse University.
AJ Willingham is an National Emmy, NABJ and Webby award-winning journalist who loves talking culture, religion, sports, social justice, infrastructure and the arts. She lives in beautiful Smyrna-Mableton and went to Syracuse University.