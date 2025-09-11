“We are currently addressing a situation on campus that requires a shelter-in-place notice as a precautionary measure. We appreciate the understanding and cooperation of the campus community. Updates will be provided as more information becomes available. Our priority is the safety of all students, faculty and staff,” the university said in a statement.

Spelman College said it had not received any threats.

“However, we are aware of threats received today by several HBCU’s, including Clark Atlanta University. Out of precaution and our close proximity to CAU, Spelman College issued shelter in place advisory for our campus,” Spelman said in a statement.

Morris Brown College ramped up safety measures on its campus before issuing the shelter-in-place order, telling students to “go to a safe place on campus” and warning: “No one is to leave the building at this time.” “Based on threats I’ve heard about at other campuses, we have increased security,” Kevin E. James, Morris Brown’s president, told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

The Atlanta University Center’s response mirrored actions at several HBCUs nationwide that also received threats Thursday, a day after Charlie Kirk, a conservative political activist, was shot and killed at Utah Valley University.

Alabama State University shut down campus operations Thursday morning because of a terroristic threat, according to AL.com. Virginia State University issued an “urgent alert,” declaring the campus closed. Hampton University, also in Virginia, has received notice of a potential threat and has ceased all nonessential activity, the school said in a statement on its website.

“The safety and well-being of our students, faculty, staff, and visitors remain our highest priority,” the statement said.

Southern University in Louisiana ordered a lockdown, according to several published reports.