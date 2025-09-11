Report: Paramount preparing bid for CNN parent Warner Bros. Discovery

If a bid is made and completed, the deal would unite two of Hollywood’s most influential media brands.

A representative for WBD declined to comment. Paramount did not respond to a request for comment. The bid , if made and accepted, will likely require regulatory approval.

If completed, the deal will unite two of Hollywood’s most influential media and entertainment conglomerates, with wide-ranging properties including DC Comics, “Harry Potter,” “Mission: Impossible” and “Star Trek” and Atlanta-founded cable giants CNN and TBS, among others. Paramount’s assets also include Paramount+ and free ad-supported streaming television service Pluto TV, CBS, BET Media Group and pay television channels such as MTV, Showtime, Nickelodeon and Comedy Central.

Fresh from its own merger, Paramount Skydance is preparing a majority cash bid for the entirety of WBD, according to a report from The Wall Street Journal .

For months, it looked like Warner Bros. Discovery was going to spin off its cable networks such as CNN and TNT into a separate business. Now, as the industry continues to adjust to a period of generational disruption, the whole TV, movie studio and streaming conglomerate might be a target of a takeover.

WBD’s shares were up by 26% after the WSJ’s report. Paramount’s shares were up by about 9%.

Now up in the air is the separation WBD has been teasing for months. Earlier this week at a Goldman Sachs media conference, WBD CEO David Zaslav said he expected the split to be completed by April 2026.

WBD announced it was splitting its business into two divisions in December of last year, just months after it took a $9.1 billion write-down on its own book value to reflect the diminishing value of its cable networks. A write-down often occurs if assets acquired in a deal do not generate the financial results that were expected of them at the time of purchase.