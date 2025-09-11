What an Alaskan summer added to two Atlanta Ballet dancers’ steps

Like their fellow Atlanta Ballet dancers, Carraig New and Georgie Grace Butler worked hard preparing for the company’s season-opening program, “Balanchine & Peck,” running Friday through Sundayat Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre.
But the couple’s heads and hearts are never far away from Alaska, where they spent the summer taking in a striking change of scenery that prepared them for the demands of the 2025-26 season back in Atlanta.
Georgie Grace Butler (right) rehearses George Balanchine's "Prodigal Son" with Ángel Ramírez (left) and Sophie Poulain. "Prodigal Son" is part of Atlanta Ballet's season-opening program, "Balanchine and Peck." (Courtesy of Atlanta Ballet)
New and Butler beat the Atlanta summer swelter in his hometown of Juneau, where, for three years, the two have used their break time to connect with New’s family, rest and rejuvenate and spend time in nature.
New, who joined the Atlanta Ballet in 2018 and was promoted to the company in 2020, took up dance in order to perform better tricks while skiing. Though his earliest dance lessons were in jazz and hip-hop, he got word that his hometown studio needed a boy to perform in “The Nutcracker.” His older sister convinced him to try out, and he got the part. “It was the beginning of my love for dance and changed the path of my life forever,” he said.
At 15, New left his hometown to study ballet, but he has returned to Juneau each summer since. “When I was in school, I would go back and rest my body and mind, enjoying the natural beauty and stillness of the place I am lucky to call home,” he said. “Now that I’m working, I use the off season to go back and see family, mostly working for my dad at his veterinary practice and doing odd jobs for my parents.”
When insecurities or worries from a demanding dance career play upon Georgie Grace Butler’s mind, she remembers the feelings of being so small in the nature that envelops Carraig New's Alaska hometown. (Courtesy)
As a teen, Butler became interested in ballet when she saw that many of her fellow Girl Scouts were enrolled in ballet classes. Soon, she was invited to attend Boston Ballet School’s preprofessional program, which she says shaped her passion for ballet.
“Watching such incredible artists on stage in such a stunning opera house was something I never experienced before,” she said. In particular, it was the stories, emotions and feelings of the performances that hit home for Butler and inspired her to pursue dance.
Butler joined Atlanta Ballet in 2019 and became a company dancer in 2023. She met New and decided to accompany him on his annual pilgrimage back home. “She fell just as in love with Juneau as I am,” New said.
During the second summer, Butler found work at one of the restaurants in town that serve thousands of visitors disembarking from the three to six cruise ships that dock there daily, and this year New opted to get a job there as well.
Butler had experience working in fine dining back in Atlanta so the transition was easy for her, but New had never worked in restaurants before. “It was super fun to see him assimilate to a workplace so familiar to me,” Butler said.
The epic summer days in Alaska left time to explore nature even while Georgie Grace Butler and Carraig New were working at a seafood restaurant and at the barre. (Courtesy)
Describing their work at the restaurant as fast-paced and busy but still rewarding, the two would toil from morning until evening serving endless plates of fresh seafood to hungry visitors. After work, they would head to the gym, taking barre classes, working on cardio or cross-training before heading back home. There, they’d cook fresh seafood and sometimes take an evening walk to get some time out in nature, an endeavor made easier by the late Alaskan summer sunsets.
“Growing up in Juneau, I was raised with a strong respect and wonder for the natural world,” New said. He carries that shared harmony with and appreciation for nature — and our place within it — in his soul no matter where he is.
When they weren’t working in the restaurant or visiting New’s family, the pair often found themselves spending time outside — hiking, rock climbing, cold plunging, camping on islands just off the coast and fishing.
Prior to this summer, Georgie Grace Butler had never succeeded in catching anything when accompanying Carraig New on his fishing excursions. His father hooked her up with a fish story big enough to take back to Atlanta. (Courtesy)
Prior to this summer, Butler had never caught anything when accompanying New on fishing excursions. “Naturally, this had her convinced that she was cursed and that the fish would never bite in her presence,” New said.
Upon hearing about Butler’s discouragement, New’s father set out to remedy the situation. Rising early one morning, they hopped on a boat and set off to find halibut, a bottom-feeder fish that typically resides 200 to 400 feet below the water’s surface.
“I set her up with her rod, and she sank her line down the depths,” New said. Within only a few minutes, Butler felt a tug on the line and reeled in her catch: a 30-pound halibut that desperately tried to yank the rod out from her hands. When she finally wrestled the fish onto the boat, she declared that her curse had been broken.
“There is no end to the joy and magic Juneau and Alaska bring into our lives,” Butler said. Witnessing the interconnectedness of nature, weather and the people who live there reminds her of just how small one individual is within the scope of the wide world. “Sometimes in ballet we are so worried about ourselves, our techniques, our performance, etc., it’s nice to balance that out with the perspective of the grandeur of Alaska’s beauty.”
Said New, “If I had any wisdom for fellow dancers, I would say find calm in the nature around you, no matter how big or small. Be amongst nature and remind yourself you’re not experiencing it — you’re a part of it. It is always worth it. It has a profoundly healing effect on the mind and soul, and I find now that the art I love and create always seems to be rooted in that perspective.”
Atlanta Ballet dancers Mikaela Santos (left) and Carraig New rehearse for this weekend's performances of Justin Peck's "In Creases." (Courtesy of Atlanta Ballet)
New and Butler may be prepared for another season of dance in Atlanta, but they carry the appreciation for the natural world and our place within it throughout their time on stage.
For New, the love for Alaska and the love of art nurture one another in his heart. “There isn’t a summer that goes by that I don’t leave with a bigger appreciation for the world we live in and the art I am able to create,” he said. “There are many lessons to be learned from the natural world, if one only takes the time to stop and listen.”
DANCE PREVIEW
“Balanchine & Peck”
Friday-Sunday. 8 p.m. Friday, 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday. $33 and up. Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre, 2800 Cobb Galleria Parkway, Atlanta. 404-892-3303, atlantaballet.com.
Georgie Grace Butler is performing as a sister in George Balanchine’s “Prodigal Son” at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, as well as in the corps de ballet in Balanchine’s “Emeralds” at 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Carraig New is performing in Justin Peck’s “In Creases” at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday and as a servant in “Prodigal Son” at 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
