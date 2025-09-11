What an Alaskan summer added to two Atlanta Ballet dancers’ steps

Atlanta Ballet company dancers Carriag New and Georgie Grace Butler have spent their last three summers in Juneau, Alaska. (Courtesy of Kim Kenney)

Georgie Grace Butler (right) rehearses George Balanchine's "Prodigal Son" with Ángel Ramírez (left) and Sophie Poulain. "Prodigal Son" is part of Atlanta Ballet's season-opening program, "Balanchine and Peck." (Courtesy of Atlanta Ballet)

But the couple’s heads and hearts are never far away from Alaska, where they spent the summer taking in a striking change of scenery that prepared them for the demands of the 2025-26 season back in Atlanta.

Like their fellow Atlanta Ballet dancers, Carraig New and Georgie Grace Butler worked hard preparing for the company’s season-opening program, “Balanchine & Peck,” running Friday through Sunday at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre.

When insecurities or worries from a demanding dance career play upon Georgie Grace Butler’s mind, she remembers the feelings of being so small in the nature that envelops Carraig New's Alaska hometown. (Courtesy)

At 15, New left his hometown to study ballet, but he has returned to Juneau each summer since. “When I was in school, I would go back and rest my body and mind, enjoying the natural beauty and stillness of the place I am lucky to call home,” he said. “Now that I’m working, I use the off season to go back and see family, mostly working for my dad at his veterinary practice and doing odd jobs for my parents.”

New, who joined the Atlanta Ballet in 2018 and was promoted to the company in 2020, took up dance in order to perform better tricks while skiing. Though his earliest dance lessons were in jazz and hip-hop, he got word that his hometown studio needed a boy to perform in “The Nutcracker.” His older sister convinced him to try out, and he got the part. “It was the beginning of my love for dance and changed the path of my life forever,” he said.

New and Butler beat the Atlanta summer swelter in his hometown of Juneau, where, for three years, the two have used their break time to connect with New’s family, rest and rejuvenate and spend time in nature.

“Watching such incredible artists on stage in such a stunning opera house was something I never experienced before,” she said. In particular, it was the stories, emotions and feelings of the performances that hit home for Butler and inspired her to pursue dance.

As a teen, Butler became interested in ballet when she saw that many of her fellow Girl Scouts were enrolled in ballet classes. Soon, she was invited to attend Boston Ballet School’s preprofessional program, which she says shaped her passion for ballet.

Butler joined Atlanta Ballet in 2019 and became a company dancer in 2023. She met New and decided to accompany him on his annual pilgrimage back home. “She fell just as in love with Juneau as I am,” New said.

During the second summer, Butler found work at one of the restaurants in town that serve thousands of visitors disembarking from the three to six cruise ships that dock there daily, and this year New opted to get a job there as well.

Butler had experience working in fine dining back in Atlanta so the transition was easy for her, but New had never worked in restaurants before. “It was super fun to see him assimilate to a workplace so familiar to me,” Butler said.

The epic summer days in Alaska left time to explore nature even while Georgie Grace Butler and Carraig New were working at a seafood restaurant and at the barre. (Courtesy)