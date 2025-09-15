15 family-friendly things to do in metro Atlanta this weekend
Experience the King Center’s international expo and the Gwinnett County Fair and other illuminating and fun things to do.
Gwinnett County Fair takes place this weekend with carnival rides, livestock shows, a circus and more. (Photo courtesy of Gwinnett County Fair/Dustin Grau)
By Mary Caldwell – For the AJC
1 hour ago
If you’re ready to take your family out for some fun in metro Atlanta this weekend, you’ll find plenty of events from which to choose. The King Center’s Beloved Community International Expo will host activities such as live performances, cultural booths and a kids zone. And you can also make some memories at the Gwinnett County Fair with rides, a circus and more.
Check out the following 15 family-friendly things to do in metro Atlanta this weekend:
Bring your curiosity, your favorite tall tales, a warm drink and a lawn chair for an evening set against the backdrop of a campfire as you hear stories of Bigfoot sightings in North Georgia, sea monsters near Savannah and more.
Based on Tennessee Williams’ haunting play, this performance by the Acworth Theatre Company tells his story of a man examining the choices he made and their impact on himself, his mother and his fragile sister.
8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 3 p.m. Sunday, plus additional dates. $20 general admission, $18 senior/military/student. Roberts School, 4681 School Road, Acworth. 770-672-0294.
8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 3 p.m. Sunday, plus additional dates. $20 general admission, $18 senior/military/student. Roberts School, 4681 School Road, Acworth. 770-672-0294.
Bring the kids for Garba and Dandiya Raas lessons and to learn about the lessons of Navaratri in this Hindu celebration benefiting Georgia Interfaith Power and Light. Families will then join together for joyful dances, spirited Raas and traditional Aarti as well as music, food and popsicle treats.
4:30-6 p.m. Children’s Garba; 6-9:30 p.m. Family Garba. Saturday. $7.50 in advance for ages 2 and up, $10 at the door. Ebster Recreation Center, 105 Electric Ave., Decatur. 404-377-5552.
4:30-6 p.m. Children’s Garba; 6-9:30 p.m. Family Garba. Saturday. $7.50 in advance for ages 2 and up, $10 at the door. Ebster Recreation Center, 105 Electric Ave., Decatur. 404-377-5552.
Wear your favorite SEC school’s gear, watch conference games on the big screen and enjoy food from 25 food tents as well as Hyde Brewing draft beer and ceviche margaritas. Buying a wristband entitles you to all-you-can-eat food, and all proceeds benefit Lionheart Life Center.
Noon-7:30 p.m. Saturday, $25 wrist bands for all-you-can-eat. Behind Truck & Tap on Old Roswell Street, downtown Alpharetta.
Bring your dog to compete for best dressed and best dog trick awards and enjoy pup-friendly activities on Saturday at Newtown Park in Johns Creek. (Photo courtesy of the city of Johns Creek)
Run in this fast, flat Atlanta Journal-Constitution Peachtree Road Race qualifier that helps financially assist young women and men in preserving their fertility after a cancer diagnosis.
7:30 a.m. 10K; 7:35 a.m. 5K and Stroller Division 5K. Saturday. Each event $55 with a price increase on race day, $30 for ages 8-10, $5 for ages 7 and under. Saturday, Sept. 13. Chattahoochee Nature Center, 9435 Willeo Road, Roswell.
7:30 a.m. 10K; 7:35 a.m. 5K and Stroller Division 5K. Saturday. Each event $55 with a price increase on race day, $30 for ages 8-10, $5 for ages 7 and under. Saturday, Sept. 13. Chattahoochee Nature Center, 9435 Willeo Road, Roswell.
Experience diverse cultures and communities at this vibrant international bazaar with unique wares and cuisine from all over the world. Entertainment including music, dance performances and more will be featured along with games and crafts.
Head to the fair for carnival rides, livestock shows, a circus, magic shows and more.
Continuing 5-10 p.m. shopping mall, 5-11 p.m. carnival Friday; 11 a.m.-10 p.m. shopping mall and 11 a.m.-midnight carnival Saturday; 1-9 p.m. shopping mall and 1-10 p.m. carnival Sunday, plus additional dates through Sept. 21. $10 admission ages 12-64, $5 seniors 65 and older and ages 6-11, free for 5 and under with paid adult. Also free for active and retired military, law enforcement and fire department personnel with proper ID. Free parking. Unlimited ride wristbands $30 and up plus $2 charge and cost of admission. Ride credits start at 10 for $1, with each ride requiring 40-75 tickets. Gwinnett County Fairgrounds, 2405 Sugarloaf Parkway, Lawrenceville. 770-963-6522.
Continuing 5-10 p.m. shopping mall, 5-11 p.m. carnival Friday; 11 a.m.-10 p.m. shopping mall and 11 a.m.-midnight carnival Saturday; 1-9 p.m. shopping mall and 1-10 p.m. carnival Sunday, plus additional dates through Sept. 21. $10 admission ages 12-64, $5 seniors 65 and older and ages 6-11, free for 5 and under with paid adult. Also free for active and retired military, law enforcement and fire department personnel with proper ID. Free parking. Unlimited ride wristbands $30 and up plus $2 charge and cost of admission. Ride credits start at 10 for $1, with each ride requiring 40-75 tickets. Gwinnett County Fairgrounds, 2405 Sugarloaf Parkway, Lawrenceville. 770-963-6522.