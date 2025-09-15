Things to do 15 family-friendly things to do in metro Atlanta this weekend Experience the King Center’s international expo and the Gwinnett County Fair and other illuminating and fun things to do. Gwinnett County Fair takes place this weekend with carnival rides, livestock shows, a circus and more. (Photo courtesy of Gwinnett County Fair/Dustin Grau)

By Mary Caldwell – For the AJC 1 hour ago link copied

If you’re ready to take your family out for some fun in metro Atlanta this weekend, you’ll find plenty of events from which to choose. The King Center’s Beloved Community International Expo will host activities such as live performances, cultural booths and a kids zone. And you can also make some memories at the Gwinnett County Fair with rides, a circus and more. Check out the following 15 family-friendly things to do in metro Atlanta this weekend:

More things to do in metro Atlanta Live performances, cultural booths, a kids zone and more help celebrate global culture at the King Center’s Beloved Community International Expo on Saturday. (Photo courtesy of the King Center) Beloved Community International Expo Celebrate global culture at the King Center with live performances, cultural booths, food trucks, interactive exhibits, a kids zone and a book signing by Bernice King and more. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday. Free. The King Center, 449 Auburn Ave. NE, Atlanta. 404-526-8900. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday. Free. The King Center, 449 Auburn Ave. NE, Atlanta. 404-526-8900.

Kick off Hispanic Day with Latin American-inspired vendors, performances, fun activities for kids and families, DJs, dancing and a bar with refreshing drinks. 3-7 p.m. Saturday. Free admission. Old Fourth Ward Park, 680 Dallas St. NE, Atlanta. 3-7 p.m. Saturday. Free admission. Old Fourth Ward Park, 680 Dallas St. NE, Atlanta. Dua Lipa On her Radical Optimism tour, English-Albanian singer Dua Lipa brings her disco-inspired dance pop to State Farm Arena, where she’ll be joined by Cil. 7:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. $70.81 and up. State Farm Arena, 1 State Farm Drive, Atlanta. 404-878-3000. 7:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. $70.81 and up. State Farm Arena, 1 State Farm Drive, Atlanta. 404-878-3000.

Coffee, Campfires and Cryptids Bring your curiosity, your favorite tall tales, a warm drink and a lawn chair for an evening set against the backdrop of a campfire as you hear stories of Bigfoot sightings in North Georgia, sea monsters near Savannah and more. 6 p.m. Friday. Free. Atherton Square, 4 Depot St., Marietta. 770-794-5509. 6 p.m. Friday. Free. Atherton Square, 4 Depot St., Marietta. 770-794-5509. “The Glass Menagerie” Based on Tennessee Williams’ haunting play, this performance by the Acworth Theatre Company tells his story of a man examining the choices he made and their impact on himself, his mother and his fragile sister.

8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 3 p.m. Sunday, plus additional dates. $20 general admission, $18 senior/military/student. Roberts School, 4681 School Road, Acworth. 770-672-0294. 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 3 p.m. Sunday, plus additional dates. $20 general admission, $18 senior/military/student. Roberts School, 4681 School Road, Acworth. 770-672-0294. Statemint pop-up consignment shop Shop for name-brand women’s clothing at reduced prices at this pop-up consignment shop. Continuing 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday. Town Center at Cobb, 400 Ernest W. Barrett Parkway NW, Kennesaw. Continuing 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday. Town Center at Cobb, 400 Ernest W. Barrett Parkway NW, Kennesaw. Fall into STEM

Take part in free hands-on STEM activities and planetarium shows at Fernbank Science Center. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday. Free. Fernbank Science Center, 156 Heaton Park Drive NE, Atlanta. 678-874-7102. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday. Free. Fernbank Science Center, 156 Heaton Park Drive NE, Atlanta. 678-874-7102. Buy indoor and outdoor plants at the Woodlands Garden fall plant sale on Saturday and Sunday to enhance your home and landscaping. (Photo courtesy of Woodlands Garden) Fall plant sale Spruce up your home and outdoor landscaping with a selection of Piedmont natives, houseplants and more.

9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Free admission, advance registration for 30-minute time slot required. Woodlands Garden, 932 Scott Blvd., Decatur. 404-373-2222. 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Free admission, advance registration for 30-minute time slot required. Woodlands Garden, 932 Scott Blvd., Decatur. 404-373-2222. Intown Family Garba Bring the kids for Garba and Dandiya Raas lessons and to learn about the lessons of Navaratri in this Hindu celebration benefiting Georgia Interfaith Power and Light. Families will then join together for joyful dances, spirited Raas and traditional Aarti as well as music, food and popsicle treats. 4:30-6 p.m. Children’s Garba; 6-9:30 p.m. Family Garba. Saturday. $7.50 in advance for ages 2 and up, $10 at the door. Ebster Recreation Center, 105 Electric Ave., Decatur. 404-377-5552. 4:30-6 p.m. Children’s Garba; 6-9:30 p.m. Family Garba. Saturday. $7.50 in advance for ages 2 and up, $10 at the door. Ebster Recreation Center, 105 Electric Ave., Decatur. 404-377-5552. Grilling & Gridiron

Wear your favorite SEC school’s gear, watch conference games on the big screen and enjoy food from 25 food tents as well as Hyde Brewing draft beer and ceviche margaritas. Buying a wristband entitles you to all-you-can-eat food, and all proceeds benefit Lionheart Life Center. Noon-7:30 p.m. Saturday, $25 wrist bands for all-you-can-eat. Behind Truck & Tap on Old Roswell Street, downtown Alpharetta. Bring your dog to compete for best dressed and best dog trick awards and enjoy pup-friendly activities on Saturday at Newtown Park in Johns Creek. (Photo courtesy of the city of Johns Creek) Pup-A-Palooza Bring your pup out for pet-related vendors, doggie treats, best dressed dog and best dog trick contests and tunes from a DJ.

Noon-3 p.m. Saturday. Free admission. Newtown Park, 3150 Old Alabama Road, Johns Creek. 678-512-3200. Noon-3 p.m. Saturday. Free admission. Newtown Park, 3150 Old Alabama Road, Johns Creek. 678-512-3200. Team Maggie’s Dream 5K/10K Run in this fast, flat Atlanta Journal-Constitution Peachtree Road Race qualifier that helps financially assist young women and men in preserving their fertility after a cancer diagnosis. 7:30 a.m. 10K; 7:35 a.m. 5K and Stroller Division 5K. Saturday. Each event $55 with a price increase on race day, $30 for ages 8-10, $5 for ages 7 and under. Saturday, Sept. 13. Chattahoochee Nature Center, 9435 Willeo Road, Roswell. 7:30 a.m. 10K; 7:35 a.m. 5K and Stroller Division 5K. Saturday. Each event $55 with a price increase on race day, $30 for ages 8-10, $5 for ages 7 and under. Saturday, Sept. 13. Chattahoochee Nature Center, 9435 Willeo Road, Roswell. Noche Mexicano

Celebrate Mexican culture with live traditional music, folk dances, authentic cuisine, artisan vendors and family-friendly activities. 4-8 p.m. Sunday. Free admission. Plaza Las Americas, 733 Pleasant Hill Road, Lilburn. 404-838-6740. 4-8 p.m. Sunday. Free admission. Plaza Las Americas, 733 Pleasant Hill Road, Lilburn. 404-838-6740. Around the World in the DTL and Live in the DTL Concert Experience diverse cultures and communities at this vibrant international bazaar with unique wares and cuisine from all over the world. Entertainment including music, dance performances and more will be featured along with games and crafts. 5-10 p.m. Friday and 2-10 p.m. Saturday. Free. Lawrenceville Lawn, 210 Luckie St., Lawrenceville. 678-407-6653. 5-10 p.m. Friday and 2-10 p.m. Saturday. Free. Lawrenceville Lawn, 210 Luckie St., Lawrenceville. 678-407-6653.