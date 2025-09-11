Michael Cunningham Weekend Predictions: Don’t bet on a Falcons, Georgia or Tech win this week Volunteers will end losing streak vs. Bulldogs, but Tigers will make it 10 straight wins vs. Yellow Jackets. Georgia coach Kirby Smart knows this particular UGA team, with its lack of experience and offensive line injuries, could be particularly tested by the opening road game against an opponent like Tennessee. (Colin Hubbard/AP)

Weekend Predictions came from behind to win, same as the Buccaneers did against the Falcons. The difference is that my victory didn’t feel inevitable. Oddsmakers are much more resilient than the Falcons. My college football selections had me deep underwater. I rallied by going 5-for-5 on NFL picks. It didn’t feel right that my four winners Sunday afternoon were all favorites. I got my thrills when the underdog Bills rallied to beat the Ravens on Sunday night.

Long live 'dogs. Falcons (+3½) at Vikings Great timing by the Falcons. They decided to sign a new kicker as all the reliable ones are playing for other teams. Parker Romo got the call to compete with Younghoe Koo, who missed a relatively easy field-goal attempt that would have forced overtime Sunday. Don't let that distract you from Ruke Orhorhoro's penalty for a late hit on Baker Mayfield that set up Tampa Bay's final touchdown. Those blunders negated quarterback Michael Penix Jr.'s winning plays in the fourth quarter. He ranked seventh in the league in Total QBR after Week 1, just behind Mayfield. Penix can do damage against the Vikings if his blockers can keep Minnesota's good edge rushers in check. I was going to pick the Falcons until this line moved from +4½. Now, I'm taking Minnesota and giving the points. 3 intriguing Falcons prop bets vs. Vikings: TDs, Bijan carries and ... Super Bowl? No. 6 Georgia (-3½) at No. 15 Tennessee Tennessee coach Josh Heupel told reporters that controlling the line of scrimmage will be the key for his team. Writes Adam Sparks of knoxnews.com: "That message seems familiar because it was almost identical to what Heupel said during Georgia game week the past four seasons — all of which ended with a double-digit Tennessee loss." That's funny, but Georgia fans can't laugh too hard after watching their team struggle to block Marshall and Austin Peay in short-yardage situations. Maybe that's one reason why UGA is favored by fewer points against the Volunteers than in the past eight meetings. Per the OddsShark database, the Bulldogs were favored by 3½ points versus Tennessee in 2016. The Vols won that game on a Hail Mary, then Georgia won the next eight games against Tennessee. The Vols will end that streak this week, despite some injuries on defense — but of course, I'll take the points.

Saturday's Georgia-Tennessee game could be the last as an annual rivalry

Saturday’s Georgia-Tennessee game could be the last as an annual rivalry No. 12 Clemson (-3) at Georgia Tech

No. 12 Clemson (-3) at Georgia Tech

Clemson has played one good half of offense in two games. The Tigers scored 27 points against Troy a week after the Trojans gave up 20 to Nicholls State of the Football Championship Subdivision. Per the postandcourier.com, Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said, "I got great players. I got guys who are gonna play on Sundays. But everybody's got a job to do." If Clemson has that much talent on offense, then Swinney is failing in his job. Tech coach Brent Key said quarterback Haynes King (leg) is available to play after sitting out last week. Key has played King and Aaron Philo together in past games when King was ailing, and it's possible he'll do it again. Clemson's defense will make it tough for whoever is at QB. The Tigers have won nine games in a row against Tech. Make it 10 in a row, but the Jackets will cover. Opinion: A defining moment in Brent Key's Georgia Tech tenure is upon us Other college games of interest Florida (+7½) at No. 3 LSU Florida's four-game win streak to end last season was good for rival Georgia. It convinced people in Gainesville that Billy Napier might be a big-time coach after all. Napier squandered the good vibes by losing to South Florida in The Swamp last week. Napier has a good record as a big road 'dog at Florida (4-1 against the spread when getting a touchdown or more). His teams tend to follow bad losses with good efforts. Surely, I won't regret taking the Gators and the points. No. 18 South Florida (+17½) at No. 5 Miami Miami appears to be legit. That would upset Hurricanes haters — if there were any left. They moved on to disliking better programs long ago. South Florida is ranked for the first time since 2018, after winning back-to-back games against ranked opponents (Boise State and Florida) for the first time. I was on the wrong side of USF's win over Boise State. Now, I'm getting back on the right side. Give me the Bulls and the points.

No. 16 Texas A&M (+6½) at No. 8 Notre Dame The Aggies have been ranked in the AP poll during each of the past four seasons but didn't finish there. My favorite flop: sixth-ranked Texas A&M losing to Appalachian State in 2022. Just thinking about it makes me miss Jimbo Fisher. The Fighting Irish haven't played since their close loss at Miami in Week 1. Coach Marcus Freeman has had two weeks to come up with a defensive plan. That makes me feel confident in picking Notre Dame to cover. Wisconsin (+21) at No. 19 Alabama Bama followed a blowout loss at Florida State with a 73-0 rout of Louisiana-Monroe. It's still hard for me to trust coach Kalen DeBoer after he's burned me so many times. But I saw the video of his speech to the Crimson Tide players before the ULM game and, darn it, it was inspiring. "Everything you do is with bad intentions!" DeBoer said. That doesn't seem so great, but it was the way he said it. Bama is my pick. I just know it's going to be different this time. South Alabama (+24½) at No. 24 Auburn

Auburn is ranked for the first time since November 2021. That's also the last time anyone believed coach Bryan Harsin could win in the SEC. Successor Hugh Freeze could make trouble in the SEC with quarterback Jackson Arnold, the Oklahoma transfer and former five-star recruit. I'm not sure if South Alabama will keep this game close, but the Jaguars are getting so many points, I'm willing to gamble on a lucky cover late. Other NFL games of interest Buccaneers (+2½) at Texans Joebucsfan.com notes that Buccaneers coach Todd Bowles is 4-0 in season openers, but 1-7 in night games. I guess that's a bad trend for the Bucs in this Monday night contest, but does it really count as a "night" game when it's indoors? The Texans rarely open the roof at NRG Stadium. I like the Bucs with the points, even if it's open. 49ers (-3) at Saints Saints coach Kellen Moore said he let Arizona run down the clock before scoring a TD late in the second quarter because his team was getting the ball first after halftime. The Saints proved they didn't need the extra possession by scoring a field goal in five second-half drives during the 20-13 loss. The point spread for this game moved from -4½ with the news that 49ers All-Pro tight end George Kittle (hamstring) and QB Brock Purdy (toe) are out. Mac Jones is a good backup QB, and Kyle Shanahan versus Moore is a coaching mismatch, so I'm backing the 49ers.