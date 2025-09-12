For the first time in 145 years, you can reserve a spot at Oakland Cemetery

Near the southeast corner of Oakland Cemetery, under the shade of majestic native oak trees and surrounded by headstones dating to the 1800s, an unassuming, roughly 150-foot-long plot of land will soon provide a historic opportunity that hasn’t been offered for more than a century.

On Wednesday afternoon, Susanne and Dave Kupiec felt a sense of comfort knowing they would eventually join the famed deceased Atlantans after purchasing one of the first new public final resting places there since 1880.

The married couple, who live in Virginia-Highland, sat on a large bench on a cracked asphalt pathway that will soon be paved, surrounded by bricks and situated underneath a columbarium memorial for those who have been cremated. Their urns will be part of the city forever.

“Ever since we’ve known this place, you could no longer obtain a burial spot, and rarely through private sales,“ Dave Kupiec, 65, a retired Delta Air Lines pilot, told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. ”So this is an opportunity that we didn’t want to miss.”

Those buried inside the city’s first municipal cemetery and oldest green space include “Gone With the Wind” writer Margaret Mitchell, Atlanta’s first African American mayor, Maynard Jackson, golf star Bobby Jones and thousands of Civil War veterans from both sides. In 2020, country music star Kenny Rogers was buried there after his family purchased another family’s plot in a private sale following his death, according to Richard Harker, the president and CEO of the Historic Oakland Foundation, which oversees the cemetery.

