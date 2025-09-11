Politics
Georgia conservatives tighten security after Kirk assassination

Precautions come in the wake of the right-wing activist’s fatal shooting in Utah.
Charlie Kirk, co-founder of Turning Point USA, speaks during Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump’s rally at Gas South Arena in Duluth on Wednesday, October 23, 2024. (Arvin Temkar/AJC 2024)

By
50 minutes ago

The organizers of one of the most prominent conservative events in Georgia said Thursday they are increasing security after the fatal shooting of right-wing activist Charlie Kirk.

Mack Parnell, executive director of the Georgia Faith & Freedom Coalition, said the group’s annual “Victory Dinner” will proceed Monday, but with added precautions.

Organizers are following law enforcement recommendations to bolster security.

Parnell also said that Tom Homan, the White House’s “border czar,” was recalled to Washington and will no longer headline the dinner.

Other featured speakers remain on the schedule, including Small Business Administrator Kelly Loeffler, talk show host Leo Terrell, Pastor Michael Youssef, U.S. Rep. Barry Loudermilk, and several Republican candidates for statewide office.

The heightened security comes amid a broader atmosphere of fear after Kirk was assassinated while speaking to thousands of people on the Utah Valley University campus.

Some lawmakers are arranging more protection, while others say they’ll scale back public events in favor of smaller, controlled venues.

“I will have a firearm on my person all the time, and I will have security,” said U.S. Rep. Nancy Mace, a Republican candidate for South Carolina governor.

She told reporters she’s canceling all outdoor and public events for the foreseeable future.

