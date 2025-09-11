Georgia conservatives tighten security after Kirk assassination

Parnell also said that Tom Homan, the White House’s “border czar,” was recalled to Washington and will no longer headline the dinner.

Other featured speakers remain on the schedule, including Small Business Administrator Kelly Loeffler, talk show host Leo Terrell, Pastor Michael Youssef, U.S. Rep. Barry Loudermilk, and several Republican candidates for statewide office.

The heightened security comes amid a broader atmosphere of fear after Kirk was assassinated while speaking to thousands of people on the Utah Valley University campus.

Some lawmakers are arranging more protection, while others say they’ll scale back public events in favor of smaller, controlled venues.

“I will have a firearm on my person all the time, and I will have security,” said U.S. Rep. Nancy Mace, a Republican candidate for South Carolina governor.

She told reporters she’s canceling all outdoor and public events for the foreseeable future.